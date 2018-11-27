Humanity's reliance on fossil fuels shows few signs of letting up.

After three years of decline, the amount of carbon dioxide humans emitted increased in 2017, the United Nations announced in a report issued Tuesday.

Although "humanity is starting to tackle its fossil fuel addiction ... we’re not making the change (to renewable energy) nearly as quickly as we need to," said Joyce Msuya, the deputy executive director of the U.N. Environment Program, which released the report.

More troublesome, it said any hope of keeping global carbon emission levels under control in the decades ahead – to try to rein in runaway climate change – seems to be dwindling.

The U.N. warning comes four days after another massive report issued by the Trump administration – but disputed by the president himself – that emphasized the dire threat human-caused global warming poses to the U.S. and its citizens.

Tuesday's report concerns what scientists and policymakers call the "emissions gap," the difference between the amount of carbon dioxide emitted now and the drastically lower levels needed to slow or stop global warming.

A coal-burning power plant in Colstrip, Mont.

Matt Brown, AP

The U.N. report said that to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century, emissions need to drop by a whopping 55 percent by 2030, compared with 2017 levels.

In 2017, the world emitted about 53.5 billion tons of carbon dioxide. To limit global warming to 1.5 Celsius, annual emissions in 2030 would need to be 24 billion tons.

The emissions gap is a jaw-dropping 29 billion tons.

Global warming is caused by burning fossil fuels such as oil, gas and coal. This burning process emits carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, causing temperatures to rise to levels that cannot be explained by natural factors.

"There is still a tremendous gap between words and deeds, between the targets agreed by governments worldwide to stabilize our climate and the measures to achieve these goals," said a statement from report co-author Gunnar Luderer of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

The goal of the landmark 2016 Paris Agreement was to keep the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees C above pre-industrial levels. The agreement says each country on Earth must determine, plan and report on what it's doing to slow global warming.

Except for the United States, every nation signed the agreement. Though the U.S. originally signed on to the agreement, President Donald Trump announced in 2017 that it would withdraw from, claiming the agreement would hinder the economy.

Experts said that to slow or stop the unnatural warming of the planet, people must reduce burning fossil fuels and shift to renewable, carbon-free energy. "The message is clear: We need to make an almost existential change. The solutions are there, and we have no excuse," Msuya said.

"The level of drastic, large-scale action we urgently need has yet to been seen," the report said.

"The key is to understand we are not powerless in the face of climate change," Msuya said. "The science may be frightening, but the solutions are clear. The only missing link is leadership."

The report, which the United Nations has published annually for nine years, was written by an international team of leading scientists. It was released before global climate talks next week in Katowice, Poland.

Contributing: The Associated Press

