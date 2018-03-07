From powering kitchen appliances to leaving a light on at night to getting on the internet, electricity is at the center of many of modern life’s most basic functions. However, the cost of electricity is not fixed nationwide and running a refrigerator could be up to three times more expensive in one state than another. […]

To highlight how electricity costs vary across the country, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed the average retail price of a kilowatt hour of electricity in every state. A kilowatt hour, or 1,000 watts per hour, is the standard measure of electrical energy. For reference, running the average refrigerator requires 1-2 kWh a day, while running a central air conditioning unit to cool down in the summer heat requires approximately 3 kWh an hour.

To highlight how electricity costs vary across the country, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed the average retail price of a kilowatt hour of electricity in every state. A kilowatt hour, or 1,000 watts per hour, is the standard measure of electrical energy. For reference, running the average refrigerator requires 1-2 kWh a day, while running a central air conditioning unit to cool down in the summer heat requires approximately 3 kWh an hour.

Many factors can impact the price of electricity in a given area. For example, natural resources influence which fuel sources are more likely to be used to produce electricity, and weather conditions affect how much power is needed. In some areas, such factors can reduce the price of energy, while in others they may contribute to significantly higher prices.

Natural gas surpassed coal in 2016 as the largest source of energy or fuel for electricity generation in the United States. It accounted for approximately one-third of electricity generated in 2017.

Natural gas is the largest source of electricity in 16 states. Still, coal remains the largest source in 18 states. Nuclear energy and hydroelectric power are the largest source in nine and six states, respectively.

Residents of states with the highest costs of electricity do not necessarily have the highest electricity bills. In states with high electricity costs, customers compensate for the high prices by reducing their use. By contrast, households in states where electricity is relatively cheap often use more than double the electricity than homes in expensive areas.

50. Louisiana

Average price of electricity: 9.51 ¢/kWh

9.51 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,240 kWh per customer (the highest)

1,240 kWh per customer (the highest) Average monthly bill: $116 (21st highest)

$116 (21st highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

49. Washington

Average price of electricity: 9.60 ¢/kWh

9.60 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 955 kWh per customer (22nd highest)

955 kWh per customer (22nd highest) Average monthly bill: $91 (6th lowest)

$91 (6th lowest) Largest electricity source: Conventional hydroelectric

48. Idaho

Average price of electricity: 10.11 ¢/kWh

10.11 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 953 kWh per customer (23rd highest)

953 kWh per customer (23rd highest) Average monthly bill: $95 (9th lowest)

$95 (9th lowest) Largest electricity source: Conventional hydroelectric

47. Arkansas

Average price of electricity: 10.22 ¢/kWh

10.22 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,083 kWh per customer (14th highest)

1,083 kWh per customer (14th highest) Average monthly bill: $107 (21st lowest)

$107 (21st lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

46. North Dakota

Average price of electricity: 10.40 ¢/kWh

10.40 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,046 kWh per customer (15th highest)

1,046 kWh per customer (15th highest) Average monthly bill: $106 (20th lowest)

$106 (20th lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

45. Oklahoma

Average price of electricity: 10.48 ¢/kWh

10.48 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,093 kWh per customer (13th highest)

1,093 kWh per customer (13th highest) Average monthly bill: $111 (25th highest)

$111 (25th highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

44. Kentucky

Average price of electricity: 10.64 ¢/kWh

10.64 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,121 kWh per customer (9th highest)

1,121 kWh per customer (9th highest) Average monthly bill: $118 (17th highest)

$118 (17th highest) Largest electricity source: Coal

43. Tennessee

Average price of electricity: 10.65 ¢/kWh

10.65 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,238 kWh per customer (2nd highest)

1,238 kWh per customer (2nd highest) Average monthly bill: $129 (7th highest)

$129 (7th highest) Largest electricity source: Nuclear

42. Oregon

Average price of electricity: 10.71 ¢/kWh

10.71 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 907 kWh per customer (25th lowest)

