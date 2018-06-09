Save on the best cooking gadgets with today's deals.

Instant Pot / Kitchen Gizmo

Want to know what's the best feeling? When you find a great deal. You know, the kind that makes you want to scream from the rooftop because you just saved so much money on a product you actually wanted. Today I'm screaming from multiple rooftops because I just found so many great deals on Amazon. Right now, you can save on cult favorite kitchen gadgets, smart tech, and headphones that will make you want to happy dance as soon as you press that "order" button.

1. The cult favorite Instant Pot

Make school week cooking easier.

Instant Pot

Everybody (I mean, everybody) loves the Instant Pot. This incredible cooking gadget has all the functions of a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more, which means you can get dinner done in one place—and fast. Every so often we see a sale on a model and right now, you can get the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo for $10 less than the 6-quart size. It's perfect for making big batches of food or whipping up dinner for the family on a school night.

Get the Instant Pot DUO 8 Qt 7-in-1 for $89.95 (Save $50)

2. A pack of affordable smart plugs

Get your home a little smarter.

Reviewed / Ben Keough

Smart plugs are basically the first step to getting into smart home technology. You can easily rig up electronics you already have to them, allowing you to control them from your smartphone. These ones from Eufy are the best affordable ones we've ever tested and right now, you can get a 2-pack for the lowest price we've ever seen. We loved these plugs because even though they're not super fancy, they still connect to Alexa and Google Assistant, track energy usage, and work well for their low price tag.

Get the Eufy Smart Plug Mini 2-Pack for $31.99 (Save $8)

3. An easier colander for pasta

The easiest way to strain pasta.

Kitchen Gizmo

Whipping up a pot of pasta is possibly the easiest dinner option out there. But it's still super tedious to move the pasta into a strainer just to put it back into the pot to added sauce or butter. This strainer cuts out the middleman by simply snapping to the side of a pot and draining water without losing any precious noodles. Right now, you can get it for one of its lowest prices.

Get the Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer for $8.08 (Save $2)

4. Headphones that actually stay in your ears

Mold for each unique ear shape.

Reviewed / Nick Schmiedicker

The worst part about running or dancing with headphones is that they usually won't stay in your ear. But these earbuds from Decibullz can be molded to your ears for the perfect fit. They're also one of the best earbuds we've ever tested because they have great sound and actually stay in your ears. Plus, they're down to their lowest price ever, making them a great option to replace the ones that came with your phone or just to have a spare pair lying around.

Get the Decibullz Contour Custom Fit Earphones for $19.99 (Save $10)

5. The best knife sharpener we've ever tested

Refresh your old, dull knives in a jiffy.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

A dull knife can be quite dangerous. Not only do they make chopping harder, but they're more likely to slip resulting in an accident to your hand (believe me). Instead of replacing your expensive knives, you should invest in a knife sharpener for a quick tune-up. This one from Chef's Choice is our favorite because it has three stages of sharpening that build up to a level of smoothness that's as good as new and it's electric, so it works fast. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen for today only.

Get the Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect for $99.99 (Save $32.43)

