America’s 11 most endangered historic places for 2018
01 / 20
Route 66, multiple states: Known as America’s “Mother Road,” Route 66 is an internationally significant symbol of our nation’s romance with the open road.
02 / 20
While Congress has taken important steps to designate Route 66 a permanent National Historic Trail, which would bring national recognition and economic development to the route's historic sites, legislation must be passed by the U.S. Senate and signed by the president before the end of 2018.
03 / 20
Otherwise, a vital preservation opportunity may be lost.
04 / 20
Mount Vernon and Piscataway National Park, Mount Vernon, Virginia and Accokeek, Maryland: Dominion Energy has proposed constructing a gas compressor station across the Potomac River from Mount Vernon and directly adjacent to Piscataway National Park.
05 / 20
This project has the potential to negatively impact the historic viewshed of Mount Vernon and natural beauty of Piscataway National Parks.
06 / 20
Historic Resources of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands: Along with terrible loss of human life and natural ecosystems, the 2017 hurricanes damaged thousands of historic and cultural resources throughout Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
07 / 20
With another hurricane season already here, recovery efforts for these historic properties continue to face significant challenges due to limited materials, financing and preservation expertise.
08 / 20
Annapolis’ City Dock Area , Annapolis, Maryland: Among the most historic urban spaces in America, a current proposal to re-zone portions of the Colonial Annapolis Historic District — undermining local laws and policies that have protected the historic district for over 45 years — threatens to damage the area’s quality of life and heritage tourism economy, as well as permanently diminish its charm and unparalleled views.
09 / 20
Ashley River Historic District, Charleston County, South Carolina: One of the most iconic areas in the South Carolina Lowcountry, the Ashley River Historic District exemplifies the Palmetto State’s layered cultural heritage.
10 / 20
The Ashley River Historic District is currently threatened by an annexation proposal that could lead to zoning changes and intensive development that could irreparably damage the historic landscape.
11 / 20
Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte Memorial Hospital, Walthill, Nebraska: Named after the first Native American licensed to practice medicine in the United States, and believed to be the first hospital constructed for any Indian reservation without federal funding.
12 / 20
The Memorial Hospital is currently unoccupied and facing an uncertain future.
13 / 20
Mary and Eliza Freeman Houses, Bridgeport, Connecticut: Widely considered the oldest houses built by African Americans in Connecticut, the Freeman Houses help to tell the unique story of the free black community in the North prior to the Civil War. The houses have been vacant for many years and are badly deteriorating.
14 / 20
Isaiah T. Montgomery House, Mound Bayou, Mississippi: Established by former slave Isaiah T. Montgomery, Mound Bayou was one of the earliest all-black municipalities, located in the Mississippi Delta following the Civil War. Today, Montgomery's home is in urgent need of stabilization and rehabilitation.
15 / 20
Larimer Square, Denver: Both Denver’s first commercial block and first historic district, Larimer Square has for decades been a pioneering national model for revitalizing neighborhoods through preservation.
16 / 20
Larimer Square is threatened by an inappropriate development proposal that calls for partial demolition of several buildings, the potential construction of two towers, and weakening the groundbreaking ordinance that has long protected the famous square.
17 / 20
Ship on the Desert, Salt Flat, Texas: Located within Guadalupe Mountains National Park, in the high desert landscape of West Texas, this striking early Modernist house has suffered from deferred maintenance and is not currently open to the public.
18 / 20
Walkout Schools of Los Angeles: The Walkout Schools are five historic campuses that played a key role in the 1968 East L.A. Chicano Student Walkouts, which helped catalyze the national Chicano Civil Rights Movement.
19 / 20
These tangible representations of the power of student activism are now threatened, as some of the buildings face calls for demolition by the school district. The schools include: James A. Garfield High School, Theodore Roosevelt High School, Abraham Lincoln High School, Belmont High School, and El Sereno Middle School (formerly Woodrow Wilson High School).
20 / 20
Watch Status Site: Four Towns of Vermont’s Upper Valley – Royalton, Sharon, Strafford and Tunbridge: The charming village centers and idyllic surrounding farms and forests in four historic towns would be permanently altered by a development proposal calling for construction of a new planned community in this rural part of Vermont.
No trip down Route 66 through St. Louis is complete without a stop at Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
Flickr/Philip Leara

One of the original highways commissioned in 1926 by the federal government, Route 66 is often referred to as the “Mother Road.” That's because the road served as a gateway to the West throughout the early- to-mid-20th century. Generations of adventure-seekers, vagabonds, and people in search of a better life have traveled the route, and it remains a favorite of road trippers today. Although the impending expiration of the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Plan in 2019 has placed it in danger, a bill to designate Route 66 a National Historic Trail is currently circulating through Congress, and the National Trust recently named it as one of 2018’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

Of course, one of the best parts of any great road trip is the food, and Route 66 certainly does not disappoint. The road is lined with old-time diners and quirky local mainstays with fare outmatched only by their character. It’s nearly impossible to pick just a few to highlight, but here are five can’t-miss food stops that capture the essence of the “Mother Road.”

