After meeting with global leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec this weekend, President Trump said he instructed U.S. officials not to endorse a joint statement with other world leaders documenting the meeting and agreements. The remarks, following a two-day meeting in Canada with the world’s largest industrialized economies, seemingly worsened diplomacy between the U.S. and its closest allies during heightened tensions about U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel. Trump said on Twitter he directed officials not to endorse the communique as a response to comments made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. During the meeting, Trump threatened to stop trading with other nations if they decline to lower barriers he has repeatedly described as unfair. “We’re like the piggy bank that everybody’s robbing,” Trump said. Here's why many say Merkel's stare-down sums up Trump's time at the G-7.

Canadian mounted police carry the Union and Canadian flags after the arrival of British Prime Minister Theresa May at CAF Bagotville airfield ahead of the G7 Summit, on June 7, 2018 in Saguenay, Canada. Canada will host the leaders of the UK, Italy, the US, France, Germany and Japan for the two day summit, in the town of La Malbaie.
People walk by anti G7 graffiti in Quebec City, Quebec, on June 7, 2018, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit.
Journalists are stationed at the Quebec City Convention Center on the eve of the G7 summit, June 7, 2018 in Quebec City, Quebec. Leaders of the world's seven richest democracies, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, will be attending the annual meeting.
On the eve of the G7 summit, journalists begin their coverage at the international media center, June 7, 2018 in Quebec city, Quebec.
A grocery sells "special G7" water and sandwiches before the first protest in in Quebec City on June 7, 2018, ahead of expected demonstrations during the upcoming G7 Summit.
Anti-G7 protestors gather for a demonstration in Quebec City, Quebec, June 7, 2018, on the eve of the leaders' summit.
People on street look at the policemen before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018. Leaders of the US, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom as well as the European Union will gather in Le Manoir Richelieu in La Malbaie for the two day summit on June 8 and 9.
Activists gather to protest before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018.
Oxfam activists imitate the leaders of the G7 nations as they protest in support of the roles women take in managing their homes and working in paid jobs outside the home before the start of the G7 Summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on June 7, 2018.
Patrons on a patio watch as a G7 protest passes by in Quebec City on June 7, 2018.
A couple walks by as police officers in riot gear stand watch ahead of a planned G7 protest in Quebec City, Canada on June 7, 2018.
A woman shouts during a protest in Quebec City on June 7, 2018.
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May, right, are welcomed as they arrive at CFB Bagotville, Canada, for the annual summit of G7 leaders on June 7, 2018. The event will be held in La Malbaie, in the Charlevoix region of Quebec.
European Council President Donald Tusk is greeted by Jean-Yves Duclos, left, minister of Families, Children and Social Development, as he arrives at the airport in Bagotville, Quebec for the annual G-7 summit on June 7, 2018. The event will be held in La Malbaie.
French President Emmanuel Macron greets a fan during a tour of Old Montreal on June 7, 2018.
Old Quebec stores are being barricaded June 6, 2018 in Quebec City for protection from demonstrations during the upcoming G7 summit.
Old Quebec stores are being barricaded June 6, 2018 in Quebec City for protection from demonstrations during the upcoming G7 summit.
President of France Emmanuel Macron speaks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his office on Parliament Hill during a visit in Ottawa, Ontario on June 6, 2018. Macron met with Trudeau and will attend the G7 summit in Quebec.

Mourning Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain, the outspoken celebrity chef, author and host of CNN's Parts Unknown, died Friday at age 61. CNN reported that Bourdain's friend chef Eric Ripert found him unresponsive in his hotel room in eastern France and called his death a suicide. (The news came just three days after fashion designer Kate Spade killed herself.) Bourdain, who was born in New York and raised in New Jersey, graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and rose to nationwide prominence as executive chef at New York's Brasserie Les Halles. He began transitioning into the second phase of his career, turning a 1999 New Yorker story called "Don't Eat This" into the best-selling book Kitchen Confidential. Bourdain was frank about his past heroin use and the prevalence of substance-abuse issues in the culinary world.

