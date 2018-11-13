Relax while these deals help you during the holidays.

Black Friday is coming. We've already been on the hunt for tons of early Black Friday deals you can get right now from Amazon, Target, L.L.Bean, eBay, and so many other retailers, which is already getting us pumped for the big shopping weekend. This is probably the best time to save on the things you'll need for the holidays, gifts, and maybe something special for yourself. To help you weed through all these deals, we've picked the five that are our favorite today.

1. A humidifier for the dry air

Breathe easy.

This winter it seems like everyone is coughing and hacking up a storm thanks to the frigid, dry air we're breathing. To help sooth your throat, you should probably invest in a humidifier—and your don't even have to spend too much to do so. Right now, one of our favorite humidifiers is down to one of its lowest prices. We liked this one from Honeywell because it rose the humidity in the room pretty quickly and has a spot for medical inhalants, but it did use more power than our winner in our tests.

Get the Honeywell Filter Free Warm Moisture Humidifier for $24.18 (Save $5.81)

2. A handheld vacuum for quick cleanup

Clean quickly during the holiday madness.

Holiday cleanup becomes much easier if you can quickly clean up little messes as you go along. A handheld vacuum is the perfect way to accomplish that. The Dyson V7 Car + Boat is our favorite handheld vacuum because it has a long battery life, powerful suction, and plenty of attachments for all your cleaning needs. Bonus: you can even charge it in your car, if you want to bring it along to clean during long road trips. It has been on sale for a while now and is slowing dropping in price, but right now, you can get it for its lowest price yet—just over $180.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat Handheld Vacuum for $180.12 (Save $11)

3. Massagers to help you deal with holiday stress

Relieve some holiday stress.

After surviving Black Friday and running around holiday shopping, you're going to deserve a way to unwind and relax. Although you may not have time (or the funds) to head to the spa, an at-home massager will do the trick. Right now, as part of Amazon's Deal of the Day, you can save on various massage products from Mynt, including a foot massager, neck massager, and back massager. Although we haven't tested these products, they're the sister brand of Anker, which is one of our favorite, highly regarded tech brands, and they're highly rated.

4. Smart bulbs for a smarter home

Brighten your holidays.

Not only are smart bulbs fun, but they can save you money in the long run by allowing you to change the temperature and set timers, so they're not running all day. These ones from Philips are the best smart bulbs we've ever tested because they're easy to set up, glow various colors, and work with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They'll make a perfect addition to the holidays, too, because you can set them to glow festive colors like red and green to set the mood for your holiday party. Right now, the 2-bulb set is back down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2-Bulb Starter Kit for $99.99 (Save $50)

5. A robot vacuum for holiday cleaning

Have this gadget do your dirty work.

There's so much to do during the holidays. You have to go gift shopping, cook constantly, and deal with the impending snow. The last thing you want to worry about is when you'll have time to vacuum your home before guests arrive. Thankfully, robot vacuums exist to keep your floors nice and tidy in between deeper cleanings and will save you during the holidays.

The Ecovacs Deebot 601 is an upgrade version of the N79S, which we loved during our testing. We found that it had above average dirt pickup and rarely got stuck. Plus, it has the bonus of Alexa-connectivity and smart capabilities, so you can start cleaning remotely from your phone when you forgot that Uncle Frank and Aunt Lucy were coming early. Right now, you can knock off an extra $20 off its sale price with the code "GHPOSR98."

Get the Ecovacs Deebot 601 for $179.98 (Save $80) with the code "GHPOSR98"

