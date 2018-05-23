Nearly three weeks after the Kīlauea volcano erupted on Hawaii Island, it is still unclear how the aftermath will impact what is usually a busy summer season.

Ross Birch, executive director of the Island of Hawaii Visitors Bureau, says the island, one of the six major ones of Hawaii, has seen some cancellations of group travel bookings.

“It’s not huge, but they are reconsidering,” he says.

Potential visitors are worried about toxic gases being emitted from the volcano, he says. But he points out that the volcano has been active since 1983.

“The safety level is basically where it has been in the last … years that it’s been continuously flowing,” he says.

Still, hotels are worried about future bookings, he says. Travelers are showing trepidation, even though the volcanic eruption is contained to a small sliver of the island that is far from where tourists usually stay. The affected areas have been residential neighborhoods around the volcano. About 2,000 residents have been evacuated.

New eruptions spew lava closer to power plant

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of the island’s most popular tourist destinations, and most of it is closed now because of the spewing lava and gases. The closure is costing the island $166 million in revenue, the National Park Service says.

Online travel agency Expedia.com says that demand for trips from San Francisco and Seattle to Kona on the west coast of Hawaii island, the closest airport to the volcano, has been down about 35 percent for each originating airport. That is compared to the two weeks prior to the volcanic eruption on May 3.

Norwegian Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean have cancelled stops at Hilo, Hawaii island’s port.

Travelzoo looked at search data for airfare, hotels, vacation packages, and activities from May 1 to May 27 of this year compared to last year. Searches for the state of Hawaii are down year over year, except for the island of Kauai.

But Fareness.com, which studies airfares, says that compared to May of last year, searches for Hawaii have increased 53 percent.

Interest in Kona, however, has fallen 50 percent year over year. Other islands seem to be benefiting, with Honolulu seeing a 55 percent increase in reservations. Bookings to the island of Kauai now make up 31 percent of all reservations in the state.

Most hotel companies declined to comment on how the eruption has affected business.

A spokeswoman at Fairmont Hotels said that cancellations have not been significant but that The Fairmont Orchid on Hawaii Island has received inquiries about the situation. The summer booking place has slowed down a bit, she says, but the hotel expects it to pick up after the volcanic activity ceases.

'Laze': The latest threat in Hawaii

Meanwhile, this week, Hawaii Governor David Ige made a plea to tourists to continue to consider Hawaii as a summer destination.

“Travel is safe to the Hawaiian Islands,” he said. “We have a skilled contingent of scientists, geologists, meteorologists, and health experts whose work is being supported around the clock by emergency officials and law enforcement personnel from federal, state and county agencies. They are continuously scrutinizing the activity within Kīlauea volcano and providing clear, carefully thought-out advice with the purpose of keeping the public safe and informed.”

Evacuees leave dangerous Hawaiian volcano area
01 / 11
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption.
02 / 11
Results from the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island can be seen Friday. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption.
03 / 11
Mary Ann Sullivan, 59, looks at her belongings and her cat she pulled from her home after a mandatory evacuation of the Leilani Estates due to a lava eruption, Friday, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. Sullivan and her husband spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
04 / 11
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday.
05 / 11
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area in Pahoa, Hawaii.
06 / 11
After being forced out of his home at the Leilani Estates due to a mandatory evacuation, Tim Sullivan, 61, sits in his pickup truck near a local shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. He and his wife spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
07 / 11
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) ORG XMIT: LA508
08 / 11
Residents from the nearby Leilani Estates sleep in their cars after being forced out of there homes by a lava eruption.
09 / 11
Mary Hicks, 56, left, and Tim Hicks, 51, both residents of the Leilani Estates, spent the night in their car after being evacuated from their home.
10 / 11
A woman with two dogs in her car tries to enter the Leilani Estates.
11 / 11
A road is cracked after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.
People play golf in Hawaii with volcano ash plumes in distance
01 / 06
People play golf as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
02 / 06
A man drives a golf cart at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
03 / 06
People watch at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
04 / 06
Boys play at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
05 / 06
A family gathers at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
06 / 06
A woman holds her dog Tzippy at a golf course as an ash plume rises in the distance from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Active volcanoes around the globe
01 / 10
An Indonesian villager gestures as Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash, near Karo, North Sumatra on July 8, 2017. Sinabung roared back to life in 2010 for the first time in 400 years.
02 / 10
Manaro Voui Volcano on Vanuatu's Ambae island, where the volcano is threatening a major eruption on Sept. 30, 2017. The Vanuatu government announced that all 11,000 residents on Ambae, in the north of the Pacific archipelago, would be moved, after the volcano rumbled to life and rained rock and ash on villages.
03 / 10
A man in Puebla, Mexico, looks at the Popocatepetl Volcano spewing ash and smoke on Oct. 1, 2017. The Popocatepetl volcano, located about 55 km from Mexico City, has recorded numerous low-intensity exhalations in the past few days.
04 / 10
Smoke and ash rise from the Shinmoedake Volcano after it erupted on the border of Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures, in southwestern Japan on Oct. 12, 2017.
05 / 10
The Mount Agung Volcano is seen in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia on Oct. 4, 2017. More than 140,000 people have fled from the surrounds of Mount Agung since authorities raised the volcano's alert status to the highest level on Sept. 22 after a sudden increase in tremors. It last erupted in 1963, killing more than 1,000 people.
06 / 10
Snow-covered Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, spews lava during an eruption in the early hours April 11, 2017.
07 / 10
Tourists look at the ash coming from Turrialba Volcano in Cartago, San Jose, Costa Rica, on Jan. 6, 2017.
08 / 10
Colima Volcano erupts near the Comala community, in Colima State, Mexico, on Jan. 19, 2017. The Colima Volcano is one of the most active in Mexico.
09 / 10
Indonesian villagers catch money and live offerings thrown by members of the Tengger Tribe into the crater of Mount Bromo-Semeru Volcano during the Yadnya Kasada Festival in Probolinggo on July 10, 2017. Members of the Tengger Tribe who live around the volcano throw live offerings into the crater to honor Sang Hyang Widhi, God Almighty, on the 14th day of the Kasada Month based on the traditional Hindu lunar calendar.
10 / 10
Lava errupts and flows from the Piton de la Fournaise Volcano on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion on July 14, 2017, according to the Piton de la Fournaise volcano observatory. Located in the southeast of Reunion Island, the Piton de la Fournaise is one of the most active volcanoes in the world.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com