RISING SUICIDE RATE: Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade’s death ignites concern

MENTAL HEALTH: Psychiatric problems raise suicide risk

BOURDAIN'S DEATH: Highlights rising suicide rate among middle-aged adults

Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef, photographed in the Ritz Carlton West End Bar in Washington in 2010.
Anthony Bourdain poses photo while promoting his book, "A Cook's Tour" about his search for great food all over the world in 2001.
Anthony Bourdain in 2001.
Anthony Bourdain,the owner and chef of Les Halles restaurant, sits at one of its tables in New York, Dec. 19, 2001.
Anthony Bourdain in Istanbul Turkey in 2009
Anthony Bourdain holds his daughter Ariane in Miami Beach in 2008
President Barack Obama and Anthony Bourdain shake hands at a shopping area in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2016.
Anthony Bourdain speaks at the Treme, The Heart Of New Orleans dinner hosted by Anthony Bourdain, Susan Spicer, Wylie Dufresne, & Emeril Lagasse during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival at National Hotel on February 22, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Zach Zamboni and Anthony Bourdain attend the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences 2011 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Governors Ball at the Los Angeles in 2011.
Anthony Bourdain speaks onstage at the KitchenAid¨ Culinary Demonstrations during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Grand Tasting Village on February 22, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Anthony Bourdain speaks during South By Southwest at the Austin Convention Center on Sunday, March 13, 2016, in Austin, Texas.
Chef Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento attend the 2018 Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center on April 12, 2018.
Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert attend the 18th Annual City Harvest Bid Against Hunger Tasting Event at the Metropolitan Pavilion on October 16, 2012
Anthony Bourdain poses for a photo in 2010. The chef-turned-TV host Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61.

Rafael Nadal wins 11th French Open 

Long the reigning king of clay, Rafael Nadal has won his 11th French Open title, dominating Dominic Thiem in straight sets in the men’s final Sunday. Nadal extends his own record by winning his 11th Grand Slam title played on clay, never having lost a final at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, who is ranked No. 1 in the world, is 86-2 in his career at the French Open.

