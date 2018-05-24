Cruise ship tours: Crystal Cruises' revamped Crystal Symphony
One of the most luxurious cruise ships afloat, Crystal Cruises' 848-passenger Crystal Symphony, recently emerged from a massive makeover designed to make it even more upscale.
The makeover of Crystal Symphony included a reduction in its cabin count that lowered its passenger capacity from 922 to 848. As a result, the volume of public space per passenger increased notably.
Sailing since 1995, the 51,044-ton Crystal Symphony is twelve decks high, including crew decks. It sails with 566 crew members.
The hub of Crystal Symphony's exterior decks is the Seahorse Pool area on Deck 11.
One deck up from Crystal Symphony's Seahorse Pool is a promenade lined with artificial turf that encircles the pool area.
Crisp white deck furniture and invited sunbeds accentuated with citrus-hued cushions and throw pillows are to be found around the Seahorse Pool.
Hidden away at the front of the ship on Deck 12 is another sun lounge area lined with artificial turf.
More lounge chairs can be found on Deck 12 just behind the forward lounge area.
Among deck-top amusements on Crystal Symphony is an enclosed paddle tennis court.
Among other deck-top allures on Crystal Symphony is an outdoor exercise circuit. Located at the very back of the ship, it spans several decks starting on Deck 12.
One of the charms of Crystal Symphony are its many outdoor hideaways, such as this small, shaded deck area located at the very back of Deck 10.
Another small hideaway for sun worshipers is located at the back of Deck 9.
The back of Deck 8 also has a secluded lounge area.
The lounge area at the back of Deck 8 offers several exercise machines that are part of Crystal Life Fitness Garden.
One corner of the lounge area at the back of Deck 8 is home to a ping pong table.
Crystal Symphony features a lovely, teak-lined promenade that extends all the way around the ship. It's located on Deck 7.
The back of Deck 7 offers more outdoor fitness machines that are part of the ship's Crystal Life Fitness Garden.
Shuffleboard is among the attractions along Crystal Symphony's promenade.
A view of the sea from Crystal Symphony's teak-lined promenade.
The hub of Crystal Symphony's interior is its central Atrium, which spans two decks at the center of the ship.
Crystal Symphony's central Atrium features a sweeping staircase and water feature. It's home to a coffee bar, drinks bar, shops and the ship's reception area.
Overlooking the Atrium on Deck 6 is The Bistro, a cafe where passengers can get made-to-order espresso drinks, teas and snacks throughout the day.
The Bistro offers snacks, tarts and pastries daily from noon until 8 p.m.
Just across from The Bistro in along one of Crystal Symphony's busiest interior corridors is a wall-size map of the world.
Not far from the Atrium on Deck 6 is the Starlite Club, a spacious lounge with a large dance floor.
The Starlite Club boasts a stylish, circular bar that is a popular meeting point at night.
Dancing classes and lectures often take place in the Starlite Club during the day. In the evening, it becomes a venue for live entertainment and dancing.
A small photo studio is located in a nook near the Starlite Club on Deck 6.
Deck 6 also is home to Crystal Symphony's main showroom, the Galaxy Lounge. It often hosts Broadway-style production shows and headline entertainers.
A third entertainment venue on Deck 6 is the Hollywood Theatre. It shows recently released movies as well as classic films.
Celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa is behind the Japanese-Peruvian cuisine at Crystal Symphony restaurant Umi Uma & Sushi Bar. Located on Deck 6, it's overseen by chefs personally trained by Matsuhisa.
The seven-seat sushi bar at Umi Uma & Sushi Bar offers an assortment of Matushisa's inventive sushi and sashimi creations.
The menu at the table area of Umi Uma & Sushi Bar presents Matsuhisa's celebrated Japanese-Peruvian dishes. The restaurant is open for dinner only.
Another speciality restaurant on Crystal Symphony is Prego, which serves Italian cuisine. It features a seasonally changing menu of traditional favorites such as Scaloppine Di Vitello Servite Con Capelli D’angelo and Linguine Con Aragosta E Zucchini.
There is no charge to dine at Prego, but reservations are required. It's open for dinner only.
Just off the Galaxy Lounge on Deck 6 is Crystal Symphony's casino, Resorts World at Sea.
Crystal Symphony's Resorts World at Sea casino offers blackjack, craps, roulette, three-card poker, Ultimate Texas Hold’em and mini-baccarat (on request) as well as slot and video poker machines.
Crystal Symphony's Resorts World at Sea casino has its own bar.
Crystal Symphony also has a private, VIP casino that's separated from the main casino area on Deck 6.
The Vintage Room, also located on Deck 6, is available for private, wine-themed dinners by special arrangement.
Located just off Crystal Symphony's two-story central Atrium, the Crystal Cove piano bar is a perfect spot to enjoy an aperitif or specialty drink any time of day.
A curvy bar at the Crystal Cove features built-in stools.
The Crystal Cove piano bar features a see-through, plexi-glass piano made by Kawai. A pianist and other musicians play in the bar in the evenings.
Crystal Cruises' main dining room, Waterside, serves modern and traditional international cuisine and features an extensive wine list.
As part of the recent makeover of Crystal Cruises, the Waterside restaurant switched to an open seating format where passengers dine when and with whom they want. The restaurant is open for dinner from 6:00 pm to 9:30 pm.
Waterside is located on Deck 5 just off Crystal Symphony's central Atrium.
Another central venue on board Crystal Symphony is the Palm Court, a forward observation lounge located at the front of Deck 11.
The Palm Court offers panoramic sea views through vast floor-to-ceiling window walls. The spacious room also has a large dance floor and is a hub for dancing in the evenings. During the day, it's the site of Afternoon Tea Time and other events.
A bar sits along a back wall of Crystal Symphony's forward-facing Palm Court.
Located on Deck 6, the Connoisseur Club is a clubby cigar lounge.
Located on Deck 6, Crystal Symphony's Library boasts more than 2,000 books and is staffed by a librarian.
A comfortable leather lounge chair is among the features of Crystal Symphony's Library.