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard
St. Louis

No trip down Route 66 through St. Louis is complete without a stop at Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, which began in 1929 and opened its location on the route in 1941. Four generations of Drewes family members have maintained and expanded the business, helping the frozen custard shop become not just a Route 66 highlight, but a St. Louis staple. Then in the winter, the shop becomes a Christmas tree dispensary, with the Drewes bringing back Balsam firs from their Nova Scotia tree farm to sell. According to Ted Jr., some annual tree customers still don’t know they sell custard!

Best Yelp review: “I feel somewhat silly writing this ... is there anyone who doesn't know how amazing Ted Drewes is?! If you haven't been yet, seriously get off the internet right now and just go.” — Stephanie J.

Cars on the Route opened as a gas station in 1934, and was restored in 2007 by four women who sought to revitalize Kansas' brief stretch of Route 66.
Flickr/Tony Hisgett

Cars on the Route
Galena, Kansas

Once known as “4 Women on the Route” in reference to the four Galena residents who revived the former filling station as a diner and souvenir shop, Cars on the Route changed its name to highlight its primary claim to fame: A rusty, broken-down Chevrolet boom truck. The vehicle that sits on the property is actually the basis for the character Mater from the 2006 animated hit film "Cars"; late Pixar animator Joe Ranft came across it while exploring Route 66 for research purposes. It sits among several other vehicles restored and made to resemble other characters from the film, making Cars on the Route a great place to stop for some food and a photo op.

Best Yelp review: “If you are a fan of the animated picture Cars and want to show some love to parts of the 13-mile stretch of Route 66 in Kansas, there's no better spot than this here old service station.” — Andy N.

The neon sign of Midpoint Cafe, which is the oldest continuously operating Route 66 cafe between Amarillo, Texas, and Tucumcari, New Mexico.
Flickr/Peer Lawther

Midpoint Cafe
Adrian, Texas

Cars on the Route isn't the only diner on Route 66 with ties to the Pixar movie. Midpoint Cafe in Adrian, Texas, inspired Flo’s V-8 Cafe, a place for "Cars" characters to grab a quick drink of gasoline. The town of Adrian bills itself as the midpoint of the entire route (which is more or less accurate), giving the cafe its name. Stop in for a slice of one of their signature “Ugly Crust Pies,” which were coined by pastry chef Joann Harwell upon discovering that her versions of her grandmother’s homemade pie recipes — though equally delicious — never turned out quite as visually stunning.

Best Yelp review: “Celebrate you're halfway there and try their pie! We had the pie to go but it tastes just as good when you eat it in New Mexico." — Cornelis T.

The Ariston Cafe may be the oldest restaurant on Route 66.
Flickr/Maggie

Ariston Cafe
Litchfield, Illinois

If you’re looking for a restaurant with more history than pop culture, the Ariston Cafe in southwestern Illinois is the place for you. The Ariston owns the unofficial designation of “longest-running restaurant on Route 66;” it’s been serving up eats from around the globe at its current location since 1935 (the original location opened in 1924), and was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006. Its interior reflects its historical significance, retaining original walnut booths and tables, light fixtures, and an acoustical tile ceiling.

Best Yelp review: “If you enjoy great food, excellent service and seeing the owner seat and manage one of the best-kept secrets in Illinois, then feel free to stuff your face with amazing food in a historic setting. You will not be disappointed.” — Michael M.

POPS' neon soda bottle is 66 feet tall, in homage to the highway it stands watch over.
Flickr/meltedplastic

POPS
Arcadia, Oklahoma

Over 700 flavors of soda pop. Around 475,000 people served every year. And a 4-ton, 66-foot-tall neon soda bottle out front. There’s no place quite like POPS, which is why it’s one of Route 66’s most popular and frequently photographed attractions. In addition to offering a staggering selection of sodas (root beer is the most popular, with 80 varieties), POPS doubles as a gas station and classic diner. A second location in Nichols Hills, Oklahoma, opened in 2016, giving Oklahoma visitors and residents another spot to satisfy their soda fix.