June 8: Rafael Nadal returns the ball against Juan Martin Del Potro in the semifinals.
June 8: Juan Martin Del Potro keep his eye on the ball during his match against Rafael Nadal.
June 8: Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin Del Potro meet at the net after Nadal's semifinal victory.
Dominic Thiem in action during his semifinal against Marco Cecchinato.
Marco Cecchinato in action during his semifinal against Dominic Thiem.
June 8: Victorious Dominic Thiem embraces Marco Cecchinato after ending the Italian's surprising run in the semifinal.
Simona Halep in action during her match against Garbine Muguruza.
Sloane Stephens in action during her match against Madison Keys.
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates winning the first set against Croatia's Marin Cilic.
Rafael Nadal returns to Diego Schwartzman.
Madison Keys returns to Sloane Stephens.
Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys at the net after their match on Day 12 at the French Open.
Rafael Nadal celebrates match point against Diego Schwartzman.
Diego Schwartzman in action during his match against Rafael Nadal.
Garbine Muguruza in action during her match against Simona Halep.
Angelique Kerber in action during her match against Simona Halep.
Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand during his quarterfinals match against Diego Schwartzman.
A ball lies on the cover of center court as the quarterfinal match between Spain's Rafael Nadal and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman.
Simona Halep in action during her match against Angelique Kerber.
Maria Sharapova in action during her match against Garbine Muguruza.
Details of the shoes of Maria Sharapova during her match against Garbine Muguruza.
Sloane Stephens in action during her match against Daria Kasatkina.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after missing a shot against Italy's Marco Cecchinato.
Marco Cecchinato celebrates match point against Novak Djokovic.
Madison Keys of the U.S. serves against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva.
Germany's Alexander Zverev returns to Austria's Dominic Thiem.
Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva returns a shot against Madison Keys of the U.S.
Angelique Kerber celebrates match point against Caroline Garcia.
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves against Germany's Maximilian Marterer'
Juan Martin Del Potro celebrates match point against John Isner.
Diego Schwartzman celebrates match point against Kevin Anderson.
France's Caroline Garcia serves against Germany's Angelique Kerber.
Kevin Anderson in action during his match against Diego Schwartzman.
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a backhand against Daria Kasatkina of Russia.
Romania's Simona Halep returns to Belgium's Elise Mertens.
Italy's Marco Cecchinato celebrates winning his fourth-round match against Belgium's David Goffin.
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki serves against Russia's Daria Kasatkina.
Madison Keys (USA) reacts during her match against Mihaela Buzarnescu (Romania).
Serbia's Novak Djokovic cheers the audience after defeating Spain's Fernando Verdasco.
Sloane Stephens in action during her match against Anett Kontaveit.
Dominic Thiem in action during his match against Kei Nishikori.
Zverev of Germany celebrates victory in his fourth-round match against Karen Khachanov of Russia.
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. returns the ball to Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.
Japan's Kei Nishikori plays a backhand return to Austria's Dominic Thiem.
Dominic Thiem in action during his match against Kei Nishikori.
Japanese spectators wave fans for the Kei Nishikori.
Serena Williams in action against Julia Goerges.
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Julia Goerges.
Court attendants water the Suzanne Lenglen Court before the Julia Goerges (GER) and Serena Williams (USA) match.
Overview of Suzanne Lenglen Court before the Julia Goerges (GER) and Serena Williams (USA) match.
Maria Sharapova (RUS) celebrates match point against Karolina Pliskova.
Sloane Stephens (USA) poses for selfies with spectators after defeating Camila Giorgi (ITA).
Jun 2, 2018, Paris, France: Sloane Stephens (USA) in action during her match against Camila Giorgi (ITA) on day seven of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Alexander Zverev (GER) reacts during his match against Damir Dzumhur (BIH).
Madison Keys (USA) in action during her match against Naomi Osaka (JPN).
Spectators huddle for shelter under their umbrellas as rain falls during the Novak Djokovic (SRB) and Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) match.
Novak Djokovic (SRB) celebrates after match point against Roberto Bautista Agut.
Serena Williams is congratulated on her second-round victory by Ashleigh Barty.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty plays a forehand during her second-round match against Serena Williams. She won the first set.
But Serena Williams rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.
Coco Vandeweghe in action during her match against Lesia Tsurenko.
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Argentina's Guido Pella.
Heather Watson of Great Britain is pictured through Great Britain umbrellas during her second-round match against Elise Mertens of Belgium.
Lesia Tsurenko in action against Coco Vandeweghe.
Bethanie Mattek-Sands in action during her match against Andrea Petkovic.
Simona Halep in action during her match against Taylor Townsend.
Russia's Maria Sharapova returns a shot against Croatia's Donna Vekic.
Garbine Muguruza in action during her match against Fiona Ferro.
Poland's Hubert Hurkacz serves to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their second-round match.
A spectator uses a newspaper to protect herself from the sun as she watches Italy's Fabio Fognini playing Sweden's Elias Ymer.
France's Julien Benneteau reacts after victory over Argentina's Leonardo Mayer.
Japan's Kei Nishikori reacts after missing a shot against France's Benoit Paire in the second round.
A man juggles with tennis rackets when entertaining spectators.
Elina Svitolina serves to Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova during the second round.
Spectators watch as Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves against Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round.
Simona Halep (ROU) in action during her match against Alison Riske (USA).
Novak Djokovic (SRB) in action during his match against Jaume Lunar (ESP).
Madison Keys (USA) in action during her match against Caroline Dolehide (USA).
Serena Williams of the U.S. returns a shot against Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.
Russia's Maria Sharapova returns against Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherland.
Croatia's Marin Cilic watches the ball as he plays a backhand return to Australia's James Duckworth.
Garbine Murguruza of Spain celebrates during her first-round match against Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia.
A graduated gray filter used to take this image of spectators making their way out of the ground during a rain delay at the French Open at Roland Garros.
Students of Ecole Polytechnique look on as Australia's James Duckworth plays Croatia's Marin Cilic.
Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Rogerio Dutra Silva on Day 2 of the French Open.
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns a shot against Italy's Simone Bolelli.
Tennis balls pictured during Day 2 of the French Open at Roland Garros.
Siniakova reacts during her match against Victoria Azarenka.
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action during her match against Sophia Kenin of the USA.
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka serves against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic in action against Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay during their first-round match at the French Open.
Benoit Paire of France in action against Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.
Timea Babos of Hungary reacts during her match against Lara Arruabarrena of Spain.
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. returns against Arantxa Rus of the Netherland's during their first-round match at the French Open.
Japan's Kei Nishikori returns to France's Maxime Janvier.
The shoes of France's Maxime Janvier as he serves to Japan's Kei Nishikori.
Italy's Sara Errani eyes the ball as she plays against France's Alize Cornet.
France's Gael Monfils return to compatriot Elliot Benchetrit.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine reacts during her match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia.
Japan's Kurumi Nara reacts after a point against Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova,
Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia in action against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
Jared Donaldson of the USA in action against Nicolas Jarry of Chile.
France's Alize Cornet plays a forehand return to Italy's Sara Errani.

