Former president George H.W. Bush was discharged from a Maine hospital Monday after several days of treatment for low blood pressure and fatigue. 

"The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a tweet. 

Bush, 93, was taken to the Southern Maine Health Care center in Biddeford on May 27. 

The 41st president lost his wife, Barbara Bush, when she died in April at age 92. The couple was married for 73 years.

Bush sent a tweet in Barbara's memory from his hospital bed on Friday, that included a photo of himself reading a new book about their long life together titled, George and Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story

"Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning," Bush said on Twitter. "Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life."

The hospitalization forced Bush to miss the annual Memorial Day parade in his vacation hometown of Kennebunkport, Maine, for the first time in decades. That didn't stop Bush, a Navy pilot during World War II, from publicly honoring America's fallen heroes. 

"Very much regret missing the Memorial Day parade today in Kennebunkport, and am forever grateful not only to those patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Nation — but also the Gold Star families whose heritage is imbued with their honor and heroism," Bush tweeted from the hospital.

Bush arrived in Maine on May 20, where he planned to spend the summer. He began his stay after recovering from an infection that left him hospitalized in Houston after his wife's funeral. 

Former president George H.W. Bush through the years
01 / 54
Former President George H.W. Bush, and his son, former President George W. Bush, leave St. Martin's Episcopal Church following the funeral of Barbara Bush in Houston.
02 / 54
Former President George H.W. Bush, pushed by his son and former president George W. Bush, exits the funeral for his wife Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston.
03 / 54
The George H.W. Bush Monument in Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Houston on April, 20, 2018.
04 / 54
Former President George H. W. Bush looks at the casket with his daughter Dorothy "Doro" Bush Koch as they wait for the mourners during the visitation of former first lady Barbara Bush at St. Martin's Episcopal Church on April 20, 2018, in Houston.
05 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush acknowledges the crowd at his presidential library on Nov. 11, 2014, before his son former president George W. Bush discusses his new book "41: A Portrait of My Father" in College Station, Texas.
06 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush wears a neck brace at his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine, on July 30, 2015.
07 / 54
Former presidents George H. W. Bush, right, and George W. Bush before the Houston Texans NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers in Houston on Oct. 25, 2009.
08 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush speak before the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Houston on March 29, 2015.
09 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush waves as he arrives at NRG Stadium before the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game between Villanova and Oklahoma in Houston on April 2, 2016.
10 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a Republican presidential primary debate at the University of Houston on Feb. 25, 2016.
11 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush talks with Houston Texans owner Bob McNair before the first half of an AFC Wild Card NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders on Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
12 / 54
Former president George Bush grimaces as he rubs his knee while he and former first lady Barbara Bush leave the field after she threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 10, 2005.
13 / 54
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara wave to the crowd at the end of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 20, 1992, in Houston.
14 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush in his office in Houston on, March 29, 2012.
15 / 54
President Obama presents former president George H.W. Bush with the 2010 Medal of Freedom in the East Room of the White House Feb. 15, 2011, in Washington. Obama presented the medal to 12 pioneers in sports, labor, politics and arts.
16 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush flipped the coin for the kickoff between the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Oct. 30, 2016, in Houston.
17 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush watches the pregame warmup of the Houston Texans before their game against the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Wild Card game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 7, 2017, in Houston.
18 / 54
Vice President Bush tosses a football back to members of the traveling press corps after arriving in Houston on Nov. 7, 1988.
19 / 54
Vice President George H.W. Bush during a visit to Phoenix in June 1981.
20 / 54
President Bush and former president George H.W. Bush ride their golf cart to the first hole at the Cape Arundel Golf Course in Kennebunkport, Maine, on June 13, 2003.
21 / 54
Barbara Bush talks with former president George H.W. Bush during the fourth inning of an baseball game between the Florida Marlins and Houston Astros on April 8, 2011, in Houston.
22 / 54
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara arrive at the Houston Astros baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on opening day April 6, 2012, in Houston.
23 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush, arrives on the South Lawn of White House on May 11, 2008.
24 / 54
Vice President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush wave before boarding a plane during a visit to Phoenix in September 1985.
25 / 54
George H.W. Bush arrives aboard Air Force One on Dec. 26, 2008, in Waco, Texas.
26 / 54
President-elect George H.W. Bush arrives at the White House on Nov. 10, 1988, in Washington.
27 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush receives a kiss from his wife, Barbara, as they arrive for the premiere of an HBO documentary on his life June 12 near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.
