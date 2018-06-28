Take a look at the tallest hotels for top U.S. brands
The Wyndham Grand Manama in Bahrain is the tallest of its brand internationally at 49 floors and 643 feet.
The Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront is the tallest of its brand domestically at 41 floors.
The Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront is the tallest of its brand domestically at 41 floors. This is the view from the Penthouse ballroom.
Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach Resort in Dubai is the tallest of its brand internationally at 610 feet and 48 floors.
Ramada Plaza Jumeirah Beach Resort in Dubai is the tallest of its brand internationally at 610 feet and 48 floors. Here is one one of its views.
The Wyndham Doha West Bay in Qatar is the tallest hotel in the brands international portfolio at about 486 feet and 41 floors.
The Wyndham Doha West Bay in Qatar is the tallest hotel in the brands international portfolio at about 486 feet and 41 floors. Here is what a view from a room looks like.
The Wyndham New Yorker is the tallest of the Wyndham brand at 41 floors.
The Dazzler Asuncion in Paraguay is the tallest of its brand at 180 feet and 15 floors.
Wyndham Garden Chinatown in New York is the tallest of its brand at 18 floors.
Wyndham Garden Chinatown in New York is the tallest of its brand at 18 floors. It has 106 rooms.
TRYP by Wyndham New York City Times Square South is the tallest of its brand with 15 floors.
TRYP by Wyndham New York City Times Square South is the tallest of its brand with 15 floors. It has 173 rooms.
The Dolce Aspen Meadows is the tallest hotel of the brand, Dolce Hotels and Resorts by Wyndham, above sea level at 8,000 ft. with 98 rooms.
Esplendor Asuncion, A Wyndham Grand Hotel in Paraguay –is the tallest of its brand internationally at 180 feet and 15 floors.
Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont hotel, in Mecca, Saudi Aabia, is the tallest hotel of its brand internationally at 2,234.25 feet and 90 floors.
Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont hotel, in Mecca, Saudi Aabia, is the tallest hotel of its brand internationally at 2,234.25 feet and 90 floors. The clock contains 12,000 tons of steel.
Fairmont Austin is the tallest of the brand domestically at 595 feet and 37 floors.
Fairmont Austin is the tallest of the brand domestically at 595 feet and 37 floors. It has 1,048 rooms.
SWISSOTEL Al Maqam Makkah in Saudi Arabia is the tallest hotel of its brand internationally at 761 feet and 61 floors.
SWISSOTEL Al Maqam Makkah in Saudi Arabia is the tallest hotel of its brand internationally at 761 feet and 61 floors. It has 1,624 rooms.
Swissôtel Chicago is the tallest of its brand domestically at 457 feet and 43 floors. It has 632 rooms.
Novotel London Canary Wharf is the tallest of its brand internationally at 416.7 feet and 39 floors.
Novotel London Canary Wharf is the tallest of its brand internationally at 416.7 feet and 39 floors. This is the view from one of its restaurants.
Sofitel New York is the tallest of its brand at 358 feet and 30 floors.
Sofitel New York is the tallest of it brand at 358 feet and 30 floors. It has 398 rooms.
Pullman ZamZam Makkah in Saudi Arabia is the tallest of its brand at 915 feet and 58 floors.
Pullman ZamZam Makkah in Saudi Arabia is the tallest of its brand at 915 feet and 58 floors. It has 1,315 floors.
Park Hyatt Shanghai in China is the tallest of its brand at 1,614 feet and 93 rooms.
Park Hyatt Shanghai in China is the tallest of its brand at 1,614 feet and 93 rooms. This is the view from its living room.
Park Hyatt New York is the tallest of its brand at 1,005 feet and 75 rooms.
The Grand Hyatt Shanghai is the tallest of its brand internationally at 1,381 feet and 88 floors.
The Grand Hyatt Shanghai is the tallest of its brand internationally at 1,381 feet and 88 floors. It has 548 rooms.
The Grand Hyatt Shanghai is the tallest of its brand internationally at 1,381 feet and 88 floors. This is the view from one of its top floors.
Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego is the tallest of its brand domestically at 497 feet and 40 floors. This is the view from a room.
Manchester Hyatt San Diego is the tallest of its brand in the USA at 497 feet/
Hyatt Regency Wuxi in China is the tallest of its brand internationally at 1,076 feet and 68 floors.
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is the tallest of its brand internationally at 810 feet.
Andaz Wall Street is the tallest of its brand domestically at 518 feet and 54 floors.
Andaz Wall Street is the tallest of its brand domestically at 518 feet and 54 floors. It has 253 guestrooms.
Hyatt Centric Ginza in Tokyo is the tallest of its brand internationally at 170 feet and 12 floors.
