The Black Friday shopping extravaganza kicks off early online on Thanksgiving at just about every major retailer in the nation.
And at bricks-and-mortar stores, the sales start before many families even serve up the pumpkin pie with Target and Best Buy opening at 5 p.m. this year and Walmart at 6 p.m.
But a growing number of retailers have made the decision to remain closed Thanksgiving, including wholesale clubs like Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club.
Black Friday gained its name because it was viewed as the day of the year retailers earned profitability, or were "in the black." Nearly a decade ago, sales slowly started creeping into Thanksgiving and by 2012, most major retailers were open on the fourth Thursday in November.
Despite public outcry and shoppers threatening to boycott, the opening times have moved earlier. Target is opening an hour earlier this year.
More: The best pre-Black Friday deals you can get right now
More: Every major retailer having Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 sales
More: Freebie alert! Wendy's giving away free burgers through Black Friday
Staying closed Thanksgiving
Here is a list of retailers staying closed on Thanksgiving Day:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Ace Hardware
Acme Tools
Allen Edmonds
American Girl
At Home
AT&T (company-owned stores)
Barnes & Noble
Bealls Outlet
Big 5 Sporting Goods
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm & Fleet
Bloomingdale's
Bob's Discount Furniture
Burlington
buybuy Baby
Christopher & Banks
City Furniture
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate & Barrel
Dillard’s
dressbarn (majority of stores)
El Dorado Furniture
Fleet Farm
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight Tools
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
Ikea
Joann Stores
Lamps Plus
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Menards
Micro Center
Music & Arts
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Outdoor Research
The Original Mattress Factory
P.C. Richard & Son
Patagonia
Pep Boys
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
REI
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sam’s Club
Shoe Carnival
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (some mall retail stores and kiosks may open on Thanksgiving)
Staples
Stein Mart
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Paper Store
T.J. Maxx
Tractor Supply Co.
Trader Joe’s
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
World Market
Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.