636675146523151966-Graceland.jpg
The new Chapel in the Woods at Graceland will replace an old chapel behind the mansion. The first wedding is planned for Aug. 13.
Courtesy of Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They met in a hotel lobby, he back in his hometown on business and she attending her first Elvis Week. 

A spark between them quickly flamed into burning love as he offered her a tour of iconic Elvis locations around Memphis. Now, Marc Caudel and Julie Guardado will take their next step in a wedding made at Graceland

The couple, who met during Elvis Week 2015, will become the first to marry in a new chapel on the Graceland grounds. Their ceremony will inaugurate the Chapel in the Woods Aug. 13, along with a renewal of vows by 10 couples who met at Graceland or during Elvis Week.

"That is the power of Elvis, of Elvis Week," Guardado, 46, said of her immediate connection with Caudel, 47.

More: Kellie Pickler to star in Hallmark Christmas movie filmed at Graceland

More: Graceland rated one of Top 25 U.S. landmarks by TripAdvisor

Caudel is a native Memphian — he grew up in Raleigh and attended Craigmont High School — who moved to California. Both he and Guardado are now living in Memphis, however, where they will continue to live after the wedding. 

"This profound love for Elvis brings people together," Guardado said, "even if for one small moment, one sacred candlelight vigil or for a lifetime, like with Marc and me. We can't imagine our life without this Elvis connection."

Elvis fans gather at Graceland for 83rd birthday
01 / 10
Francis Hall wipes tears from her face as she attends what would have been Elvis Presley’s 83rd birthday at Graceland on Monday. Several hundred fans huddled in the rain on the front lawn of Presley’s mansion to serenade the King with the sounds of “Happy Birthday” during the annual celebration.
02 / 10
After the official cake-cutting ceremony at Graceland to celebrate Elvis' 83rd birthday, Archives Manager Danielle Forbes puts a few finishing touches on a new exhibit, ÒHollywood Backlot,Ó before a ribbon cutting ceremony. The exhibit features sets and items from the production of the short-lived 2017 CMT Network series ÒSun Records.
03 / 10
Fans attend what would have been Elvis PresleyÕs 83rd birthday at Graceland on Monday. Several hundred fans huddled in the rain on the front lawn of PresleyÕs mansion to serenade the King with the sounds of ÒHappy BirthdayÓ during the annual celebration.
04 / 10
Fans attend what would have been Elvis PresleyÕs 83rd birthday at Graceland on Monday. Several hundred fans huddled in the rain on the front lawn of PresleyÕs mansion to serenade the King with the sounds of ÒHappy BirthdayÓ during the annual celebration.
05 / 10
Elvis Presley Enterprises President Jack Soden talks during what would have been Elvis PresleyÕs 83rd birthday at Graceland on Monday. Several hundred fans huddled in the rain on the front lawn of PresleyÕs mansion to serenade the King with the sounds of ÒHappy BirthdayÓ during the annual celebration.
06 / 10
Fans attend what would have been Elvis PresleyÕs 83rd birthday at Graceland on Monday. Several hundred fans huddled in the rain on the front lawn of PresleyÕs mansion to serenade the King with the sounds of ÒHappy BirthdayÓ during the annual celebration.
07 / 10
Fans attend what would have been Elvis PresleyÕs 83rd birthday at Graceland on Monday. Several hundred fans huddled in the rain on the front lawn of PresleyÕs mansion to serenade the King with the sounds of ÒHappy BirthdayÓ during the annual celebration.
08 / 10
Muj Presley attends what would have been Elvis PresleyÕs 83rd birthday at Graceland on Monday. Several hundred fans huddled in the rain on the front lawn of PresleyÕs mansion to serenade the King with the sounds of ÒHappy BirthdayÓ during the annual celebration.
09 / 10
After the official cake-cutting ceremony at Graceland to celebrate Elvis' 83rd birthday, EPE officials and fans gathered to open a new exhibit, ÒHollywood Backlot" which features sets and items from the production of the short-lived 2017 CMT Network series ÒSun Records.
10 / 10
After the official cake-cutting ceremony at Graceland to celebrate Elvis' 83rd birthday, EPE officials and fans gathered to open a new exhibit, ÒHollywood Backlot" which features sets and items from the production of the short-lived 2017 CMT Network series ÒSun Records.

Guardado was here for the first time in 2015 to do interviews for a book she wrote about Elvis -- "Conducting the King" -- as a tribute to her father, a die-hard Elvis fan. 