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un arrive in Singapore for nuclear summit

A day after arguing with western allies at the G-7 summit over trade, President Trump landed in Asia on Sunday prepared to declare victory in talks with nuclear-armed North Korea — regardless of what happens. "We have a chance to achieve a truly wonderful result for North Korea and the World," Trump tweeted en route to the historic trading post of Singapore, predicting that counterpart Kim Jong Un "will work very hard to do something that has rarely been done before ... Create peace and great prosperity for his land." Trump, who is offering to reduce economic sanctions on North Korea in exchange for denuclearization, also seemed to warn Kim that the summit is a "one-time opportunity" that should not be wasted.

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan dies at 68

Mick Fleetwood says former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Danny Kirwan has died at age 68. Fleetwood says in a Facebook post that Kirwan died Friday in London. No cause of death was given. Kirwan was part of the iconic band from 1968 to 1972, playing on the albums Then Play On, Blues Jam at Chess, Kiln House, Future Games and Bare Trees.

British guitarist, singer and songwriter, Danny Kirwan, formerly of Fleetwood Mac, photographed in July 1975.
Justify claims Triple Crown after win at Belmont Stakes

Justify won the Belmont wire-to-wire, demolishing all expectations and precedent. And in the process, he gave horse racing a most unexpected surprise: A second Triple Crown winner in the last four years. American Pharoah last won the Triple Crown in 2015, but USA TODAY sports columnist Dan Wolken says that shouldn't diminish Justify's achievement.

Mike Smith, Bob Baffert (center) and Bode Baffert hold the 150th Belmont Stakes trophy after Justify won at Belmont Park.
Mike Smith aboard Justify (1) celebrates on the trot back after winning the 150th Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown at Belmont Park.
Mike Smith aboard Justify wins the 150th Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park.
Mike Smith aboard Justify (1) pulls away from Jose Ortiz aboard Gronkowski (6) to win the 150th Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown.
Justify (1), with jockey Mike Smith (right), crosses the finish line ahead of Gronkowski, with jockey Jose Ortiz, to win the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race and the Triple Crown.
Mike Smith aboard Justify pulls away from Jose Ortiz aboard Gronkowski (6) to win the 150th Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park.
Mike Simth aboard Justify (1) leads the pack down the straight away during the running of the 150th Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park.
Mike Simth aboard Justify (1) leads the pack down the straight away during the running of the 150th Belmont Stakes.
Justify leads the field en route to victory at the Belmont Stakes.
Mike Smith aboard Justify (1) breaks to the left as the competitors leave the starting gate for the running of the 150th Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park.
Belmont Stakes racers depart the starting gate during the running of the 150th Belmont Stakes.
A statue of Secretariat stands outside of the paddock at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
Fans wait the entries of the Jaipur Invitational Stakes to pass by running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
NYRA official bugler Sam Grossman preforms prior to the running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
A member of the United States Military Academy parachute team lands on the turf course at Belmont Park prior to the running of the 150th Belmont Stakes.
Fans picnic outside of Belmont Park before the Belmont in Elmont, N.Y.
Spectators walk through the grand stands before the running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
Horse trainer Bob Baffert reacts after his horse, Abel Tasman, wins the Ogden Phipps Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
Spectators pose for a picture inside the grandstands before the running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
A dog shows its support for Justify inside the grand stands prior to the running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.
Edwin Callazo dons an elaborate hat while standing in the grand stands prior to the running of the Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time of day or night or chat online.

