Krome will make a photo look like you were anywhere in the world
01 / 24
Before using Krome Photos, the image shows a small girl sitting on grass at a park and exploring a globe.
02 / 24
After Krome photos, the girl is transported across the globe to an Asian scenic and religious site. She is shown sitting in front of a sleeping Buddha statue and ancient brick pagoda against a beautiful sunset.
03 / 24
Before Krome Photos, this couple is dancing in what appears to be a studio.
04 / 24
After Krome Photos, this couple is in a hot air balloon.
05 / 24
For $12 or less, Krome Photos can take any photo and manipulate it to make it look like it was taken anywhere in the world. They can merge multiple images, change backgrounds, and remove or add items. This is one couple's before photo.
06 / 24
This is one couple's after photo. These photos can be shared on social media.
07 / 24
Before using Krome Photos, this couple is on an unnamed beach.
08 / 24
After Krome Photos, this couple is in Italy.
09 / 24
Before Krome Photos, this woman is in front of a doorway.
10 / 24
After Krome Photos, this woman is on a beautiful cobble-stoned street.
11 / 24
Before Krome Photos, this couple is in a backyard.
12 / 24
After Krome Photos, this couple is on the Great Wall of China.
13 / 24
Before Krome Photos, this dog is standing on a gavel-filled ground.
14 / 24
After Krome Photos, this dog is overlooking the ocean.
15 / 24
Before Krome Photos, this young girl is smiling from somewhere at home.
16 / 24
After Krome Photos, this young girl is standing in front of Petra in Jordan.
17 / 24
Before Krome Photos, this mother and daughter appear to be in a mall.
18 / 24
After Krome Photos, mother and daughter are in front of a beautiful sunset.
19 / 24
Before Krome Photos, this man is hanging out with his bicycle.
20 / 24
After Krome Photos, this man is hanging out in Barcelona.
21 / 24
Before Krome Photos, this family is posing with no recognizable background.
22 / 24
After Krome Photos, the Eiffel Tower in Paris steps in for a few family members.
23 / 24
Before Krome Photos, this woman is surrounded by water.
24 / 24
After Krome Photos, this woman is in aqua blue water with a rock formation and a boat.
If it’s not on Instagram, it didn’t happen.

Now, a photo editing website and app is providing a service to make it look like it did happen--even if it didn’t.

Krome Photos connects their customers with designers to receive an edited photo within hours for $12 or less.

Want to fool your friends and followers into thinking you're a globe-trotter? This is one way to do it. 

“You name it and we can do it,” the company says on its website. “Anything is possible.”

Anything, including standing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Colosseum in Rome without the $1,000 or more round-trip price tag.

Travelers can now book tables and event tickets on Instagram

It works like this: Customers select a photo, choose a background from Krome’s LookBook, make any special requests ("make me looked tanned please"), and place the order either from their smartphones through the app or directly on Krome's website.

Krome can merge multiple images, swap heads, correct color, change backgrounds, and remove or add items.

The company was founded in 2015 but recently received $2.3 million in seed funding to expand its services.

“I started Krome Photos because I couldn't get the photo editing and creative design treatments I wanted for my own photos without waiting too long and paying too much,” says Eduardo Llach, CEO and founder of Krome Photos. “Now that Krome exists, I don’t have to stay up late at night editing photos for my friends and families.”

For a look at a few before and after photos, take a look at the photo gallery above.

