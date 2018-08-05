Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014). 01 / 14 Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014). 01 / 14

Frontier Airlines will add Norfolk and Wichita to its route map and bolster its presence in Jacksonville. The new service is part of a nine-route expansion announced Tuesday by the "ultra low-cost carrier."

In Jacksonville, Frontier is adding six more routes to its schedule at the north Florida airport. With that, Frontier says it will now fly non-stop from Jacksonville to more destinations (12) than any other carrier. However, it's worth noting that more than half of Frontier's Jacksonville routes are seasonal.

All nine of the new routes announced Tuesday will launch in August.

For Wichita, Frontier's service marks a return to a city that the airline last served in 2012.

Scroll down for schedule details:

Norfolk-Denver

Begins Aug. 12.

Two flights a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Other airlines flying non-stop on the route: Southwest, United.

Norfolk-Orlando

Begins Aug. 12.

Two flights a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Other airlines flying non-stop on the route: Southwest, Allegiant (to Orlando/Sanford).

Wichita-Denver

Begins Aug. 30.

Three flights a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Other airlines flying non-stop on the route: United.

Jacksonville, Fla.-Buffalo

Begins Aug. 13.

Seasonal; two flights a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Other airlines flying non-stop on the route: none.

Jacksonville, Fla.-Kansas City

Begins Aug. 13.

Seasonal; two flights a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Other airlines flying non-stop on the route: none.

Jacksonville, Fla.-Las Vegas

Begins Aug. 12.

Daily service on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Other airlines flying non-stop on the route: none.

Jacksonville, Fla.-Milwaukee

Begins Aug. 15.

Seasonal; two flights a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Other airlines flying non-stop on the route: none.

Jacksonville, Fla.-Minneapolis/St. Paul

Begins Aug. 15.

Seasonal; two flights a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Other airlines flying non-stop on the route: Delta.

Jacksonville, Fla.-St. Louis

Begins Aug. 12.

Seasonal; three flights a week on Airbus A320 aircraft.

Other airlines flying non-stop on the route: Allegiant (to MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Illinois).