A wide selection of games including Yahtze and Monopoly are available for passengers in Crystal Symphony's Library.
Upscale shops line walkways on Deck 6 that overlook Crystal Symphony's central Atrium.
New on Crystal Symphony in the wake of its recent makeover is Silk Kitchen & Bar, an Asian eatery and lounge arae located near the top of the ship on Deck 11.
The bar area of Silk Kitchen & Bar.
The eatery portion of Silk Kitchen & Bar serves modern Chinese-inspired fare with family-style dinner plates designed for sharing. For breakfast and lunch, passengers will find self-service options ranging from dumplings and a soup and noodle bar to other Asian favorites.
Decorative plates line the wall of Silk Kitchen & Bar.
The makeover of Crystal Symphony included the addition of twelve Seabreeze Penthouse Suites -- a new category of suite for the ship. Located on Deck 9, they measure 491 square feet.
Crystal Symphony's new Seabreeze Penthouse Suites are the same size as the vessel's existing Penthouse Suites but with different decor, design and features. Like the Penthouse Suites, which are located on Deck 10, the Seabreeze Penthouse Suites come with a private butler.
Seabreeze Penthouse Suites feature separate living areas and bedrooms. Crystal removed dozens of standard cabins on Deck 9 to add the twelve Seabreeze Penthouse Suites and 28 slightly smaller Seabreeze Penthouse rooms.
Among the new features found in Seabreeze Penthouse Suites are an extensive number of U.S.- and European-style electrical outlets as well as USB outlets.
Seabreeze Penthouse Suites feature significantly different bathrooms than Crystal Symphony's older Penthouse Suites. Among major changes: The bathrooms have large, walk-in showers with body jets in lieu of bathtubs.
Seabreeze Penthouse Suites feature walk-in closets with room for hanging clothes, shelves and multiple drawers as well as a personal safe.
A small make-up area is another feature of Seabreeze Penthouse Suites.
Seabreeze Penthouse Suites have large balconies with a chair and table.
Among the more unusual features of the new Seabreeze Penthouse Suites are 'butler pass-through' chambers. Butlers can place clean laundry in the closet-like compartment from the outside of the room, using a key, and passengers then can retrieve the items from the inside of the room.
In another unusual twist, Seabreeze Penthouse Suites come with their own combination washer and dryer machine.
Also new on Crystal Symphony in the wake of its makeover are 28 Seabreeze Penthouses -- another new category for the ship. Located on Deck 9, the rooms measure 367 square feet.
Seabreeze Penthouses have a small sitting area cross from the bed.
Like Seabreeze Penthouse Suites, Seabreeze Penthouses have bar cabinets that hide a fully-stocked miniature refrigerator, glasses and other bar items.
Seabreeze Penthouses feature marble-lined bathrooms with double sinks and large, walk-in showers but no bathtubs.
Colorfully-packaged shampoo and other toiletries from Milan-based Etro are on offer in Seabreeze Penthouses as well as Seabreeze Penthouse Suites.
Among the amenities of Seabreeze Penthouses are Bushnell binoculars that passengers can use during voyages.
Walk-in closets are another feature of Seabreeze Penthouses.
Seabreeze Penthouses have a small desk tucked in a corner next to the walk-in closet.
Crystal Symphony's biggest rooms are its two Crystal Penthouses, which measure 982 square feet.
Crystal Symphony's two Crystal Penthouses have a large master bedroom separated from the living room, a dining nook, a desk area and a large bathroom with views to the sea.
Crystal Symphony's two Crystal Penthouses were renovated before the recent makeover of the vessel.
Like all Penthouses on the ship, Crystal Penthouses come with a private butler who will serve occupants meals in the room's private dining nook.
Crystal Penthouses feature enormous bathrooms with a large bathtub that overlooks the sea through wall-to-wall windows.
Crystal Penthouses have large walk-in closets with room for hanging clothes and built-in drawers.
Large laudromats with self-serve washers and dryers are found on every passenger deck. There is no charge to use them, and detergent is provided.
Crystal Symphony features a full-service spa, located on Deck 12.
Dubbed the Crystal Life Spa, Crystal Symphony's spa complex offers a wide range of treatments.
The Crystal Life Spa features a full-service salon offering hair and nail treatments.
A pedicure station at the Crystal Life Salon.
A relaxation area in the Crystal Life Spa overlooks the ship's wake.
Crystal Symphony its own dedicated computer lounge, Computer University @Sea, where passengers can check emails and do other computer work with the assistance of a full-time staffer.
Just off the main Computer University @Sea room is The Studio, a computer classroom where classes in photography editing, video editing and other computer-related topics are held during voyages.
Bridge playing is a longtime tradition among Crystal Cruises regulars, and Crystal Symphony features its own dedicated Bridge Lounge, located on Deck 6.
A reception area that includes a concierge and shore excursion station is located at the base of Crystal Symphony's Atrium on Deck 5.
Passengers can arrange shore tours at the Shore Excursions desk, which is staffed throughout the day.
Also located on Deck 5 of Crystal Symphony at the base of the central Atrium is a Future Sales Consultant desk where passengers can arrange future cruises.
Just across from the Future Sales Consultant desk is a desk for the Crystal Society Host/Hostess.
Passengers looking for a cool snack on Crystal Symphony will find a Ben & Jerry's ice cream stand on Deck 11.
Also on Deck 11 not far from Crystal Symphony's main pool is Trident Grill, which serves made-to-order burgers and other sandwiches.
A small putting green can be found in a nook near Crystal Symphony's paddle tennis court on Deck 12.
Crystal Symphony was built at the Kvaerner Masa shipyard in Turku, Finland, as can be seen in this name plate located on Deck 12.
The top of Crystal Symphony's forward stairs are lined with plaques from ports that the ship has visited since debuting in 1995.
Golf clubs for passengers to use at its deck-top driving cage and putting green are located at the top of a stairwell on Deck 12.
Located on Deck 11, the Waves Teen Center is a nod to the growing number of Crystal cruisers who are bringing their extended families on sailings.
Deck 11 also is home to a small children's play center called Fantasia.