Hyatt Centric Times Square New York is the largest of its brand domestically at 550 feet and 54 rooms.
Hyatt Centric Times Square New York is the largest of its brand domestically at 550 feet and 54 rooms. This is the view from the rooftop bar.
Hyatt Place Sanya City Center in China is the tallest of its brand internationally at 856 feet and 37 rooms.
Hyatt Place and Hyatt House in Denver is the tallest of a dual brand property in the USA at 260 feet.
Hyatt House Kuala Lumpur, Mont Kiara is the tallest of its brand internationally at 692 feet.
Hyatt House New York Chelsea is the tallest of its brand domestically at 324 feet and 30 floors.
Hyatt House New York Chelsea is the tallest of its brand domestically at 324 feet and 30 floors. Here's the view from the deck.
USA TODAY asked the major hotel companies in the world to provide a list of its tallest hotels among each of its brands, both in the USA and internationally.

Most of the tallest hotels overseas are in Asian markets that the companies are aggressively targeting because of their increased popularity among business travelers.

The tallest hotel west of the Mississippi debuts

Here are a few examples: 

  • See each brand’s tallest properties in the photo gallery above.
  • The Conrad Xiamen  in China is the tallest of its brand internationally at 984 feet and 55 floors. The Conrad Miami is the tallest domestically at 36 floors.
  • The Park Hyatt Shanghai is the tallest of its brand internationally at 1,614 feet and 93 floors. The Park Hyatt New York is the tallest of its brand domestically at 1,005 feet and 75 floors.
  • The Wyndham Grand Manama in Bahrain is the tallest of its brand internationally at 643 feet and 49 floors. Domestically, Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront  is the tallest of the brand at 41 floors.

Photo Tour: The tallest hotel west of the Mississippi River
The InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown stands at 1,100 feet and 73 stories..
The InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is the largest hotel west of the Mississippi. This is the 21,000 square-foot ballroom.
This is the Club InterContinental lounge of the new InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
Dekkadance offers a buffet with farm-to-fork fare and views of the city at the new InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
The new InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown has 889 guest rooms.
The new InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown has 109 suites.
King suites have living rooms.
Suites have living rooms with views.
Suites have bedrooms with views.
Suites have chaise lounges with views.
Suites have bathtubs and views.
Suites have bathtubs.
La Boucherie, located on the 71st floor, is a high-end steak house.
La Boucherie has a Chef's Table. Items on the menu include grass-fed Guillotine Cut of Wagyu Beef Tenderloin,
La Boucherie has views of the L.A. skyline.
La Boucherie has a Starlight VIP booth with views of the L.A.skyline.
La Boucherie is an upscale dining option serving fine wines at the hotel.
La Boucherie is located on the 71st floor and offers expansive views of the city.
Guests dining at La Boucherie get views of the Los Angeles Skyline and mountains.
La Boucherie has expansive views of the city.
Guests have five dining outlets to choose from on property, beginning with the Lobby Vodka Bar & Lounge. It serves cocktails and a Lobby Burger..
The hotel has a sprawling swimming pool.
This is the swimming pool on a sunny winter day.
Here is the swimming pool on a sunny day in L.A.
The hotel has a swimming pool with seating.
The hotel has a swimming pool with seating.
The hotel is part of the billion-dollar Wilshire Grand Center in downtown Los Angeles’ historic financial and arts district, blocks from Staples Center and L.A. Live. This is its Sky Lobby.
The lobby has a three-story light sculpture of L.A.’s freeways.
The architecture of the new InterContinental Downtown Los Angeles has architectures that evokes a sense of downtown.
The lobby is on the 70th floor.
The lobby is on the 70th floor.
All public areas have views of the 70th floor.
Public areas at the hotel have views of the Hollywood hills.
The Sky Lobby is located on the 70th floor.
Sora is located on the 69th floor, with made-to-order omakase or sushi on a conveyor belt.
Spire 73 is the tallest open-air bar in the Western Hemisphere on the 73rd floor. It has 360-degree views of the skyline and has fire pits, fountains and innovative cocktails.
Spire 73 has fire pits and fountains.
The Presidential Suite has a large living room.
The Presidential Suite has a grand piano.
The Presidential Suite has a spacious dining room.
The Presidential Suite has panoramic views of Los Angeles.
The hotel has a 2,500-square foot Presidential Suite.
The Presidential Suite has a views of the city from the bedroom.
The Presidential Suite has a large bathroom with marble, a shower and bathtub.
Public restrooms have artwork.
You can lounge in the public restroom.
Even the public restrooms are decorated in an elaborate fashion.
The hotel has a large gym.