907 kWh per customer (25th lowest) Average monthly bill: $97 (13th lowest)

$97 (13th lowest) Largest electricity source: Conventional hydroelectric

41. Nebraska

Average price of electricity: 10.98 ¢/kWh

10.98 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 973 kWh per customer (21st highest)

973 kWh per customer (21st highest) Average monthly bill: $105 (18th lowest)

$105 (18th lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

40. Utah

Average price of electricity: 11.04 ¢/kWh

11.04 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 750 kWh per customer (17th lowest)

750 kWh per customer (17th lowest) Average monthly bill: $83 (2nd lowest)

$83 (2nd lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

39. Montana

Average price of electricity: 11.11 ¢/kWh

11.11 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 813 kWh per customer (19th lowest)

813 kWh per customer (19th lowest) Average monthly bill: $89 (5th lowest)

$89 (5th lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

38. North Carolina

Average price of electricity: 11.12 ¢/kWh

11.12 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,101 kWh per customer (12th highest)

1,101 kWh per customer (12th highest) Average monthly bill: $121 (15th highest)

$121 (15th highest) Largest electricity source: Nuclear

37. Texas

Average price of electricity: 11.18 ¢/kWh

11.18 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,156 kWh per customer (5th highest)

1,156 kWh per customer (5th highest) Average monthly bill: $127 (9th highest)

$127 (9th highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

36. Mississippi

Average price of electricity: 11.19 ¢/kWh

11.19 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,203 kWh per customer (4th highest)

1,203 kWh per customer (4th highest) Average monthly bill: $126 (12th highest)

$126 (12th highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

35. Missouri

Average price of electricity: 11.27 ¢/kWh

11.27 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,041 kWh per customer (16th highest)

1,041 kWh per customer (16th highest) Average monthly bill: $117 (20th highest)

$117 (20th highest) Largest electricity source: Coal

34. Wyoming

Average price of electricity: 11.41 ¢/kWh

11.41 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 850 kWh per customer (21st lowest)

850 kWh per customer (21st lowest) Average monthly bill: $95 (8th lowest)

$95 (8th lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

33. West Virginia

Average price of electricity: 11.62 ¢/kWh

11.62 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,102 kWh per customer (11th highest)

1,102 kWh per customer (11th highest) Average monthly bill: $126 (11th highest)

$126 (11th highest) Largest electricity source: Coal

32. Virginia

Average price of electricity: 11.67 ¢/kWh

11.67 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,120 kWh per customer (10th highest)

1,120 kWh per customer (10th highest) Average monthly bill: $127 (8th highest)

$127 (8th highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

31. South Dakota

Average price of electricity: 11.68 ¢/kWh

11.68 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 981 kWh per customer (19th highest)

981 kWh per customer (19th highest) Average monthly bill: $113 (24th highest)

$113 (24th highest) Largest electricity source: Conventional hydroelectric

30. Georgia

Average price of electricity: 11.80 ¢/kWh

11.80 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,138 kWh per customer (7th highest)

1,138 kWh per customer (7th highest) Average monthly bill: $131 (6th highest)

$131 (6th highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

29. Florida

Average price of electricity: 11.85 ¢/kWh

11.85 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,123 kWh per customer (8th highest)

1,123 kWh per customer (8th highest) Average monthly bill: $123 (14th highest)

$123 (14th highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

28. Indiana

Average price of electricity: 11.95 ¢/kWh

11.95 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 975 kWh per customer (20th highest)

975 kWh per customer (20th highest) Average monthly bill: $115 (22nd highest)

$115 (22nd highest) Largest electricity source: Coal

27. Nevada

Average price of electricity: 12.00 ¢/kWh

12.00 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 925 kWh per customer (25th highest)

925 kWh per customer (25th highest) Average monthly bill: $105 (19th lowest)

$105 (19th lowest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

26. Colorado

Average price of electricity: 12.13 ¢/kWh

12.13 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 694 kWh per customer (14th lowest)

