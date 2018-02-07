Dave Booczko wipes sweat off his forehead while directing traffic in the heat during the second weekend of the Electric Forest music festival in Rothbuy, Mich., Friday, June 29, 2018.

Sure, we know it's summer, but the heat scorching much of the U.S. this week is the worst in years. And it's not done yet, with any real relief still several days away.

In the Northeast, temperatures will continue to soar into the 90s to near 100 degrees over the next couple of days, the National Weather Service said. Those temperatures are 10 to even 20 degrees above average.

Some additional record high temperatures are possible this week, joining those set Sunday in cities such as Keene, New Hampshire (102 degrees) and Allentown, Pennsylvania (98 degrees).

Punishing humidity levels will put the heat index as high as 110 degrees in many areas.

"I know not everyone can stay inside but if you have to be outside please bring water and hydrate," said Mike Evans, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Albany.

Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect from North Carolina to New Hampshire. Air pollution concentrations will reach unhealthy levels for sensitive individuals in many areas.

"Overnight lows will also be quite sultry, especially in urban areas where readings could remain above 75 degrees all night," the weather service warned. AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said "the vast expanse of concrete, pavement and brick will give off heat through the night."

On Wednesday, the Fourth of July, the hot, humid weather will continue over most of the eastern half of the country. Scattered thunderstorms are expected over much of the Southeast, particularly from the Texas coast to Florida and the Carolinas, weather.com reported.

Days of highs in the 90s Fahrenheit with dangerously higher AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures are expected to grip many communities in the Northeast through at least July 4th: https://t.co/htGUFPTGtg pic.twitter.com/h7uLf1w5Z0 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) July 2, 2018

Heat remains one of the most dangerous weather hazards, the Weather Underground said. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 150 to 300 people are killed directly by heat in the U.S. each year, with heat contributing to hundreds more deaths in some years.

Cars can become ovens in weather like this. On a 90-degree day, the inside of a car can heat to 120 degrees in as little as 15 minutes, according to Golden Gate Weather Services. Already this year, 18 children across the U.S. have died after being locked or forgotten in a hot car.

The heat is due to a strong upper-level ridge of high pressure, or northward bulge in the jet stream, that's expanded into much of the eastern U.S., weather.com reported.

Some relief from the heat is expected in the East heading into the second week of July as the ridge slides to the west, according to weather.com. While still hot, temperatures will be closer to average for July in much of the East. But the extreme heat will then shift toward the West.

