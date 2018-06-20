Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph Simons, at right, with Bilal Sayyed, director of the FTC's Office of Public Policy Planning. The chairman on Wednesday announced plans for a series of hearings on the need for possible adjustments to laws for consumer protection and marketplace competition.

Mike Snider, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON — Online power brokers Facebook, Google and Amazon consider being served notice — and internet service providers, you, too, have been warned: the Federal Trade Commission is watching.

FTC Chairman Joseph Simons on Wednesday announced a plan for the agency to hold 15 to 20 public hearings between September and January 2019. The goal: help the agency set its agenda and assess the need for improved laws to help it better protect consumer privacy and preserve marketplace competition.

Among the topics on the FTC's list for hearings discussions: competition and consumer protection in broadband delivery and media networks, privacy and big data, data security, antitrust, and remedies sought in mergers and acquisitions.

When the agency "periodically engages in serious reflection and evaluation, we are better able to promote competition and innovation, protect consumers, and shape the law, so that free markets continue to thrive," Simons said Wednesday.

Simons, who talked with reporters for about an hour Wednesday, was confirmed by the Senate in April. The rest of the commission was sworn in last month. An antitrust attorney, Simons previously was the director of the agency's competition bureau between 2001 and 2003 and, during the Eighties, was its associate director for mergers and the assistant director for evaluation.

"Vigorous enforcement is the key thing, that is the mantra," Simons said Wednesday. "We will go after smaller cases, too, to create a deterrent effect, but we want to focus mostly on the bigger stuff that has more impact."

The FTC regained its jurisdiction over unfair or deceptive business practices by ISPs last week when the Federal Communication Commission's Restoring Internet Freedom order went into effect. Passed by the FCC in December 2017, the measure requires ISPs to disclose any blocking, throttling or prioritization of their own content or from their partners. But they aren't prevented from doing so, as earlier Obama-era FCC regulations prohibited.

Prior to the 2015 rules passed by a Democrat-led FCC, the FTC had handled consumer broadband concerns. Even though ISPs can now block content, if it's an anticompetitive action, the FTC could step in, Simons said. "We are going to vigorously enforce our authority in this space," Simons said. "We are actively looking and if it turns out some of the broadband providers are engaging in anticompetitive activities, we will be all over it."

Simons would not comment on the agency's investigation into Facebook and the Cambridge Analytica scandal, in which as many as 87 million people on the social network may have had their data improperly shared. Facebook had agreed to a consent decree with the FTC in 2011 barring any improper handling of consumers' personal information.

"We are looking at remedies overall to see if there’s things we need to do to improve," Simons said.

However, the chairman did address tech platforms in general, calling them a focus. "Clearly we don’t want to attack people because they are big and successful," he said. "But ... in the antitrust world, the places where there is most likely to be anti-competitive activity that is meaningful is in areas where there is market power."

As for data breaches, the FTC may want to reconsider its enforcement practices, he said. "Once you have had a breach of 143 million people and very sensitive data, there is a question about how much incremental risk does the next data breach cause," Simons said. "Even if you could calculate an estimate of the cost of that increased risk, there is an issue about whether it still might not be larger enough to deter the conduct that you want to deter."

The FTC will be seeking public comment on the topics for its hearings through August 20. Those can be submitted on the FTC's site.