Views of the world's most luxurious hotels
Between verdant trees within a Qing Dynasty courtyard and near the oft-photographed Daci Temple, The Temple House is one of Swire Hotels most celebrated properties boasting only studios and multi-bedroom suites. Visitors to Chengdu, known for its spicy Szechuan cuisine, atmospheric tea houses and being the home base of panda bears, are flocking to this fashion-forward abode with studio rates starting at $300 per night.
Swanky, 117-room The Upper House in Hong Kong (also all studios and suites) surprises guests with spacious Upper Suites featuring multi-sided, sweeping views of the city’s skyline. Guests lounge on day beds by the window with beer and snacks from the free minibar, but the smartest of them all sip “champers” while in the deep soaking tub set by walls of windows. Rates at The Upper House start at $662.
Perched atop one of Bangkok’s tallest buildings, Lebua at State Tower, is a virtual mecca of high-end dining: the only two-Michelin star French restaurant in the world helmed by a Japanese chef; a trio of bars that serve Perrier-Jouët Champagne created especially for this hotel; and a Chivas whiskey bar serving its own bespoke blend thanks to a unique partnership with Pernod Ricard. Dress the part to make it past the roped-off lines that form before sunset. Did we mention this is where "The Hangover Part 2" was filmed?
Reservations for the three-bedroom Tower Club Hangover Suite often have a waiting list because this is where the cast stayed while filming "The Hangover Part 2." Its four balconies provide sweeping views of the city from the 56th floor. Expect meals cooked ensuite by private chefs and VIP bar access on the top floors, including Alfresco 64-A Chivas Bar, among the many perks for $1,157 per night.
The Panoramic Suite at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, in Cabo is the ultimate in Pacific coastline views (that’s the famous El Arco in the distance). This prized suite has 180-degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows starting at $849 per night and is one of the most popular beds in the region.
Designed and previously owned by one of the original ABBA band members, Kilindi Zanzibar by Elewana Collection is as magical and contagious as the band’s music. The private, open-air pavilions offer outdoor rain showers, plunge pools, and three “domes” of space (one for living, sleeping, and bathroom quarters). Rates start at $650.
A 16th century castle in County Clare, Ireland, awaits guests looking for the royal treatment. Once a family palace, Dromoland Castle is now a historic national landmark where visitors can ride horses, hit the links, or even learn the latest falconry techniques. Standard room rates start at $311.
Each room or suite of Dromoland Castle is unique in shape and layout, but favorites include this Brian Boru Suite with living area and four-poster bed or the dreamy accommodations in one of the castle’s majestic turrets. The suite has starting rates of $1,543 per night.
If your hotel doesn’t have a two-story Rolls-Royce showroom in the lobby and direct helipad access on the roof, is it really considered luxury? The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, where rates start at $400, is the epitome of opulence for well-heeled travelers.
Known the world over as a glitzy symbol of Dubai, Jumeirah’s Burj Al Arab is the poster child of ultra-luxurious accommodations. All are bi-level suites ($1,222 per night in low season) with perks like personal laptops, a private beach, chauffeured Rolls Royce rides, and personal attendants on each floor. Fly in by helicopter for afternoon tea for the most grandiose arrival of all.
The all-beachfront villas at the new Hotel Manapany in St. Barth are hardly overstated. With crystal-clear water views like these of Anse des Cayes Bay, who needs that? Book one of these modern and chic, celebrity-mecca villas starting at $2,400 per night.
Among the most exclusive of Parisian hotels, the Four Seasons George V is known for welcoming celebrities aplenty, especially in the Penthouse Suite with amazing views from perhaps the best hotel terrace in town. For the privilege, expect to fork over at least $25,000 per night.
The new Bai Bac Bay Villa, created by world-renowned hotel designer Bill Bensley, wows guests with its three separate bedrooms, three separate swimming pools, services from a chef, chauffeur and butler, and the ultimate in privacy overlooking the bay at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Vietnam. Rates start at $5,000 per night.
Expect a drizzle of rose petals over your head as you enter this stunning palace surrounded by a lake. Built in 1746 as the residence of Maharana Jagat Singh II, the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, India offers magical dining experiences and regal accommodations that start at $392. You may recognize some of them from Hollywood movies including "Octopussy."
Beit Musandam is the private reserve resort at Six Senses Zighy Bay with its own beach and 60-foot infinity swimming pool. As the largest private villa in the Middle East (32,292 square feet), it is a popular retreat for families looking to escape it all. One night will set you back $13,300.
A custom-made gold leaf and ostrich leather sofa (a similar version was made for Michael Jackson’s California mansion) and a bespoke, 10 foot-tall, 24-karat gold and green crystal Baldi Monumental clock with Russian mosaic design (that weighs more than 2,000 pounds) are two of the conversation pieces in the glitzy Reverie Saigon hotel where its, two-level Reverie Suite starts at $15,000 per night.
