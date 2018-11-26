GM through the years An auto worker assembles an SUV chassis at the General Motors auto plant in Arlington, Texas, May 13, 2014. General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra speaks about the financial outlook of the automaker, Jan. 10, 2017, in Detroit. The company issued an optimistic earnings forecast this year based on improved cost efficiencies and continued strong sales in North America and China. People in a Pontiac GTO participate in the Avondale Estates 4th of July Parade to celebrate the Independence Day holiday in Avondale Estates, Ga. on July 4, 2017. The Chevrolet Bolt EV electric concept vehicle is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit on Jan. 12, 2015. Richard Mayberry inspects Corvettes as they are readied to leave the General Motors Corvette plant in Bowling Green, Ky. on May 15, 2006. Burt Reynolds' 1977 Pontiac Trans Am from the movie 'Smokey and the Bandit' is displayed at Julien's Auctions' preview of a collection of items from Burt Reynolds at the Palms Casino Resort on December 8, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nev. The Presidential Cadillac carrying President George W. Bush and Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi of Japan passes Elvis Presley's pink Cadillac after the two toured Presley's Graceland Mansion on June 30, 2006 in Memphis, Tenn. Arnold Schwarzenegger drives a 2001 concept Hummer H2 sport utility truck through Times Square, for the its New York debut, April 10, 2001. UAW Local 652 shop chairman Art Baker stands next to a collector's edition dark cherry metalic Oldsmobile Alero, number 78 of the final 500 Oldmobiles to be produced on April 28, 2004, outside the Oldsmobile facilities in Lansing, Mich. General Motors Corp. officials announced in December 2000 it would end production of the struggling Oldsmobile line with the 2004 model year. The Alero was the only remaining vehicle in the brand's once diverse lineup. Operations technicians work the Saturn Ion final inspection line at the General Motors Saturn plant in a Spring Hill on Jan. 21, 2004. Sales of new Saturn vehicles ended in 2009. The familiar bowtie logo of Chevrolet adorns the grille of a 2007 Tahoe on the lot of a Chevrolet dealership with several hundred other Tahoes in the southeast Denver suburb of Lone Tree, Colo., on Aug. 27, 2006. Transport driver Ron Stoye unloads a 1996 Chevrolet Corvette at a West Bloomfield Township, Mich. auto dealership on October 17, 1995. A Buick City employee works on one of the lines in February 1993, in Flint, Mich. Filmmaker Michael Moore, right, chats with tycoon Malcolm Forbes before a screening of 'Roger and Me' at New York's Lincoln Center, Dec. 18, 1989. Moore's comedy chronicles the tough times of his hometown of Flint, Mich., and his unsuccessful efforts to meet with General Motors Chairman Roger Smith. This is a 1965 photo of Chevrolet's rear engine Corvair Corsa sports coup. Consumer protection advocate Ralph Nader's 1965 book 'Unsafe at Any Speed: The Designed-In Dangers of the American Automobile' was critical of the corvair's safety record. General Motors cars occupy the places of honor on the floor of the grand ballroom of the Waldorf-Astoria in New York on Jan. 20, 1955, just prior to the official opening of the General Motors Motorama. Workers at the end of the assembly line at General Motors plant in Euclid, Ohio, put finishing touches at the cabs of Fisher Body Metal Station Wagons, Aug. 10, 1950. A General Motors handout photo shows the 1941 Oldsmobile 4-door sedan, with either a six or a straight eight-cylinder engine, with 100 and 110 horsepower respectively. It offered Hydra-Matic, a fully automatic transmission.

General Motors is killing multiple passenger cars, including the Chevrolet Volt and Chevrolet Cruze, two vehicles that were held up as examples of the automaker's post-bankruptcy revival.

The move — part of a sweeping cost-cutting plan unveiled Monday — comes as Americans are abandoning passenger cars in favor of crossovers, SUVs and pickups.

The automaker will no longer make the Volt semi-electric car and the Cruze compact sedan for sale in North America beginning in March, Chevy spokesman Kevin Kelly confirmed.

GM will also discontinue the Chevrolet Impala full-size car, the company confirmed. It will end U.S. production in March and Canadian production in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Kelly declined to say whether the company would sell any of those products in markets outside North America.

The company will also end U.S. sales of the Cadillac XTS and Buick LaCrosse after production ends in March. And the Cadillac CT6 will be killed off in the U.S. after mid-2019, though it will continue to be sold in China.

More: GM poised to close plants in Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, will cut 15% of salaried workers

More: America's love affair with pickups gets new midsize dimension: Here comes Gladiator, Ranger

The 2017 Chevrolet Volt, which ranks No. 30 in the Made in America Auto Index is an Edmunds pick for a hatchback. The Volt has 61 percent domestic content and is built in Detroit.

Jim Fets Photography, GM via AP

The moves are part of a sweeping $6 billion cost-cutting plan announced Monday. GM is poised to close plants in Michigan, Ohio, Maryland and Canada, and cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce.

The Volt's demise comes about 10 years after the semi-electric vehicle's production model debuted. The automaker trumpeted the Volt for years as a symbol of its alternative propulsion expertise, but the company has since pivoted toward building fully battery-powered cars. The Volt still had a small gas engine paired with its battery pack.

The Cruze was also described for years as an illustration of GM's recovery after its federal bailout and bankruptcy.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com