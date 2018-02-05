GOP Senate candidates from left: Todd Rokita, Mike Braun and Luke Messer.

WASHINGTON — Indiana’s U.S. Senate race is the most expensive in the country, and the pace isn’t letting up before the May 8 primary.

Senate candidates are spending $1 million on ads in the final week, with self-funding Republican Mike Braun leading the way, according to data compiled for the USA TODAY NETWORK by Kantar Media's Campaign Media Analysis Group.

Most of the ads — aired by either candidates or outside groups — have been negative as Braun and U.S. Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer vie for the chance to take on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. The three are in a tight race in what has been called the nation’s nastiest primary.

Republicans view Indiana as one of their best chances to expand their slim Senate majority.

There’s no public polling on the race. But if Braun — who has spent the most money by far — is the winner Tuesday, it would be a huge upset against two well-established names in Indiana Republican politics.

Braun, who briefly served in the state legislature, has been running as the Trumpian businessman outsider. Rokita, a former secretary of state who has been in Congress since 2011, is pitching himself as the Trumpian fighter in the ring. And Messer, who served in the state legislature and as executive director of the Indiana Republican Party before being elected to the House in 2012, argues he’s got the best record of supporting Trump’s agenda.

Here’s what the ad spending says about the race:

Who has spent the most?

Braun has spent more than $3.1 million on radio, broadcast and cable TV ads from January through April. That doesn’t include the nearly $1 million he dropped in the fall, and yet it is still more than the combined amount spent by his two GOP opponents. Rokita and Messer have spent about $1.26 million each.

But an outside group with ties to Messer spent $533,018 on ads praising him. Another Messer-linked group, whose donors are mostly anonymous, has spent $306,178 on ads criticizing Braun.

I back President @realDonaldTrump's agenda. This is a time for teamwork -- that's why I'm running to shake up the Senate and pass the Trump agenda. #INSen #ILikeLuke pic.twitter.com/w9MIviuDmj — Luke Messer (@LukeMesserIN) March 15, 2018

Who has the most final firepower?

Braun purchased more than $400,000 in air time for the final week of the campaign. Rokita bought $310,488. Messer secured $277,544.

Rokita Wednesday released an ad proclaiming himself “tough enough” to stop special counsel Robert Mueller's “witch hunt” investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. He's also airing ads criticizing his opponents.

Messer has been defending himself against attacks, saying Rokita is throwing punches “but I’m still standing.” Another final ad goes after Braun.

Braun’s closing argument is a pitch for candidates “with real world experience, who get the job done, and come back home.” But he's also airing ads attacking Rokita and Messer.

Together, we'll build the wall, defend our values, and end bad trade deals for American workers. And the ONLY person I'll owe anything to, is YOU. #INSEN pic.twitter.com/Ij2ovJkthM — Mike Braun (@braun4indiana) April 26, 2018

What about Donnelly?

While Donnelly is unopposed for the Democratic nomination, he spent more than $270,000 on ads through April and purchased $136,911 in airtime for the final week.

But there’s been far more spending on ads by outside groups attacking or supporting Donnelly.

Americans for Prosperity, an advocacy group founded by the billionaire Koch brothers, has spent $3.6 million this year on ads criticizing Donnelly for voting against the GOP tax package.

Senate Majority PAC, a super PAC working to put the Senate in Democratic hands, has countered with nearly $2 million in ads proclaiming that “Joe Donnelly won't be bullied.”

Don’t miss our first ad! Joe and his RV are driving down the commonsense middle all across Indiana to deliver results for you. pic.twitter.com/UyKN6bx4t1 — Joe for Indiana (@JoeforIndiana) April 17, 2018

How negative have the ads been?

Only about four in 10 ads have been positive. The rest either unfavorably compare one candidate with another, or solely attack a candidate. In Braun’s “swamp brothers” ad, for example, he refers to his opponents as “Todd the fraud” and “Luke the liberal.” For their part, Messer and Rokita have criticized Braun for voting to raise the state’s gas tax, and for having voted in Democratic primaries for years.

How often is Trump mentioned?

The GOP candidates have been trying to one-up each other in their support for Trump. So it’s no surprise that Trump is often mentioned in their ads. But while all of Messer’s and Rokita’s ads that aired through April include a reference to Trump, only 12 percent of Braun’s did.

Braun has mostly been emphasizing that his business background is similar to Trump’s.

“President Trump was right,” Braun tells viewers in one ad. “We need fewer career politicians in Washington.”

Messer says he supports the president “against opponents in both parties.”

In a Rokita ad that got national attention, he puts on a “Make America Great Again” hat while pledging to “stand with our president and Mike Pence to drain the swamp.”

NEW ON TV: #MAGA@realDonaldTrump needs a true ally in the US Senate to fight liberals and the elite.



Watch our latest TV ad here --> https://t.co/1VdSEQPKry #INsen — Todd Rokita (@ToddRokitaIN) April 3, 2018

What other issues do the ads mention?

The top three issues in ads run by candidates or outside groups are taxes, immigration and government spending. Rokita, for example, often mentions his support for building a border wall, making English the official language and banning “sanctuary cities.” The more than $500,000 in ads by an outside group supporting Messer praised his record on immigration. Braun got some criticism for an ad featuring an Uber driver and an Indianapolis Colts player who were killed in a suspected drunken-driving crash by a person in the country illegally. The widow of the Uber driver said the ad devastated her family, and she asked Braun to stop running it.

What about Donnelly’s ad?

In the one primary ad Donnelly has run, he doesn’t mention he’s a Democrat. Instead, he espouses the typically Republican themes of cutting spending & regulations, and standing up for the military.

How does ad spending in Indiana compare with other states with Senate races?

The $12.4 million spent on broadcast, cable, satellite and radio by candidates or outside groups through April is the most in the nation. Wisconsin ranks second with $8.57 million. West Virginia is third with $7.65 million.

Donnelly and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin are considered two of the most vulnerable Democratic senators seeking re-election.

West Virginia, which holds its primary the same day is Indiana, also has a multi-candidate contest for the GOP nomination.

In Wisconsin, voters will not choose a Republican to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin until August. But she’s already faced a barrage of advertising from conservative groups.