694 kWh per customer (14th lowest) Average monthly bill: $84 (3rd lowest)

$84 (3rd lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

25. Ohio

Average price of electricity: 12.37 ¢/kWh

12.37 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 891 kWh per customer (23rd lowest)

891 kWh per customer (23rd lowest) Average monthly bill: $111 (25th lowest)

$111 (25th lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

24. Arizona

Average price of electricity: 12.50 ¢/kWh

12.50 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,030 kWh per customer (17th highest)

1,030 kWh per customer (17th highest) Average monthly bill: $125 (13th highest)

$125 (13th highest) Largest electricity source: Nuclear

23. Iowa

Average price of electricity: 12.60 ¢/kWh

12.60 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 864 kWh per customer (22nd lowest)

864 kWh per customer (22nd lowest) Average monthly bill: $103 (16th lowest)

$103 (16th lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

22. Alabama

Average price of electricity: 12.61 ¢/kWh

12.61 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,214 kWh per customer (3rd highest)

1,214 kWh per customer (3rd highest) Average monthly bill: $146 (2nd highest)

$146 (2nd highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

21. Illinois

Average price of electricity: 12.70 ¢/kWh

12.70 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 733 kWh per customer (16th lowest)

733 kWh per customer (16th lowest) Average monthly bill: $92 (7th lowest)

$92 (7th lowest) Largest electricity source: Nuclear

20. South Carolina

Average price of electricity: 12.78 ¢/kWh

12.78 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 1,155 kWh per customer (6th highest)

1,155 kWh per customer (6th highest) Average monthly bill: $146 (the highest)

$146 (the highest) Largest electricity source: Nuclear

19. New Mexico

Average price of electricity: 12.92 ¢/kWh

12.92 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 631 kWh per customer (10th lowest)

631 kWh per customer (10th lowest) Average monthly bill: $76 (the lowest)

$76 (the lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

18. Minnesota

Average price of electricity: 13.19 ¢/kWh

13.19 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 764 kWh per customer (18th lowest)

764 kWh per customer (18th lowest) Average monthly bill: $97 (14th lowest)

$97 (14th lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

17. Kansas

Average price of electricity: 13.27 ¢/kWh

13.27 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 899 kWh per customer (24th lowest)

899 kWh per customer (24th lowest) Average monthly bill: $117 (18th highest)

$117 (18th highest) Largest electricity source: Coal

16. Delaware

Average price of electricity: 13.44 ¢/kWh

13.44 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 947 kWh per customer (24th highest)

947 kWh per customer (24th highest) Average monthly bill: $127 (10th highest)

$127 (10th highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

15. Maryland

Average price of electricity: 13.99 ¢/kWh

13.99 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 995 kWh per customer (18th highest)

995 kWh per customer (18th highest) Average monthly bill: $142 (4th highest)

$142 (4th highest) Largest electricity source: Nuclear

14. Pennsylvania

Average price of electricity: 14.33 ¢/kWh

14.33 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 841 kWh per customer (20th lowest)

841 kWh per customer (20th lowest) Average monthly bill: $117 (19th highest)

$117 (19th highest) Largest electricity source: Nuclear

13. Wisconsin

Average price of electricity: 14.68 ¢/kWh

14.68 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 683 kWh per customer (12th lowest)

683 kWh per customer (12th lowest) Average monthly bill: $96 (12th lowest)

$96 (12th lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

12. Michigan

Average price of electricity: 15.47 ¢/kWh

15.47 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 668 kWh per customer (11th lowest)

668 kWh per customer (11th lowest) Average monthly bill: $102 (15th lowest)

$102 (15th lowest) Largest electricity source: Coal

11. New Jersey

Average price of electricity: 15.69 ¢/kWh

15.69 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 691 kWh per customer (13th lowest)

691 kWh per customer (13th lowest) Average monthly bill: $109 (22nd lowest)

$109 (22nd lowest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

10. Maine

Average price of electricity: 15.96 ¢/kWh

15.96 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 546 kWh per customer (2nd lowest)