It may have been designed by illusionist David Copperfield, but this luxury private island escape is no mirage. Available for exclusive rental for two dozen guests of your choosing ($39,000 per 12 people nightly), Musha Cay has 40 secluded sugar sand beaches across 700 lush acres and 11 islands.
Five-bedroom Sheldon Chalet in Alaska’s Denali National Park is only accessible by helicopter where guests fly in to go heli-skiing, heli-hiking, glacier trekking, and catch the Aurora Borealis from 6,000 feet above the wilderness. It clocks in at $2,300 per person nightly.
Feel your most fashionable at The Sanctuary, Donna Karan’s Villa at COMO Parrot Cay, made up of a main house with three bedrooms, plus two four-bedroom guest villas which can be rented individually or together. Plan on starting rates of $12,500 per night for one guest villa with pavilion.
The Brando in French Polynesia is a private island resort about 30 miles north of Tahiti. Sporting Marlon Brando’s original vision for the property, the 35 villas (one-bedroom villas start at $3,200 per night) are spread across nearly a dozen islets. Guests nosh on dishes prepared by Guy Martin, Chef Propriétaire of the Michelin two-star rated Le Grand Véfour Restaurant in Paris.
The Savoy in London has been home to everyone from royalty to celebrities. If only the walls could talk in the $19,600 per night Royal Suite.
Located over two extinct volcanic craters, the luxurious and sustainable 14-room Pikaia Lodge in the Galapagos Islands is surrounded by a wild giant tortoise reserve and private beaches. It also provides access to a luxury yacht with several bedrooms and a whirlpool. Four-night packages at the lodge start at $6,000.
The Royal Estate at St. Regis Bora Bora in French Polynesia wows its mostly celebrity and corporate bigwig guests with three bedrooms, its own pool and beach, personal chef and butler, and total privacy (thanks to coral walls on all sides) starting at $17,000 per night.
Live like Versace did in his former mansion starting at $1,199 per night. The Versace Suite is a favorite at Villa Casa Casuarina especially now that American Crime Story on FX has aired a show on the property, now a high-end boutique hotel.
The W Maldives is one of the brand’s most popular properties with overwater bungalows complete with private pools and patio ladders that lead guests from balcony to crystalline blue sea in seconds. Rates start at $690 per night.
Abadia Retuerta Le Domaine outside of Valladolid, Spain is a restored monastery and working vineyard with a Michelin-star dining room in the former monks’ dining room, oenotherapy spa, and spectacularly stylish interiors worthy of a design magazine. Rates at this foodie and wine sanctuary start at $583 including breakfast plus a bottle of the estate’s own wine and offer unbeatable relaxation and top-notch luxury two hours northwest of Madrid.
Create your own Evita moment from the mansion building of Four Seasons Buenos Aires. This luxury addition, with rates starting at $785 per night, offers oversized suites with the added privacy of a separate entrance and magnificently high ceilings and city-view balconies.
The two-story, six-bedroom Mulia Mansion with 24-hour security gate and guard in Bali boasts its own movie theater, game room, and butler staff. Rates start at $19,800 per night at this indoor-outdoor property designed by a traditional Balinese house layout.
The Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in the Champagne region of France is the region’s first-ever wellness destination spa measuring over 16,000 square feet. If that’s not enough, at the helm in the kitchen is a two Michelin-starred chef. Nights start at $610 per night when it opens this summer.
Ellerman House in Cape Town comes with impressive views from its perch on the slopes of Lion’s Head. Open only to guests, the hotel boasts one of the most important South African private art collections, a wine gallery, and rare vintage Dom Perignon champagne cellar. Rates start at $750.
Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris, part of the prestigious Dorchester Collection, is said to have inspired Christian Dior and scads of other fans of luxury. It is home to three Michelin star signature restaurant, Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée; nightly rates start at $985.
The Dorchester in London is located in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood on Park Lane. Yet another Alain Ducasse dining outlet is located here, one of a handful in the country to hold three Michelin stars. Only A-listers would know to book the most prestigious suites, The Audley, Terrace and Harlequin Penthouse, collectively known as the “roof suites.” Starting rates here are $572 per night.
And if you’ve been to each of these hotels, why not try the world’s first-ever luxury space hotel, Aurora Station, set to open in 2022. Six guests (including two crew) can stay for the 12-day journey, which retails at $9.5 million per person. Wireless Internet access will allow guests to live stream with loved ones at home while enjoying zero gravity and mesmerizing views from 200 miles above Earth as it orbits the planet every 90 minutes.