"He (Caudel) gave me a tour of Downtown, and we ended up at the Elvis statue at Beale and Main," Guardado said. "After Elvis week was over, we kept in touch from there."

"I'm a fan — she is a huge fan," added Caudel, who said he never visited Graceland until he was stationed at Millington and a buddy wanted to go. "I grew up listening to Elvis, like any Memphian, but she is a die-hard."

Theirs isn't the first love story borne of a mutual love of Elvis. In fact, their ceremony at the new wedding chapel, adjacent to the new The Guest House at Graceland, will mark the 2,000th wedding, dedication or vow renewal.

Previous events were held in the old chapel, behind the mansion. Future uses for the 18-year-old chapel have not been determined, said Graceland spokeswoman Ashleigh Gallant.

"It (the old chapel) is nice because it's within walking distance of the mansion," Gallant said, "but this new chapel will be great because it's within walking distance of the hotel. So for people who want to do a nice reception, it'll be a little easier."

More: Graceland expansion gets OK from Shelby County Commission

636675148159731050-Graceland2.jpg
The new chapel will be in a wooded setting adjacent to The Guest House at Graceland.
Courtesy of Graceland

The new chapel will seat 75. It features a grand ceiling and windows that will show off the woods surrounding Graceland as a back drop. Parking is available, for a fee, at the adjacent Guest House.

Reservations for the new chapel are being accepted for dates beginning Aug. 14. An open house in the chapel is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16 as part of Elvis Week 2018. A celebratory wedding cake will be served.

The 10 couples renewing vows on Aug. 13 will be selected from among those submitting an Elvis-inspired love story by July 27. Anyone wanting to submit their story should send it to love@graceland.com, along with an image and name of the couple, the story of how they met at Graceland or during Elvis Week and when they plan to arrive for this year's Elvis Week activities. 