28 / 54
President Obama presents the 2010 Medal of Freedom to former president George H.W. Bush on Feb. 15, 2011, at the White House.
29 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush watches as his son, former president George W. Bush, throws the ceremonial first pitch of Game 4 of the World Series baseball game between the Texas Rangers and San Francisco Giants on Oct. 31, 2010, in Arlington, Texas.
30 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush rides tandem with U.S. Army Sgt. Michael Elliott of the Golden Knights parachute team as he celebrates his 85th birthday on June 12, 2009, in Kennebunkport, Maine.
31 / 54
Former president George H.W. Bush, left, and President-elect Barack Obama listen as President George W. Bush speaks in the Oval Office on Jan. 7, 2009, in Washington.
32 / 54
Former presidents George H.W. Bush, left, and his son, George W. Bush, watch the warm-ups before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 25, 2009, in Houston.
33 / 54
Bush is greeted by French President Jacques Chirac at the Elysee Palace on May 1, 2006, in Paris.
34 / 54
Former president George H. W. Bush laughs before speaking at a breakfast event on Oct. 6, 1999 at a bookstore in Greenwich, Conn.
35 / 54
George Bush and President Bill Clinton gaze skyward as they watch the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team arrive during the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, on&nbsp;Nov. 6, 1997.
36 / 54
Bush gets some guidance from his wife, Barbara, as they clean a vacant lot along Germantown Avenue during the President's Summit on America's Future on April 27, 1997, in Philadelphia.
37 / 54
Former secretary of State James Baker, left, and George H.W. Bush talk during the opening of the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy Annual Conference on Nov. 13, 1995, at Rice University in Houston.
38 / 54
President Bush greets the crowd after a Sept. 22, 1992 rally at the airport in Longview, Texas.
39 / 54
President Bush delivers a speech in Washington on May 6, 1992.
40 / 54
President Bush delivers his State of the Union message before a Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 28, 1992, in Washington.
41 / 54
President Bush holds the badge of slain New York City patrolman Eddie Byrne during a speech at Attorney General Dick Thornburgh's anti-crime summit on March 5, 1991, in Washington.
42 / 54
President Bush speaks at the White House on Dec. 14, 1990 in Washington, D.C. Bush said he had offered 15 dates for Secretary of State James A. Baker III to visit Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein on or prior to January 12, three days before a United Nations deadline for Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait.
43 / 54
French President Francois Mitterrand, left, and President Bush talk at the Place du Trocadero on July 1989 in Paris.
44 / 54
President Bush smiles after throwing a golf ball to a group people on the 5th hole at the Casparilla Golf Club on Nov. 14, 1992 in Boca Grande, Fla.
45 / 54
Children from Emerson Elementary School watch President Bush on a television in their classroom during a September 1989 broadcast in Arizona.
46 / 54
George H. W. Bush is sworn in as the 41st president on Jan. 20, 1989 in Washington, D.C.
47 / 54
President-elect George Bush is greeted by President Ronald Reagan at the White House on Nov. 10, 1988, in Washington.
48 / 54
President-elect George H. W. Bush fishes in the surf on Nov. 14, 1989 in Florida.
49 / 54
Vice President George H. W. Bush visits the Estrella Tortilla Factory during a June 1987 visit to Phoenix, Ariz.
50 / 54
Vice President George H. W. Bush tosses a football presented to him by Notre Dame Head coach Lou Holtz on Nov. 4, 1986 in South Bend, Ind.
51 / 54
A 1950 photograph shows Barbara Bush, left, her husband, George H.W. Bush, and their son, George W. Bush, Dorothy Walker Bush and her husband, Prescott S. Bush, at the Odessa airport in Texas.
52 / 54
U.S. Navy pilot George H.W. Bush sits in his aircraft nicknamed "Barbara" during World War II. Bush served as an aviator in the U.S. Navy from August 1942 to September 1945.
53 / 54
Babe Ruth, left, presents Yale baseball captain George H.W. Bush with the original manuscript of "The Babe Ruth Story" at Yale Field on June 5, 1948, in New Haven, Conn.
54 / 54
George H.W. Bush in his Yale University baseball uniform in New Haven, Conn. Bush was the first baseman on the Yale team that lost to California in the first College World Series in Kalamazoo, Mich. in 1947.
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
01 / 15
George Bush, candidate for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, gets returns by phone at his headquarters in Houston, along with his wife Barbara, on June 6, 1964.
02 / 15
Republican Senatorial candidate George Bush shows a victory sign as he and his wife Barbara stand in front of a vote machine November 3, 1964 in Houston.
03 / 15
George H.W. Bush sits on couch with his wife Barbara and their children. George W. Bush sits at right behind his mother. Behind the couch are Neil and Jeb Bush. Sitting with parents are Dorothy and Marvin Bush.
04 / 15
U.S. Vice President George H. W. Bush, right, and his wife Barbara Bush pose in front of the Taj Mahal on May 13, 1984.
05 / 15
George H. Bush and Barbara Bush wave as balloons are dropped during a welcome rally in Houston, Nov. 8, 1988.
06 / 15
President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara dance at the inaugural ball at the Pension Building in Washington, on Friday, Jan. 20, 1989.
07 / 15
Former President George Bush hugs his wife, Barbara, after his address during the dedication of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, on Nov. 6, 1997.
08 / 15
President George H. W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bus walk their dog Millie in Kennebunkport, Maine on Feb. 19, 1990.
09 / 15
President George Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush as they shake hands with members of the crowd at a "Bush/Quayle 92" rally on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol on March 6, 1992.
10 / 15
Former President George Bush gets some guidance from his wife, Barbara, in a vacant lot where they pitched in to clean along Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia Sunday at the Presidents' Summit on America's Future. ORG XMIT: EB810
