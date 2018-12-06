Photo released on Twitter by the German Governments spokesman Steffen Seibert on June 9 and taken by the German government's photographer Jesco Denzel shows President Trump talking with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and surrounded by other G7 leaders during a meeting of the G7 Summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada.
Jesco Denzel, AFP/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's viral photo staring down President Trump last weekend is just one of many moments captured during the Group of Seven summit — many seem to show conflicting stories. 

The world leaders who met in Quebec, Canada, to discuss Trump's tariffs, all appeared heroic in their own shared images from the meeting. 

Trump seems to be the center of the party, Trudeau stands tall in the crowd, Emmanuel Macron commands attention all in separate moments captured by photographers. 

Here's a look by country: 

United States

Dan Scavino Jr., assistant to Trump, shared a photo of the world leaders surrounding the president and smiling. At the summit, Trump refused to endorse a group deal, saying other members use unfair trade practices against the United States.

Canada

Adam Scotti, photographer to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, captured images of Trudeau standing above the group as well as a moment where he is gesturing to Trump, who appears actively listening. 

Late nights make for long days here at the G7 in #Charlevoix #cdngingersnaps

Germany

Merkel shared a photo of herself, leaning toward the president, who appears with his arms crossed.

Trump later reacted to the photo, saying it was captured during a discussion that was “unrelated to anything.”

“I know it didn’t look friendly,” Trump said. “Actually, we were just talking."

Italy

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte shared a photo showing himself and others reviewing paperwork. The image basically omits Trump, aside from his signature hair. 

France

French President Emmanuel Macron appears to command attention in a photo he shared to Twitter. 

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shared his own stare-down directed at Trump. 

2018 G-7 Summit
01 / 18
Canadian mounted police carry the Union and Canadian flags after the arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May at CAF Bagotville airfield ahead of the G7 Summit, on June 7, 2018 in Saguenay, Canada. Canada will host the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie.
02 / 18
People walk by anti G7 graffiti in Quebec City, Quebec, on June 7, 2018, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
03 / 18
Journalists are stationed at the Quebec City Convention Center on the eve of the G7 summit, June 7, 2018 in Quebec City, Quebec. Leaders of the world's seven richest democracies, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, will be attending the annual meeting.
04 / 18
On the eve of the G7 summit, journalists begin their coverage at the international media center, June 7, 2018 in Quebec city, Quebec.
05 / 18
A grocery sells "special G7" water and sandwiches before the first protest in in Quebec City on June 7, 2018, ahead of expected demonstrations during the upcoming G7 Summit.
06 / 18
Anti-G7 protestors gather for a demonstration in Quebec City, Quebec, June 7, 2018, on the eve of the leaders' summit.
07 / 18
People on street look at the policemen before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018. Leaders of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom as well as the European Union will gather in Le Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie for the two day summit on June 8 and 9.
08 / 18
Activists gather to protest before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018.
09 / 18
Oxfam activists imitate the leaders of the G7 nations as they protest in support of the roles women take in managing their homes and working in paid jobs outside the home before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018.
10 / 18
Patrons on a patio watch as a G7 protest passes by in Quebec City on June 7, 2018.
11 / 18
A couple walks by as police officers in riot gear stand watch ahead of a planned G7 protest in Quebec City, Canada on June 7, 2018.
12 / 18
A woman shouts during a protest in Quebec City on June 7, 2018.
13 / 18
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May, right, are welcomed as they arrive at CFB Bagotville, Canada, for the annual summit of G7 leaders on June 7, 2018. The event will be held in La Malbaie, in the Charlevoix region of Quebec.
14 / 18
European Council President Donald Tusk is greeted by Jean-Yves Duclos, left, minister of Families, Children and Social Development, as he arrives at the airport in Bagotville, Quebec for the annual G-7 summit on June 7, 2018. The event will be held in La Malbaie.
15 / 18
French President Emmanuel Macron greets a fan during a tour of Old Montreal on June 7, 2018.
16 / 18
Old Quebec stores are being barricaded June 6, 2018 in Quebec City for protection from demonstrations during the upcoming G7 summit.
17 / 18
Old Quebec stores are being barricaded June 6, 2018 in Quebec City for protection from demonstrations during the upcoming G7 summit.
18 / 18
President of France Emmanuel Macron speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office on Parliament Hill during a visit in Ottawa, Ontario on June 6, 2018. Macron met with Trudeau and will attend the G7 summit in Quebec.