Graceland through the Years
01 / 39
January 07, 2011 - Chilean Miner, Edison Pena is famously a fan of Elvis Presley. Pena performs his best Elvis move while on his pilgrimage to Graceland.
02 / 39
Yvonne Lime, Hollywood starlet, and Elvis Presley looked lovey-dovey at each other Friday April 19, 1957 in front of Graceland, Elvis' new $100,000 mansion near Whitehaven. Miss Lime, who was visiting for the Easter holidays, had a small part in "Loving You," Elvis' second motion picture which premiered July 9 of that year. Production had begun in mid-January and wrapped by mid-March.
03 / 39
August 12, 2005 - Elvis week is here once again and fans from across the world have descended upon Graceland to pay tribute to the King. Holding a cardboard cutout of Elvis Friday morning in the shops of Graceland are from left, Nadya (CQ) and Sonya (CQ) Djen(CQ), 32 old twin sisters from Paris, France. This was their 4th visit to Graceland. Their fan club alone has over 800 members in France, with 60 of them here this week. Elvis Presley
04 / 39
Dr. Thomas D. Moore with one of his prized Herefords at Graceland in 1940; long before Elvis moved into the mansion. Dr. Moore built the famous mansion.
05 / 39
January 8, 2008 - During the yearly birthday ceremony for Elvis fans Thursday morning marking what would have been The King's 74th birthday, Priscilla Presley introduces Max and Bandit, left, a pair of rescue horses that Graceland recently adopted. "Graceland is a living breathing home," says Presley, and she wants "to keep it the way Elvis left it," including the barn and horses that were a part of life with Elvis
06 / 39
August 15, 2005 - Mark Homdahl of North Dakota sings along with Elvis songs during the 2005 Candlelight Vigil outside the gates of Graceland.
07 / 39
Weeping Elvis Presley fans outside Graceland August 17, 1977. Police estimated that 50,000 - 100,000 fans turned out to pay their respects.
08 / 39
August 15, 2009 - Trisha Polinard, of Sante Fe, Texas, lights candles in the form of Elvis Presley's initials on Elvis Presley Boulevard just before the annual vigil for Presley began. This was Polinard's seventh consecutive year at Elvis Week, which her family makes a vacation out of. It was her first year attending with out her mother, Patsy Valdez, who "is in heaven with Elvis." Elvis Presley died at Graceland on Aug. 16, 1977.
09 / 39
July 20, 2006 - Jerry Schilling first met Elvis in 1954 at the age of 12 years old. Schilling later went to work for Elvis at the age of 22, starting out as a gopher then bodyguard, later executive producing several of his movies. Schilling recently authored a memoir "Me and a Guy Named Elvis." Schilling ends the book with a scene of Elvis playing in the piano room at Graceland.
10 / 39
Elvis Presley at his piano inside Graceland in this 1965 photograph. Elvis had misgivings about allowing pictures to be made inside his home. "It's not that I don't want pictures," he said. "You know what I mean. Some people might think I am looking for publicity or trying to exploit my home. I certainly don't want anyone to think that."
11 / 39
March 27, 2006 - Michael Pierri, 10, of Bloomington, IL joins other Elvis fans Monday morning as Graceland is officially designated as a National Hiistoric Landmark during a ceremony with Interior Secretary Gale Norton and Priscilla Presley.
12 / 39
February 23, 2006 - Dana Parker, 56, sits at the counter at the Rock 'N' Roll Cafe, at Graceland Crossing Thursday. Parker a regular at the cafe says he thinks that Robert Sillerman will enhance the image of Graceland. The Rock 'N' Roll Cafe leases its space from Elvis Presley Enterprises. CKX, Inc., Robert Sillerman's company, now owns the controlling interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises. In background is Rhonda Chavers.
13 / 39
May 27, 2011 - Elvis tribute artist Cody Slaughter, of Harrison Ark., fixes his hair before returning to the stage after checking out a 1957 Chevy BelAir, left, and a 1955 Chevy BelAir, right, during the Elvis Presley Car Show at Graceland friday afternoon.
14 / 39
August 6, 2010 - Sisters Victoria Kinzel (left) and Anna Kinzel (right) both of Boston, take pictures with Elvis during a recent tour of Graceland. Elvis Week 2010 kicks off Tuesday with a variety of events through Monday, August 16.
15 / 39
May 6, 2006 - Fans crowded near the gates of Graceland Saturday to get a glimpse of Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley and the American Idol finalists as they arrived at Graceland. Crowds cheered as Fox TV filmed them for the television show.
16 / 39
July 19, 2006 - Israel scouts check out the results of a photo session during a tour of Graceland Wednesday. The scouts are part of three Friendship Caravans that are touring the United States until August 21st to promote friendship between Israli and American youth. The youth were in the U.S. when hostilities broke out in the Middle East and Oriel said that " at first I was really freaked out but my family told me that they are OK and that life will go on". The students sait that they were more afraid of crime in Memphis and the US then they were over violence back home. After they return these three will finish their final year of high school and then spend 2 years in the military.
17 / 39
December 6, 2005 - Graceland employee Mark Anderson tidies up an area where a car accidently crashed into the stonewall surrounding the mansion at Graceland Tuesday morning leaving a big hole and a pile of "elvis rocks". Graceland is preserving the stones and will put the pieces back together as they were making the wall better than before. Weather permitting the wall should be repaired within the week.
18 / 39
Elvis Presley posed with one of his cars outside Graceland in this photograph published March 7, 1965 in the first issue of Mid-South, the now-defunct Sunday magazine of The Commercial Appeal. Elvis complained of the long sessions with photographers making movie publicity stills: "I try to cut the time down to three or four hours, but sometimes you have to pose for six or eight. A man only has so many different smiles, and I don't have many."