Another cruise ship has skipped a call at Hawaii's Big Island due to the recently intensified eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

Crystal Cruises' 848-passenger Crystal Symphony on Wednesday dropped a visit to the Big Island port of Hilo and instead remained at sea.

Crystal joined Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line in cancelling a call at Hilo, which is just 43 miles from the now-mostly-closed national park that encompasses the volcano.

Royal Caribbean's 2,143-passenger Radiance of Seas, Princess's 2,000-passenger Sea Princess and Norwegian's 2,138-passenger Pride of America also have steered clear of Hilo in recent weeks.

RELATED:  New eruptions send lava close to power plant 

The ships are are among just a handful of cruise vessels that visit the Big Island at this time of year. While it's a big resort destination, Hawaii is not a major draw for cruise ships relative to such destinations as the Caribbean and Alaska. Norwegian's Pride of America is the only major cruise vessel based in Hawaii year-round. 

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which encompasses the Kilauea volcano, is one of the biggest attractions on the Big Island for cruisers. It's been mostly closed since early May due to ongoing seismic activity and lava flows.  

Kilauea has been erupting nearly continuously since 1983 but not always at the level of recent days. A significant eruptive episode that began on May 3 has sent lava pouring through a rural neighborhood about 35 miles from Hilo. 

Still, tourism officials have noted that much of the Big Island is unaffected by Kilauea's latest lava flows and that lava flows are a normal occurrence at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. No hotels, restaurants or other attractions on the Big Island have closed as a result of the latest eruption, tourist officials say.

The four cruise lines that have canceled Hilo visits this month have done so in what they say is an abundance of caution.

While Crystal Symphony skipped Wednesday's call at Hilo, it's going ahead with a call scheduled for today at Kailua-Kona, another Big Island port that is farther from the Kilauea volcano.

Evacuees leave dangerous Hawaiian volcano area
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption.
Results from the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island can be seen Friday. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption.
Mary Ann Sullivan, 59, looks at her belongings and her cat she pulled from her home after a mandatory evacuation of the Leilani Estates due to a lava eruption, Friday, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. Sullivan and her husband spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday.
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area in Pahoa, Hawaii.
After being forced out of his home at the Leilani Estates due to a mandatory evacuation, Tim Sullivan, 61, sits in his pickup truck near a local shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. He and his wife spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) ORG XMIT: LA508
Residents from the nearby Leilani Estates sleep in their cars after being forced out of there homes by a lava eruption.
Mary Hicks, 56, left, and Tim Hicks, 51, both residents of the Leilani Estates, spent the night in their car after being evacuated from their home.
A woman with two dogs in her car tries to enter the Leilani Estates.
A road is cracked after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.
