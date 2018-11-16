A sign on a door says sorry we're closed

The Black Friday shopping extravaganza kicks off early online on Thanksgiving at just about every major retailer in the nation.

And at bricks-and-mortar stores, the sales start before many families even serve up the pumpkin pie with Target and Best Buy opening at 5 p.m. this year and Walmart at 6 p.m.

But a growing number of retailers have made the decision to remain closed Thanksgiving, including wholesale clubs like Costco, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club.

Black Friday gained its name because it was viewed as the day of the year retailers earned profitability, or were "in the black." Nearly a decade ago, sales slowly started creeping into Thanksgiving and by 2012, most major retailers were open on the fourth Thursday in November.

Despite public outcry and shoppers threatening to boycott, the opening times have moved earlier. Target is opening an hour earlier this year.

Staying closed Thanksgiving

Here is a list of retailers staying closed on Thanksgiving Day:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (company-owned stores)

Barnes & Noble

Bealls Outlet

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bloomingdale's

Bob's Discount Furniture

Burlington

buybuy Baby

Christopher & Banks

City Furniture

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate & Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

Ikea

Joann Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

The Original Mattress Factory

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Saks Fifth Avenue

Sam’s Club

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (some mall retail stores and kiosks may open on Thanksgiving)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Paper Store

T.J. Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe’s

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

World Market

