Melvyn N. Klein walked down a hallway decorated with framed movie posters and photos inside the Wells Fargo Tower in downtown Corpus Christi.

He took a right and then a left before he came to a stop.

He stared at a framed, handwritten letter next to a Caller-Times column he had penned in December 2001, about three months after the devastating attacks of Sept. 11.

Melvyn Klein pauses as he looks at a framed hand-written letter dated December 2001 given to him by President George H.W. Bush in his Corpus Christi office Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

Alexandria Rodriguez/Caller-Times

The letter was written in black pen on wide-ruled notebook paper. At the bottom was a signature: President George H.W. Bush.

In the letter, Bush refers to his son, George W. Bush, who was president at the time and was dealing with the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Klein, a Corpus Christi businessman and attorney, paused for a moment after looking at the letter. He smiled and pointed to the column he wrote based on Bush's notes.

"Character matters. Faith matters. Family matters. So do friends. At this time of year we count our many blessings for the values we share with so many other families, so many friends," the letter read. "I can tell you that our president gets his strength from his personal faith and also from Laura and the rest of his family, and he is blessed by the love of many friends."

Bush gave Klein the letter after a meeting of an M.D. Anderson Cancer Center committee on which they were both serving.

"He used to read these columns and I would get comments from him. One day I was sitting next to him, and he turned his head and asked what's the subject of your next column?" Klein said, admitting he didn't have a topic. "He was left-handed. I see him scribbling. He said 'I've written some notes. If I were writing a column, this is probably what I would write about.' "

The letter became a prompt for Klein's column. The column centered on that exchange and detailed the importance of the values written in the letter, especially after the 9/11 attacks.

A hand-written letter dated Aug. 3, 2006 from President George H.W. Bush hangs framed in a Melvyn Klein's Downtown Corpus Christi office.

Alexandria Rodriguez/Caller-Times

Bush began reading Klein's columns when they met in the late 1970s at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, where Bush was serving on a board. Bush's daughter, Pauline Robinson "Robin" Bush, had died at age 3 years earlier, after a battle with leukemia.

"He wanted to help people not have the experience they had with their daughter," Klein said. "They were deeply affected by their daughter having leukemia at a time with very little options to treat it."

Klein later published a book of his columns and another letter from Bush.

Another letter from Bush congratulating Klein on the book, dated Aug. 3, 2006, is framed on the same wall next to Klein's column.

"I am proud to have my words in this fine volume," Bush wrote. "Warmest regards from the Marine Coast, your friend, George Bush."

They remained close friends throughout their time on the board of the cancer center, and stayed in touch after Bush became president.

Weeks, months and years passed, but Bush's values remained the same.

A framed letter from President George H.W. Bush hangs on a wall in Melvyn Klein's Corpus Christi office. The letter, which were notes from Bush, became a prompt for Klein's column in a December 2001 edition of the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

Alexandria Rodriguez/Caller-Times

"The most important subjects in his mind was that. He said 'This is what I would write about, it's timeless. This is how I feel about these subjects all the time,'" Klein recalled Bush saying. "He personified those values, he really did."

Nine years ago, Bush asked Klein to chair a board-level research committee for M.D. Anderson. Klein remains humble about the appointment from the former president.

He also recalled Bush's humble nature.

"You've got this person who has really exceptional accomplishments," he said. "And yet, when you interact with him, you have no idea. He's just humble. Modest. Just a really nice person with a good sense of humor. I like him as a friend and I respected him as president of the United States."

