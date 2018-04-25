WASHINGTON - Former President George H.W. Bush became somewhat of a presidential-style icon for his fun, colorful socks that he often wore during public outings.

“I’m a self-proclaimed sock man," Bush once said in an email from the Republican National Committee. "The louder, the brighter, the crazier the pattern - the better.” 

In 2015, the GOP famously sold colorful-striped "George H.W. Bush socks."

His socks even honored his wife. Bush wore book-themed socks to Barbara Bush's funeral to celebrate her commitment to literacy. His wife of 73 years, Bush died April 17 at 92 years old, after choosing to forgo further medical treatment after a series of hospitalizations.

He followed suit on Friday, passing away just months after his wife at the age of 94. 

But that wasn't the first time Bush used his foot-wear to make a statement. From American flags to Superman, here are some of Bush's iconic sock looks throughout the years.

Down Syndrome Awareness

Voting Day

Socks with his face

American flag

Western-themed

Classic stripes

 

 

XXX GETTYIMAGES-173500623.JPG A POL GOV USA DC
Former President George H. W. Bush wears red striped socks as he sits in a wheelchair during an event in the East Room at the White House, July 15, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Bush joined President Obama in hosting the event to honor the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award winner.
Mark Wilson, Getty Images

The Houston Texans

Superman

Mixed patterns

A select few of George H.W. Bush's most iconic socks
01 / 12
Houston Texans owner Bob McNair and former Presidents George H. W. Bush show off their socks before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Nov. 24, 2013, in Houston.
02 / 12
Former President George H.W. Bush wears socks depicting military jets flying in formation during a Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas on Dec. 7, 2016. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
03 / 12
US President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara arrive for the portrait unveiling of former US president George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush May 31, 2012 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
04 / 12
Former President George H.W. Bush wears pink socks at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas on April 25, 2013. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) ORG XMIT: NYAJ104
05 / 12
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Former President George H. W. Bush wears red stripped socks as he sits in a wheelchair during an event in the East Room at the White House, July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Bush joined President Obama in hosting the event to honor the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award winner. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
06 / 12
Former President George H.W. Bush crosses his red, white and blue socked feet during a ceremony to unveil the portraits of his son, former President George W. Bush, and former first lady Laura Bush on May 31, 2012, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) ORG XMIT: NYAJ106
07 / 12
Former President George H. W. Bush, in a pair of red and white socks, participates in an award ceremony with President Barack Obama for the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award ceremony in the East Room of the White House of the White House in Washington, Monday, July 15, 2013. Obama welcomed Bush to the White House in a salute to public service and to the drive for volunteerism that the 41st president inspired with his "thousand points of light" initiative more than two decades ago. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: DCSW105
08 / 12
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: Former President George H. W. Bush wears red stripped socks as he sits in a wheelchair during an event in the East Room at the White House, July 15, 2013 in Washington, DC. Bush joined President Obama in hosting the event to honor the 5,000th Daily Point of Light Award winner. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
09 / 12
Image posted by late president George H.W. Bush's spokesperson Jim McGrath on Twitter on Dec. 3, 2018 with the caption: "The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41" (Via OlyDrop)
10 / 12
Former President George H.W. Bush wears socks with his image as he sits in a cart on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and Houston Texans on Dec. 1, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) ORG XMIT: NYAJ105
11 / 12
Former President George H.W. Bush wears socks with his initials at an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 17, 2013, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) ORG XMIT: NYAJ108
12 / 12
Former President George H.W. Bush wears American flag socks as he presents roses to the new Houston Texans cheerleaders during a ceremony introducing the new squad at the team's NFL football training facility in Houston on April 17, 2013. Bush often sported bright socks, sometimes with loud, unusual patterns. He died Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Houston at age 94. (Smiley N. Pool/Houston Chronicle via AP, File) ORG XMIT: NYAJ101