19 / 39
August 15, 2003 - Lauren Hurst, 15, left, and her best friend Kim Arthur, 15, right, light candles outside of Graceland on Friday evening. The two are from Nashville and made the trip with Lauren's grandmother, Annette Lomenick and Kim's mother, Lisa Smallwood.
20 / 39
August 13, 2007 - Don Rose,49, and his son Ray,7, stop for an interview at Graceland with Carey Ray Bun, from Outlaw Film Productions. Rose began his work as a tribute artist in 1978, and hasn't stopped since. His son has only been involved for four years.
21 / 39
May 24, 2007 - Thirty years after the death of Elvis Aaron Presley, visitors flock from around the world to visit Graceland. Officials expect a record turnout for this year's Elvis tribute week in August.
22 / 39
November 10, 2005 - This multi-tiered cake featuring a likeness of Graceland supported by guitars was created by Mike McCarey. It was one of four cakes created during a challenge by the Food Network.
23 / 39
February 5, 2008 - Angie Marchese, Director of Archives at Graceland places an artist proof of a Tennessee license plate bearing the image and name of Elvis Presley on a 1956 Cadillac El Dorado during unveiling ceremonies Tuesday morning at Graceland. The new license plate bears an image of Elvis and the name of The Med's Elvis Presely Memorial Trauma Center. Purchases of the new plate will benefit The MED Foundation.
24 / 39
December 29, 2005 - The Memphis Mafia gave this Jesus statue to Elvis for his birthday. It currently resides in the meditation graden at Graceland.
25 / 39
August 15, 2006 - George Mills catches a nap as he waits in line at Graceland for the annual candlelight vigil marking the 29th anniversary of Elvis' death. He arrived at the spot Monday night along with others to get his place in line. The Memphis man has come to the event for the last six years in a row.
26 / 39
June 29, 2006 - Winnierika Chow from Malaysia takes pictures at Graceland Thursday. President Bush and Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi will visit there Friday.
27 / 39
January 4, 2011 - Brandon Keller (12) and Tori Keller (11), right, begin their tour at Graceland Wednesday morning. The eight members of the Keller family from Home, Kansas stopped at Graceland while on vacation. This year is the 30th anniversary of Graceland opening as a tourist attraction. (Jim Weber/The Commercial Appeal)
28 / 39
January 8, 2008 - Jack Soden, Priscilla Presley and chef Konrad Spitzbart cut Elvis' birthday cake on the grounds of Graceland to mark what would have been the rock and roller's 73rd birthday. The cake designed by Spitzbart, The Peabody Hotel's Executive Pastry Chef, stood three feet tall and featured a microphone and two guitar topper made of edible chocolate along with a collage of photos of the King. Priscilla's appearance marked the first time Elvis' former wife hosted the annual program.
29 / 39
August 11, 2003 - The Jungle room in Graceland is a testament to the whimsical nature of Elvis. He bought all of the furnishings for the "jungle room" in less than thirty minutes. He was in the mood for a little Hawaii. In 1975 Graceland was extensively refurbished while Elvis was dating Linda Thompson. The Jungle Room came to be in 1975. The Jungle room became a makeshift studio for Elvis on July 29th and 30th 1976.
30 / 39
May 24, 2007 - Curtis Hicks from Warren, MI, looks over the display at the Elvis After Dark Museum at the Graceland Crossing shopping complex. The display, featuring images and artifacts from Elvis' visit with Richard Nixon, is officially open Memorial Day through Labor Day. Thirty years after the death of Elvis Presley, visitors still flock from around the world to visit Elvis' former home. Officials expect a record turnout for this year's Elvis tribute week in August.
31 / 39
March 21, 2007 -Businesses line Elvis Presley Boulevard near the Graceland Mansion. Elvis Presley Enterprises has been buying property near Graceland for years. Last year, they spent more than $13 million on property.
32 / 39
August 15, 2011 - Elvis tribute artist Marcos Santos gives a personal serenade to Louise Smith of Southaven, MS during a performance in the Graceland Entertainment Pavilion before a vigil marking the 34th anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley Monday night. (Jim Weber/The Commercial Appeal)
33 / 39
February 6, 2011 - Chief executive officer of ALSAC Rick Shadyac (center) deflects a pass intended for meteorologist Joey Sulipeck (left) during a touch football game on the front lawn of Graceland to kick off a Superbowl XLV watch party benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Participants wore throwback replica jerseys from one of Elvis' old teams and George Klein, one of Elvis' best friends from high school, served as one of the coaches. (Mike Brown/The Commercial Appeal)
34 / 39
November 10, 2005 - The Food Network brought chefs to Graceland to create birthday cakes for Elvis Presley, whose birthday is in January. The chefs did their things and the winner will be back for the birthday celebration and re-create the winning effort for Elvis fans. Elin Katz (cq) made this cake showing Elvis in action with fans clamoring below.
35 / 39
March 1, 2005 - Sandra Baister,from Brighton, England, gets direction from Showtime Pictures photographer Stacy Debose before having her picture taken Tuesday afternoon at Graceland Plaza.
36 / 39
August 15, 2007 - Lana Kroll, of Canada, and Dean Z, of California, embrace to the applause of the crowd after becoming engaged on-stage at Graceland Wednesday evening. The performers met at Graceland twelve years ago and have been best friends ever since.
37 / 39
August 15, 2007 - Maria Miranda, of Melbourne Australia, in a sea of umbrellas as Elvis fans battle the heat at Graceland Wednesday for the evening vigil.
38 / 39
August 15, 2007 - Elvis fans tour the Graceland mansion on the 30th anniversary of Elvis's death.
39 / 39
The auction Saturday celebrating Elvis at the Guest House at Graceland raised $330,531.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com