George H.W. Bush's time in Texas over the years George Bush was in Corpus Christi on June 7, 1978 on a fundraising swing through Texas. Bush was recently retired as the director of the CIA and was fundraising for Republicans across the state. Alfredo Cardenas (right) stands next to him. President George H.W. Bush was the youngest Navy pilot when he completed his training at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. George H.W. Bush was the youngest pilot trained at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. This is his graduating class in the June 9, 1943 Corpus Christi Times. Bush is in the top row, sixth from the left. George H.W. Bush at Corpus Christi International Airport on Oct. 29, 1980. George H.W. Bush in Corpus Christi, October 1980. George H.W. Bush stands next to Nelson Rodriguez (right) at the Corpus Christi International Airport on Oct. 29, 1980. George Bush in Corpus Christi, 1980. George Bush speaks at a press conference at Corpus Christi International Airport on Oct. 29, 1980. Vice President George H.W. Bush puts on his best surly face while campaigning for Ronald Reagan in a campaign stop in Corpus Christi in October 1980. Vice president George Bush at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on Oct. 28, 1983. George Bush addresses auditorium audience in Corpus Christi in October 1983. Vice President George H.W. Bush exclaims "The campaign has begun," as Michele Crump hands Bush her infant daughter, Megan Crump in October 1983. Now a real estate agent in League City, Michele Jacobs pointed out the "baby" is now in her 30s with two children of her own. Jacobs attended an event for the former president and wife Barbara Bush in 2011, noting the couple "were so gracious, just as gracious at that event as they had been before [in 1983.]" Jacobs chuckled that former President Bush may have been in his 80s at the time, but he was still sweetly flirtatious. Vice President George H.W. Bush on the campaign trail in Beeville, Texas on May 31, 1984. Vice president George H.W. Bush on the campaign trail in Beeville, Texas on May 31, 1984. Vice president George Bush speaks to a crowd in South Texas at the Salinas Ranch in Hebbronville, Texas on Sept. 14, 1985. Vice president George Bush "salutes" the crowd at Salinas Ranch in Hebbronville, Texas on Sept. 14, 1985. Vice President George H.W. Bush points out his wife Barbara at the podium as members of the Hebbronville band wave in September 1985. Vice president George H.W. Bush at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in March 1986. He was on a four-day visit to Texas. Vice president George Bush waves goodbye to Corpus Christi's Naval Air Station outside the cabin door to Air Force Two on March 4, 1986. He was winding up a four-day visit to Texas. Vice President George H.W. Bush speaks at a fundraiser in Corpus Christi in March 1987. Vice President George H.W. Bush (center) salutes National Chairman of the American G.I. Forum Mario Diaz (left) as GI Forum founder Dr. Hector P. Garcia looks on. Bush was in town for the national convention of the American GI Forum in August 1988. George H.W. Bush in Corpus Christi on Aug. 7, 1988. President George H.W. Bush (from left), Rear Admiral Jimmie Taylor, wife Annette Taylor and Corpus Christi Mayor Betty Turner in December 1989. Turner and the Taylors greeted the president as he arrived at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi for a local fishing trip, then a quail hunting trip near Beeville. President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of State James Baker show off their catches on San Jose Island in December 1989. President George H.W. Bush waves to the crowd at NAS-Chase Field before departing for Houston on Air Force One. Bush had been quail hunting and fishing in the area in December 1989. President George H.W. Bush hunts for quail in December 1989 at the Lazy F Ranch in Berclair, owned by Will Farish. Photo courtesy Bill Weeks President George Bush addresses the crowd inside the Bee County Coliseum on Dec. 30, 1989, during the Presidential Appreciation Barbecue prior to his hunting trip in Berclair. Behind him are Jay Kimbrough, Beeville Bush Appreciation dinner co-organizer, left, and Secretary of State James Baker. Vice President/President-elect George H.W. Bush tosses a marker after naming the plane "Barbara" and signing his name underneath. The plane had been shipped to NAS-Chase Field by owner Bob Schneider. Chairman of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents, William A. McKenzie (eft), and Texas A&I University President Dr. Manuel L. Ibanez present President George H.W. Bush with a doctoral hood after presenting him an honorary degree medal prior to Bush's commencement address in May 1990. President George Bush delivers his commencement address at Texas A&I University on May 11, 1990. Bush stressed America's need to return to the forefront in science and technology and promised to put a man on Mars in the future. U.S. President George Bush aves to a handful of well-wishers as he and U.S. Senator Alan Simpson board their plane and leave Naval Air Station Chase Field in Beeville, Texas in December 1991. President George Bush during a speech at a barbecue in Beeville, Texas on Dec. 27, 1991. George H.W. Bush during a hunting trip near Beeville in 1991. Photo courtesy Bill Weeks. A sign at the north gate of Naval Air Station Corpus Christi welcoming President George Bush on Dec. 27, 1992. Connie Guerra waits to greet President George Bush on Dec. 29, 1992 at the home of Rachel and Rufino Martinez of Berclair, Texas where he usually stops to talk to the residents during his annual quail hunts at the Lazy F Ranch. Guerra and six others waited more than three hours, but the president never showed up. President George H.W. Bush greets Corpus Christi Mayor Mary Rhodes at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in December 1992. George H.W. Bush (from left), Will Farish and Bill Weeks rest during a quail hunt at the Lazy F Ranch in this undated photo from Bill Weeks' personal collection. George Bush poses with Verta Hardegree, when Bush came to Abilene Hal Sayles (left), George H.W. Bush, and John Matthews in an undated photo. Barbara Rollins tabulates voting results for the Bush-Quayle campaign on a blackboard hard while Dave Dalzell and his son Jonathan, 11, watch on Election Day Nov. 8, 1988. The stage setup at the Abilene Civic Center in July 1984 during the re-election campaign for the Reagan-Bush Administration. Former President George H.W. Bush (center) participated in the commissioning ceremony of the USS San Antonio at Naval Station Ingleside in January 2006. Former President Bush gave the principal address at the ceremony. Former President George H.W. Bush (left) participated in the commissioning ceremony of the USS San Antonio at Naval Station Ingleside in January 2006. Former President Bush gave the principal address at the ceremony. Former President George H.W. Bush participated in the commissioning ceremony of the USS San Antonio at Naval Station Ingleside in January 2006. Former President Bush gave the principal address at the ceremony. Former President George H.W. Bush (center) and U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison (right) participate in the commissioning ceremony of the USS San Antonio at Naval Station Ingleside in January 2006. Former President Bush gave the principal address at the ceremony. A handout photograph of an early portrait of George H. W. Bush. George H.W. Bush campaigning for a second term as Vice President in July 1984 at the Abilene Civic Center. George H.W. Bush campaigning for a second term as Vice President in July 1984 at the Abilene Civic Center.

