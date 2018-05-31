GM through the years

General Motors is getting a $2.25 billion investment from SoftBank Vision Fund for its self-driving car division to help meet its goal of bringing self-driving vehicles to the market in 2019.

Japanese tech investor SoftBank will put $2.25 billion in GM Cruise Holdings and GM will invest $1.1 billion, the automaker said Thursday.

The investment puts GM a step closer to ride-hailing app Uber, which is one of SoftBank's biggest investments. GM already has a partnership and investment in Uber's archrival, Lyft.

It was not immediately clear whether the SoftBank investment would affect GM's alliance with Lyft.

GM's stock jumped 7.5% to $40.77 in pre-market trading.

“Our Cruise and GM teams together have made tremendous progress over the last two years,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement. “Teaming up with SoftBank adds an additional strong partner as we pursue our vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

The SoftBank Vision Fund investment will be made in two tranches. It will invest the first tranche of $900 million right away. When the Cruise autonomous vehicles are ready for commercial deployment, the Vision Fund will make the second investment of $1.35 billion, “subject to regulatory approval,” GM said.

SoftBank Vision Fund will own 19.6 percent of GM Cruise, GM will own the balance. This investment process will give GM flexibility with respect to spending priorities, GM said.

“The GM Cruise approach of a fully integrated hardware and software stake gives it a unique competitive advantage,” said Michael Ronen, managing partner of SoftBank Investment Advisors, in a statement. “We are very impressed by the advances made by the Cruise and GM teams, and are thrilled to help them lead a historic transformation of the automobile industry.”

The GM and SoftBank Vision Fund investments are expected to provide the necessary capital to reach commercialization of autonomous vehicles “at scale” beginning in 2019, GM said.