Best Yelp review: “If you were to get down on one knee and use a POPS onion ring to propose, you have a 92% chance to get the yes.” — Connor B.

Hackberry General Store fuels nostalgia for Route 66
01 / 38
Despite a look suggesting utter abandonment, the Hackberry General Store is a popular stop on Route 66 in northern Arizona.
02 / 38
Owner Amy Franklin has left Hackberry General Store largely untouched since taking over in January 2016.
03 / 38
Rusted vehicles lend to the abandoned look of the Hackberry Geneal Store.
04 / 38
A rare working pay phone, for when you really need to call someone while at Hackberry General Store, several miles outside cell range.
05 / 38
The desert surrounding Hackberry General Store contains scattered outbuildings, rusted vehicles and other accouterments of the Arizona desert.
06 / 38
Bleached skulls and faded paint adorn one of the structures behind the Hackberry General Store.
07 / 38
Gas pumps outside Hackberry General Store stopped pumping fuel more than 20 years ago, but every now and then a car still pulls up, the driver patiently waiting for an attendant.
08 / 38
The once-busy garage of the Hackberry General Store looks as it did in the 1940s, though a bit worse for wear.
09 / 38
Sergio Goder, 33, of Barcelona, Spain browses through the vintage license plates for sale at Hackberry General Store.
10 / 38
Andra Goder, 28, of Barcelona, Spain checks out greeting cards at Hackberry General Store.
11 / 38
Sergio Goder checks out the art but ignores the coffee and pastries for sale at Hackberry General Store.
12 / 38
Canine ambassadors have long been a staple at Hackberry General Store. Brother and sister Sergio and Andra Goder greet the next in line, a pair of Australian shepherd mix pups.
13 / 38
Frankie Lambert works behind the Hackberry General Store counter five days a week. At one time she was commuting 45 minutes from Kingman, but now lives in an apartment behind the store.
14 / 38
Some of the patches left behind by visitors to Hackberry General Store. Many patches were left by European visitors.
15 / 38
Many of the items on display at the Hackberry General Store were among those collected by previous store owner John Pritchard.
16 / 38
Andra and Sergio Goder of Spain have their purchase of a license plate rung up by Hackberry General Store clerk Frankie Lambert. Credit card transactions take slightly longer as they must be sent over a landline rather than via the internet.
17 / 38
Not everything is for sale inside the Hackberry General Store.
18 / 38
Apollo and Astro are the latest canine ambassadors to Hackberry General Store. Various strays have filled the role over the years.
19 / 38
Another visitor to the Hackberry General Store resumes the journey along Rute 66.
20 / 38
Hackberry General Store clerk Frankie Lambert offers carrots to resident mules Ruby and Lisa Marie. In summer, customers often volunteer for the task.
21 / 38
Hubcaps are displayed on a storage room behind the Hackberry General Store.
22 / 38
Vintage signs, many showing signs of wear, tear and bullets, are found throughout the property.
23 / 38
All sorts of automotive-related gear has found its way to the Hackberry General Store.
24 / 38
A pet cemetery to the west of Hackberry General Store tells the story of pets that once greeted customers.
25 / 38
Max, a golden retriever, limped into sight one Christmas Eve and became as much a part of Hackberry General Store as the red Corvette parked outside.
26 / 38
Vintage signs and a gas pump set a Route 66 mood in the garage behind the Hackberry General Store.
27 / 38
Despite outward appearances, the Hackberry General Store does a thriving business.
28 / 38
A re-creation of a 1950s diner greets visitors inside the Hackberry General Store.
29 / 38
Vintage furniture and a jukebox lend a 1950s look to the faux diner inside the Hackberry General Store.
30 / 38
Each afternoon, Hackberry residents pick up their mail and briefly socialize at the security boxes outside the Hackberry General Store.
31 / 38
Historic Route 66 brings thousands of visitors each year to the doorstep of Hackberry General Store.
32 / 38
A blustery day at Hackberry General Store.
33 / 38
The Hackberry General Store on historic Route 66.
34 / 38
Ron Harwood of Toronto takes a photo of his rented Chevy parked in front of the Hackberry General Store's "Corvette Parking Only" sign.
35 / 38
Safe to say this is the only Corvette-dedicated parking space along Route 66.
36 / 38
Amy Franklin worked at Hackberry General Store for a decade before buying it in 2016.
37 / 38
Like the owners before her, Amy Franklin believes Hackberry General Store has become a Route 66 institution.
38 / 38
Historic items are tucked into nooks and crannies around the Hackberry General Store.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com