546 kWh per customer (2nd lowest) Average monthly bill: $86 (4th lowest)

$86 (4th lowest) Largest electricity source: Conventional hydroelectric

9. Vermont

Average price of electricity: 17.65 ¢/kWh

17.65 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 549 kWh per customer (4th lowest)

549 kWh per customer (4th lowest) Average monthly bill: $95 (11th lowest)

$95 (11th lowest) Largest electricity source: Conventional hydroelectric

8. New York

Average price of electricity: 18.04 ¢/kWh

18.04 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 595 kWh per customer (7th lowest)

595 kWh per customer (7th lowest) Average monthly bill: $105 (17th lowest)

$105 (17th lowest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

7. California

Average price of electricity: 18.24 ¢/kWh

18.24 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 547 kWh per customer (3rd lowest)

547 kWh per customer (3rd lowest) Average monthly bill: $95 (10th lowest)

$95 (10th lowest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

6. Rhode Island

Average price of electricity: 18.30 ¢/kWh

18.30 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 586 kWh per customer (5th lowest)

586 kWh per customer (5th lowest) Average monthly bill: $109 (23rd lowest)

$109 (23rd lowest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

5. Massachusetts

Average price of electricity: 18.92 ¢/kWh

18.92 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 599 kWh per customer (8th lowest)

599 kWh per customer (8th lowest) Average monthly bill: $114 (23rd highest)

$114 (23rd highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

4. New Hampshire

Average price of electricity: 19.22 ¢/kWh

19.22 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 604 kWh per customer (9th lowest)

604 kWh per customer (9th lowest) Average monthly bill: $111 (24th lowest)

$111 (24th lowest) Largest electricity source: Nuclear

3. Connecticut

Average price of electricity: 20.31 ¢/kWh

20.31 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 711 kWh per customer (15th lowest)

711 kWh per customer (15th lowest) Average monthly bill: $142 (3rd highest)

$142 (3rd highest) Largest electricity source: Nuclear

2. Alaska

Average price of electricity: 21.57 ¢/kWh

21.57 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 590 kWh per customer (6th lowest)

590 kWh per customer (6th lowest) Average monthly bill: $120 (16th highest)

$120 (16th highest) Largest electricity source: Natural gas

1. Hawaii

Average price of electricity: 29.50 ¢/kWh

29.50 ¢/kWh Average monthly usage: 505 kWh per customer (the lowest)

505 kWh per customer (the lowest) Average monthly bill: $139 (5th highest)

$139 (5th highest) Largest electricity source: Petroleum liquids

Detailed findings and methodology

Just as somes states rely on their abundant coal or natural gas deposits for their energy needs, states with large sources of moving water can use dams for cheap hydro-powered electricity generation. Hydroelectricity accounts for approximately 6.5 percent of electricity in the United States. The three states with the largest shares of hydroelectricity generation are Washington (27 percent), California (13 percent), and Oregon (11 percent). Other states can utilize windy areas to produce relatively inexpensive wind power.

Renewable energy sources continue to contribute more to overall electricity generation in the United States. Nearly 20 percent of electricity produced in the country comes from renewable energy sources. While wind power has accounted for the largest portion of the increased usage in recent years, hydropower remains the largest source out of all renewable forms of energy generation.

On the other hand, energy prices can increase in times of high demand and usage. For example, electricity prices rise in states with hot summers due to air conditioning use. Air conditioning use is the single largest contributor to electricity expense in these states, and it can increase significantly during hot spells. To keep up with demand, electricity providers often add more expensive means of generating electricity, which increases prices.

To determine the states where residents pay the most for electricity, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed the 2017 annual average retail price of a kilowatt hour of electricity from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Average monthly usage, monthly electricity bills, and the largest contributing electricity source to each state’s electricity generation are also from the EIA. Monthly usage and monthly bill figures are for 2016. The largest source of electricity is based on power generated in 2017.

24/7 Wall Street is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com