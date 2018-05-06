Frontier Airlines debuts at Washington Dulles
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
Frontier Flight 1337, Frontier's inaugural arrival to Washington Dulles International, receives a water-cannon salute after arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul on Aug. 19, 2014.
Welcome signs to the entrances to Dulles airport informed visitors about the airport's newest airline. (Aug 19, 2014).
Frontier-themed cake and cupcakes awaited Frontier's first Dulles passengers on Aug. 19, 2014.
Frontier Airlines is known for the animals that adorn its tails. Bugsy the Tree Frog graced the Airbus A320 that Frontier used for its inaugural flight to Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014.
Frontier touts its new D.C. service at Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014. Among the promotional items was a raffle for a year's worth of free flights.
Frontier touts its new D.C. service at Washington Dulles on Aug. 19, 2014. Among the promotional items was a raffle for a year's worth of free flights.
A fire response vehicle prepares to give Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis a water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014. Such a greeting is common for new airline service.
Reporters and airline officials await the arrival of Frontier's inaugural Dulles flight on Aug. 19, 2014.
Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis gets a customary water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014.
Frontier's inaugural arrival from Minneapolis gets a customary water-cannon salute on Aug. 19, 2014.
Frontier Flight 1337 from Minneaspolis/St. Paul marked Frontier's first arrival to Washington Dulles (Aug. 19, 2014).
JoAnne Collins of Reston, Va., was the lucky winner for Frontier's 'free year of flights.' Collins was bound for Atlanta on Frontier's inaugural Dulles departure. (Aug. 19, 2014)
Passengers head to Frontier's Dulles airport ticket counters on the carrier's first day of operation at the airport (Aug. 19, 2014).

Frontier Airlines announced the start dates for 15 non-stop routes Tuesday, a move that will expand the ultra low-cost carrier's presence in San Diego, Las Vegas, Orlando and Texas.

Five of the non-stop routes announced Tuesday will come from San Diego, from where Frontier will begin service to Cleveland, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Raleigh/Durham in August. (Scroll down for schedule details on all 15 announced routes)

Also targeted for new service is Las Vegas (three new routes), Austin (two routes), San Antonio (two routes) and Orlando (two routes). Frontier also will add service between Minneapolis/St. Paul and Charleston, S.C.

All 15 of the routes will launch as seasonal service, though the carrier has not specified a hard end date. Introductory fares on the routes ranged from $39 to $69 one way, with restrictions.

Conversely, Frontier is suspending eight routes as part of the schedule update. Frontier said it expected the suspensions to be seasonal, though it was not clear if all would resume. Some of the nine seasonal routes are ending as previously scheduled, though others are being pulled down earlier than expected.

Frontier is known for quickly adjusting its schedules if a route is not performing to its expectations.

Scroll down for all of the schedule details in Frontier’s latest set of route updates:

ADDED ROUTES (scroll down for suspended routes)

San Diego

Cleveland: Begins Aug. 15; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A321 aircraft

Indianapolis: Begins Aug. 13; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A321 aircraft

Milwaukee: Begins Aug. 14; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A321 aircraft

Pittsburgh: Begins Aug. 15; three flights a week will be flown on Airbus A321 aircraft; the service restores a route previously flown by Frontier

Raleigh/Durham: Begins Aug. 15; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A321 aircraft

Las Vegas

Calgary, Canada.: Begins Aug. 15; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft

Norfolk: Begins Aug. 13; three flights a week will be flown on Airbus A320 aircraft

Spokane, Wash.: Begins Aug. 14; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft

Austin

Louisville: Begins Aug. 13; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft

Orange County, Calif.: Begins Aug. 14; three flights a week will be flown on Airbus A320 aircraft

San Antonio

Orange County, Calif.: Begins Aug. 13; four flights a week will be flown on Airbus A320 aircraft

Salt Lake City: Begins Aug. 15; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft

Orlando

Ontario, Calif.: Begins Aug. 13; daily flights will be on Airbus A320 aircraft             

Pittsburgh: Begins Aug. 13; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A321 aircraft

Minneapolis/St. Paul

Charleston, S.C.: Begins Aug. 15; twice-weekly flights will be on Airbus A319 aircraft

SUSPENDED ROUTES

Cleveland

Phoenix: Ends Aug. 9

Seattle: Ends Aug. 11

San Diego

Colorado Springs: Ends Aug. 9

Oklahoma City: Ends Aug. 11

Tulsa: Ends Aug. 9

Cincinnati

Philadelphia: Ends Aug. 10

Phoenix: Ends Aug. 11

Philadelphia

Cincinnati: Ends Aug. 10

Grand Rapids: Ends Aug. 10

April's #avgeek photo gallery
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A KLM Airbus A330 moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A sign denotes a quiet area of Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
The terminal at Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
An Air Canada Express turboprop moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A shot of a terminal in at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Instructions for various aircraft types are seen outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A view from the outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An employee peers out of a regional aircraft at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft is refueled at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Air Canada Express turbo props are seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Visitors look at an aquarium inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
An Air New Zealand Boeing 777 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A KLM Airbus A330 moves past billowing clouds at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Tails of Rouge, Air Canada's leisure unit, sit at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An indoor nature walk at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A display inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An view from the control tower at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A WestJet Boeing 737 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada aircraft takes off into a dusk sky at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Visitors watch airfield operations at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
A China Airlines aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
An Air Canada Express turboprop at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
An EVA Air jet is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.
A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320neo takes off from Los Angeles International Airport on Sept. 23, 2017.
Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special for USA TODAY


