CINCINNATI — The Rev. David Meredith, the openly gay pastor of Clifton United Methodist Church and advocate for LGBTQ clergy, is the victim of a hate crime related to his activism, he has reported.

During Sunday services, Meredith told the congregation that his church office and study had been burglarized in late April. The items stolen were as significant in their meaning as what was not.

The intruder, Meredith said, took his seminary diploma from Saint Paul School of Theology in Overland Park, Kansas, and his framed ordination certificate from 1987. Left behind were his laptop computer, historic pieces of silver belonging to the church and other valuables. The thief or thieves did not rummage through drawers or cabinets.

"I am involved in this legal process within the United Methodist Church that seeks my removal from clergy status," Meredith said Monday morning. "In a symbolic way, by removing those documents that allow me that status, it's a similar way to do it through acts of hate and intimation."

Meredith's activism for gay clergy within the mainline Protestant denomination has put him in direct and frequent opposition with some Methodist clergy and laity.

The governing body of the United Methodist Church voted in 2008 and 2012 against removing anti-gay policies. The core of that policy reads that homosexuality is “incompatible with Christian teaching." Methodist ministers also are forbidden from conducting gay marriages, which are not allowed to be held in denominational churches.

Meredith has been engaged in a two-year denominational legal battle within the United Methodist Church over the issue of gay clergy. In March, a district church appeals court in Indianapolis sent a favorable 2017 decision for Meredith back to a diocesan court for reconsideration.

The diocesan West Ohio Conference committee in Columbus this past October did not certify charges against Meredith for being a "self-avowed practicing homosexual" or for immorality. A charge of disobedience, however, was certified.

After the regional court's decision in March not to affirm the lower court's ruling, Meredith filed with the United Methodist Church's supreme court, the Judicial Council, that he was denied "fair process" under denominational law.

Meredith and his partner of almost 29 years, Jim Schlachter, were married on May 7, 2016. Two days after the wedding ceremony, the first complaints about Meredith's sexual orientation as a Methodist minister were filed with the West Ohio Conference.

The recent theft, which Meredith said occurred sometime between April 24 and April 26, has been reported as a hate crime to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The Department of Justice says a hate crime can "include acts of physical harm and specific criminal threats motivated by animus based on race, color, national origin, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or disability." It adds that the effects of a hate crime can ripple through communities:

They reverberate through families, communities, and the entire nation, as others fear that they too could be threatened, attacked, or forced from their homes, because of what they look like, who they are, where they worship, whom they love, or whether they have a disability.

Meredith said the church is a community-oriented congregation, and the buildings are used for multiple purposes by many church and non-church groups. He said the thief, "who has a very long arm," removed a small pane of plexiglass in the door leading from the pastor's office to the study and reached down to turn the deadbolt. The framed diploma and ordination certificate were both leaning against a wall behind the door.

The church, in a lengthy statement posted Sunday to its Facebook page, hinted at the theft being a sort of inside job.

"The leaving of items of monetary value and the theft of items of specified value to those in the know suggests a theft by an informed United Methodist, perhaps even a clergyperson," the statement read.

After Sunday services, when Meredith announced the theft, the church's gay and lesbian members told Meredith that "they felt like they got punched in the gut," he said. "They've experienced the same kind of treatment here in Cincinnati and Ohio and feel it because they empathize."

Then, Meredith said, "there are the mamas and papas who are concerned, just a little bit, about whether their children will be safe when they are here. That is the line we walk: how to protect people and still be an open, loving and hospitable community."

In response to the theft and Meredith's ongoing denominational legal battle, Clifton United Methodist Church will hold a rally in support of their pastor. It will be Sunday at 7 p.m. at the church, 3416 Clifton Ave.

Meredith has been the pastor there since July 2012.