11 / 15
Former President George H.W. Bush and wife, Barbara, arrive at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2009, for the swearing-in of President-elect Barack Obama and Vice President-elect Joe Biden.
12 / 15
Barbara Bush talks with former president George H. W. Bush during a major league baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Houston Astros on April 17, 2011, in Houston.
13 / 15
Former President George Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush acknowledge fans before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park in Boston, on Aug. 10, 2005.
14 / 15
Former president George H.W. Bush, right, and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a GOP primary debate at the University of Houston on Feb. 25, 2016.
15 / 15
Former first lady Barbara Bush touches the hair of her husband President George H.W. Bush as they arrive for the premiere of HBO's new documentary on his life near the family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine on June 12, 2012.
Barbara Bush through the years
01 / 28
Former first lady Barbara Bush attends a White House ceremony to recognize the Points of Light volunteer program in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2013.
02 / 28
Former U.S. President George Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush as they shake hands with members of the crowd at a "Bush/Quayle 92" rally on the steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss on March 6, 1992.
03 / 28
Former first lady Barbara Bush campaigns for her son, Texas Gov. George W. Bush Nov. 4, 2000, at Bishops Court Retirement Center in Green Bay, Wis. during a campaign stop.
04 / 28
Barbara Bush jokes with her son, Republican presidential candidate, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, while introducing him at a town hall meeting at West Running Brook Middle School in Derry, N.H., Feb. 4, 2016.
05 / 28
Former first lady Barbara Bush takes photos with her cell phone before the Seattle Mariners take on the Houston Astros in a baseball game in Houston, Texas on May 3, 2015.
06 / 28
Former first lady Barbara Bush listens to a patient's question during a visit to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maineon Aug. 22, 2013.
07 / 28
Former first lady Barbara Bush prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park in Boston on Aug. 10, 2005.
08 / 28
Former first lady Barbara Bush waves to the crowd in the auditorium for an event at Texas A&M University to launch author Jon Meacham's latest book "Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush" Nov. 9, 2015, in College Station, Texas.
09 / 28
Former President George H. W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, are greeted before a Republican presidential primary debate at The University of Houston on Feb. 25, 2016.
10 / 28
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, left, kisses his mother Barbara as his son George, right, watches as he takes the stage to formally join the race for president with a speech at Miami Dade College June 15, 2015, in Miami.
11 / 28
Former President George Bush grimaces as he rubs his knee while he and former first lady Barbara Bush leave the field after she threw the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park in Boston Aug. 10, 2005.
12 / 28
President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara wave to the crowd at the end of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 20, 1992, in Houston.
13 / 28
Barbara Bush talks with Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at Former President George H. W. Bush's office on March 29, 2012, in Houston, Texas.
14 / 28
Barbara Bush discusses her literacy program at her home in Houston April 23, 2009.
15 / 28
Barbara Bush talks with former President George H.W. Bush during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game between the Florida Marlins and Houston Astros April 8, 2011, in Houston.
16 / 28
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara arrive at the Houston Astros baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on opening day April 6, 2012, in Houston.
17 / 28
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in Houston on Nov. 29, 1999.
18 / 28
Former First Lady Barbara Bush speaks to the crowd at the First Union Center during the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia on Aug. 1, 2000.
19 / 28
Vice President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush wave before boarding a plane during a visit to Phoenix in September 1985.
20 / 28
In this March 29, 2015, photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush speak before the first half of a college basketball game in Houston. The former first lady is promoting literacy on her 90th birthday by lending her backing to a $7 million challenge by X Prize and Dollar General.
21 / 28
Barbara Bush on the 25th Anniversary of her Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy in 2014.
22 / 28
Barbara Bush smiles on April 25, 2013, during the George W. Bush Presidential Center dedication ceremony in Dallas, Texas.
23 / 28
(L-R) First lady Michelle Obama, former first lady Laura Bush, former first lady Hillary Clinton, former first lady Barbara Bush and former first lady Rosalynn Carter attend the opening ceremony of the George W. Bush Presidential Center April 25, 2013, in Dallas, Texas.
24 / 28
Barbara Bush speaks about the importance of literacy and education during the Celebration of Literacy Luncheon benefiting the Literacy Council of Tyler, Texas on Jan. 24, 2012.
25 / 28
Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, arrive for the premiere of HBO's new documentary about his life in Kennebunkport, Maine, on Dec. 26, 2012.
26 / 28
Bush discusses her health at her home with the family dog "Bibi" in Houston April 23, 2009.
27 / 28
First lady Laura Bush, center, joins former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush in Madison Square Garden, during the Republican National Convention in New York in 2004.
28 / 28
President George Bush raises his right hand as he is sworn into office as the 41st president of the United States by Chief Justice William Rehnquist outside the west front of the Capitol on Jan. 20, 1989.
