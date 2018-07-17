'Dr. Beach' ranks America's top 10 beaches for 2018
Kapalua Bay Beach in Maui, Hawaii, has been named the USA's best beach by Dr. Beach. Stephen Leatherman, a professor at Florida International University, used 50 criteria to come up with his annual list. They include sand and water quality as well as safety and management.
2. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks, N.C.
3. Grayton Beach State Park, Fla.
4. Coopers Beach, Southampton, N.Y.
5. Coast Guard Beach, Cape Cod, Mass.
6. Lighthouse Beach, Buxton, Outer Banks, N.C.
7. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin/Clearwater, Fla.
8. Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii.
9. Coronado Beach, San Diego.
10. Beachwalker Park Kiawah Island, S.C.
071718Rough-surf-beach-umbrella.jpg
John Buford, of Guntersville, Alabama, holds on to his umbrella in strong wind Oct. 4, 2017, as he and his wife, Kathleen, watch the rough surf at Pensacola Beach, Florida
Gregg Pachkowski, Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. — A beach umbrella blown in a gust of wind impaled a British tourist vacationing on the Jersey Shore.

One of the aluminum stretchers, a part of a metal umbrella frame that connects the edge to the top point, drove itself entirely through the right ankle of Margaret Reynolds, 67, of London, Seaside Heights Police officials said. The beach is about 50 miles south of New York City.

Emergency crews headed to the beach at about 4:30 p.m. ET Monday to transport her to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, Detective Steve Korman said.

Fire crews had to use a bolt cutter to dislodge the umbrella and put Reynolds in an ambulance, Police Chief Tommy Boyd said.

As of Tuesday morning, Reynolds was in good condition, said Donna Sellmann, a medical center spokeswoman.

“It was a beautiful day, and a gust of wind blew the umbrella," Reynolds said in a statement released through Sellmann. "It was just an accident.”

The most popular U.S. beach destinations on Pinterest
Nokomis Beach, Fla.
Sunset Beach, North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii.
Kiawah Island, S.C.
Driftwood Beach, Ga.
Orange Beach, Ala.
Hidden Beach, Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Papakolea Beach, Big Island, Hawaii.
Crystal Beach, Texas.
Pfeiffer Beach, Big Sur, Calif.
Ruby Beach, Wash.
Siesta Beach, Fla.
Imperial Beach Pier, San Diego.
Nauset Beach, Cape Cod, Mass.
Secret Beach, Kauai, Hawaii.
Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.
Hanauma Bay, Honolulu.
Coronado Beach, San Diego.
Ka'anapali Beach, Maui, Hawaii.
Meyers Beach, Wis.
Cannon Beach, Ore.

