Scientists warn that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is on the verge of a new explosion that could send ash, steam and sulfur dioxide spewing from the summit crater and toss six-foot wide boulders as far as a half-mile away in all directions.

"Primary hazards of concern should this activity occur are ballistic projectiles and ashfall," according to the Hawaiian Volcanic Observatory of the U.S. Geological Survey.

The scientists, however, said they were uncertain exactly when the new eruption would occur, how long it would last or how violent it would be.

The say that as the volcano's lava level falls, it will drop below the water table, generating steam that will send rock and ash flying.

"Steam-driven explosions at volcanoes typically provide very little warning," the HVO says.

It said the "projectiles" emerging from the volcano could range from pebbles to rocks weighing several tons.

The receding lava lake resembles conditions seen before a major summit eruption in 1924, said Tina Neal, scientist-in-charge at the HVO. That explosion killed one person and sent rocks, ash and dust into the air for 17 days.

Don Swanson, a geologist with the HVO, said the magma is likely to fall to the critical stage around the middle of the month but is uncertain how long it will take before an explosion occurs.

“We suspect it’s a rapid process. We really don’t know for certain,” he told reporters.

While there are no residents within the target areas, workers at the Puna Geothermal Venture, across the highway from where the lava is flowing are removing tens of thousands of gallons of flammable gas from the plant to a secure area.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige said it would be “very, very hazardous” if a volcanic vent were to open under the facility where the fuel is stored.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which includes the crater and surrounding region, announced that it will shut down Friday in anticipation of the possible explosive event.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense said Wednesday that 15 fissures have opened up in the latest volcanic activity and that lava, which has destroyed 36 structures, now covers 116 acres.

About 2,000 residents of the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens Subdivisions on the Big Island were evacuated when the volcano erupted last week

The Hawaii County Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office said they were exercising a policy of zero tolerance toward looting or vandalism, which will be treated as a felony.

