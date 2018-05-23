Former Secretary of State and former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks during the New York state Democratic convention, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Hempstead, N.Y.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Hillary Clinton on Wednesday revisited the site of her first presidential debate against Donald Trump, joking she "won" the debate and vowing that the country's best days are ahead.

Clinton spoke at Hofstra University on Long Island where she sparred at the 2016 debate with Trump, who was also on Long Island on Wednesday where he spoke about the dangers of the MS-13 gang.

"It brings back good memories of the first debate in 2016," Clinton said as she addressed the state Democratic convention.

"That was also a little bit like a reunion. The kind of reunion where you’re cornered by that person you least want to talk to. Despite that, it was a great night — mostly because I won."

The former U.S senator from New York, secretary of State and first lady spoke for about 13 minutes as she endorsed the re-election of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is seeking a third term.

And Clinton, who lost the presidential race to Trump, said Democrats are poised to again lead New York and the nation.

"So much of the progress we have seen in the United States has happened because we have pushed open doors and opportunity for people who have been shut down," Clinton said.

"And we, my friends, are not going back."

Clinton and Biden

Cuomo's nomination for a third term got a boost from Clinton and on Thursday, it will be former Vice President Joe Biden's turn to fete the governor.

Biden will speak Thursday morning before Cuomo accepts the party's nomination.

The speaking roles for the prominent Democrats come as actress Cynthia Nixon challenges Cuomo from the left in the party's September primary, drawing a distinction perhaps between the old guard and new leaders of the state party.

Jumaane Williams, who is seeking the party's nomination for lieutenant governor, knocked the convention — saying the party hasn't embraced stronger voting rights and didn't bring in an array of speakers.

"It seems like when people are talking about party unity, that’s usually the establishment telling the left to shut up," Williams, a New York City councilman, said.

"Maybe if you have Hillary, you also have Bernie."

Cuomo responds

Cuomo dismissed the criticism, and he joined Clinton on stage after her speech — handing her a bouquet of flowers and praising her public service.

"Hillary Clinton was in many ways, in my opinion, a great champion for women empowerment when it was hard. And she really was a pioneer," Cuomo later told reporters.

Cuomo said the convention — and the 95 percent of vote he received over Nixon at the convention — is "an affirmation of everything we’ve done."

He added, "There has always been a wide spectrum in the Democratic party."

Cuomo has long ties to the Clintons — and not only because they all live nearby in Westchester County.

Cuomo served in President Clinton's cabinet as secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Cuomo often talks about how Bill Clinton has been one of his main mentors.

Clinton for Cuomo

Hillary Clinton touted Cuomo's record, such as increasing the minimum wage, installing paid-family leave, providing free state university tuition and enacting gun-safety laws.

"Our state is a shining example of the progress that’s possible when we have tough, experienced Democratic leaders defending our values, standing up to the onslaught of attacks from this president and Republicans in Congress," Clinton said.

She highlighted the pioneers of New York, such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Frederick Douglass, as an example of what the state and nation can accomplish.

"We’re not going to win every fight. Take it from me," Clinton said.

"But if we stand together for the values we share, we will get there together. And then I know our best days as Democrats and New Yorkers and Americans are still ahead."

Biden, too, has built a close relationship with Cuomo, often coming to New York to tout Cuomo's initiatives as Cuomo is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2020.

"This state has the greatest record of accomplishment of progressive values in the country," Cuomo told reporters.

"This state has done more for its people in a shorter period of time than any other state."

