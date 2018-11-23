For cord cutters, there's plenty of Black Friday deals on TVs and streaming devices, but not that many when it comes to streaming services.

But fuboTV, Hulu and Sony's PlayStation Vue each have a bargain that you can cash in on without leaving home.

Live streaming service fuboTV is giving customers $15 off the first two months of its fubo Extra package (regularly $49.99), which includes more than 100 channels including local channels (where available) and cable networks such as AMC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and USA. Showtime is also included free for the first two months (regularly $10.99 per month). Also included: three simultaneous streams and a 500-hour cloud DVR. This deal is being offered for a limited time but doesn't end Cyber Monday.



Through Cyber Monday, Hulu has an online-only offer of a year's subscription to its Limited Commercials plan for only 99 cents a month. Regularly $7.99 monthly, that adds up to a savings of $84 for a year. Available only for new subscribers and those who haven't subscribed for at least a year, the deal ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Monday.

The subscription gets you access to its library of current TV series including "This is Us," "Atlanta," "The Voice," "Power" and "Family Guy," plus classic shows such as "Seinfeld," "Lost" and "ER." Also available are Hulu originals such as "The Handmaid’s Tale" and "Marvel’s Runaways."

PlayStation Vue has a half-price offer on new subscribers' first month of its Core plan, which has more than 65 live channels including local channels (where available) and cable networks such as AMC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and TNT. Available through Monday, the first month is $24.99 and then $49.99 plus tax for subsequent months.

