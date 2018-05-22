People rest in a mosque on a hot afternoon in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 22, 2018.
Fareed Khan, AP

KARACHI, Pakistan – A Pakistani welfare organization says the heatwave gripping the region amid widespread power cuts has killed 65 people in Karachi.

Anwar Kazmi, a spokesman for the private group Edhi, which is also the country’s largest ambulance service, said on Tuesday that their morgue received 65 bodies over the past four days, including of people who died after losing consciousness on the streets.

He says these people died before they could be taken to hospital.

The government hasn’t confirmed the death toll.

According to Pakistan’s state-run Meteorological Department, temperatures in Karachi could reach 44 degrees Celsius – about 111 degrees Fahrenheit – later in the day.

Climate change in recent years has caused heatwaves in Karachi, the capital of Sindh province, where 1,233 people died from the heat in 2015.

Pakistanis seek relief from deadly heatwave
01 / 10
A man sprays people with water on a road as a heatwave continues in Karachi, Pakistan on May 22, 2018. According to reports at least 65 people have been killed due to heatwave as temperatures reached up to 44 degrees Celsius Ð about 111 degrees Fahrenheit.
02 / 10
People rest in a mosque on a hot afternoon in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2018.
03 / 10
An official pours water on a man to prevent a heat stroke at a roadside clinic set up during a severe heatwave in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2018.
04 / 10
Children cool off at a pond, in Karachi, Pakistan on May 21, 2018.
05 / 10
Pakistani volunteers from Edhi Foundation give a cool shower to an elderly man on a hot summer day in Karachi on May 22, 2018.
06 / 10
People cool off around punctured water supply lines in Karachi, Pakistan on May 22, 2018.
07 / 10
Pakistani residents cool off at Clifton beach during a heatwave in Karachi on May 21, 2018.
08 / 10
A Pakistani volunteer sprays water on people to keep them cool as temperatures reached 109.4 Fahrenheit in Karachi, Pakistan, May 21, 2018.
09 / 10
Pakistani volunteer sprays water on bus passengers to prevent heat stroke in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2018.
10 / 10
People cool off around punctured water supply in Karachi, Pakistan on May 22, 2018.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com