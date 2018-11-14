Happy birthday, Prince Charles!
The British royal turns 70 Wednesday, and he's celebrating in style.
Here's how the prince has been celebrating his birthday and what he still has planned:
Charles had tea Wednesday with a group of people who are also turning 70 this year.
When asked how he felt on his birthday, Charles reportedly said he had some mixed feelings about the milestone.
"It's rather like indigestion," he said. " 'Many Happy Returns' are not quite the same as you get older."
He then attended a Buckingham Palace party thrown by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince William and Prince Harry, Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan were all spotted arriving at the bash. Meghan and Kate both sported intricate updos and statement earrings. Princess Beatrice and newlyweds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank were also in attendance.
The prince's special day kicked off with new family portraits Tuesday. The photos by Chris Jackson show Charles with his wife Camilla, sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan and his grandchildren: 5-year-old Prince George, 3-year-old Princess Charlotte and 6-month-old Prince Louis.
On Wednesday, Charles received a "heartfelt tribute" from the Welsh Guards Band by way of a "Happy Birthday" performed on Buckingham Palace's front courtyard.
"We Salute you and thank you for your ceaseless support to @BritishArmy personnel and their families," the British Army in London shared on their Twitter. "Happy Birthday!"
The prince also shared his environmentalist views in the latest edition of Country Life magazine Wednesday, urging people not to take the natural world for granted but to "think ahead to what our grandchildren will want and need."
Contributing: The Associated Press
