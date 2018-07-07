After posting dozens of videos — some of which celebrate cliff jumping, breaking bones and adrenaline-fueled adventures — a YouTube channel with over half-a-million subscribers somberly announced the death of "3 very dear friends" on Friday.

The tearful video on the "High on Life" channel comes days after a waterfall accident associated with the group.

On Wednesday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced that three people had died after slipping and falling from a pool at the top of Shannon Falls in British Columbia. The three fell a distance of approximately 100 feet, according to the release.

A family member of travel vlogger Ryker Gamble, who worked with "High on Life," confirmed to The Associated Press that he was killed at the falls.

The channel's Friday video mourns the death of Gamble, Megan Scraper and Alexey Lyakh.

Scraper was standing near the edge of the falls when she slipped in the current, The Washington Post reports. Gamble and Lyakh tried to save Scraper, but all three were swept away and over the falls.

"They were three of the warmest, kindest, most driven and outgoing people you could ever meet, and the world has lost a great deal of light from the passing of our friends," "High on Life" wrote in a video description.

"They lived every single day to it’s fullest, they stood for positivity, courage, living the best life you can, and they shared and taught their values to millions or people worldwide."

The group's video and popular Instagram account link to a GoFundMe page soliciting donations "to support causes that align with the values and aspirations of Ryker, Alexey and Megan - empowering others to pursue their passions and dreams, and to live life to the fullest."

The group's adventures were not without controversy.

Some on social media criticized the channel's activities as reckless and short-sighted. Gamble and Lyakh had been arrested for their activities with "High on Life," according to CBC.

Shannon Falls in Squamish, British Columbia

