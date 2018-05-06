Parents magazine, Edmunds pick top family vehicles

This photo provided by Honda shows the 2018 Honda Accord, a midsize sedan that's available with a manual transmission. The Accord makes an excellent family car, and the manual transmission provides an added level of driver engagement.

Honda, AP

Honda and Chevrolet vehicles dominate the list of top family cars for 2018 as ranked by Parents magazine and Edmunds.

The 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan, 2018 Honda Accord sedan, Chevrolet Traverse large SUV and 2018 Chevrolet Malibu sedan are four of the top 10 on the list.

"We’re not playing favorites in terms of why there are two Hondas and two Chevrolets. The vehicle had to have a top safety score from NHTSA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to be considered," said Brent Romans, senior analyst at Edmunds in Santa Monica. "That narrowed down the list."

The 2018 Volkswagen Atlas large SUV also landed in the top 10, which is significant given it is the German automaker's first whack at a large SUV.

"Volkswagen smartly looked at the market — the Honda Pilot, Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Traverse — and said, 'What do people want out of these vehicles?' They want a lot of space. So they made it big," said Romans.

The Atlas seats seven to eight in three rows of seats.

"It has a nice controlled ride to it," said Romans. "The interior is typical Volkswagen — tasteful and upscale."

The other winners include the 2018 Ford Edge and 2018 Acura RDX mid-sized SUVs, the 2018 Subaru Outback and 2018 Kia Soul crossovers and the 2018 Toyota Prius hybrid.

Parents magazine and experts at Edmunds chose the winning vehicles based on "substantial" car seat capacity, roomy cabins and cargo space, and having advanced safety features such as blind-spot, speed and lane-departure warnings.

The judges considered Edmunds' ratings. The online car-shopping site rates more than 300 cars each year, Romans said. The winners had to have at least a 4 out of 5 rating. From there, Parents magazine judges installed child safety seats and conducted other rigorous testing to ultimately choose the winners.

In sedans, Romans said the Honda Accord won in part because the design is new and it drives very well. The Chevrolet Malibu was notable for its well-done touchscreen interface on the instrument panel, he said.

Refreshed design helped the Chevrolet Traverse trump the Ford Explorer and Toyota Highlander, said Romans.

"The Traverse is also lighter than the previous model by a few hundred pounds for better gas mileage, handles nicer, but still has plenty of room on the inside and it’s very comfortable," Romans said. "Both the Highlander and Explorer are older designs, so consumers are a bit tired of them and maybe they’re a bit behind on technology. The Traverse is roomier than both those other models too."

For sporting families, Romans favors the Subaru Outback saying, "Subaru raises the suspension on that so it’s really good if you’re into recreational things like bicycling and kayaking — to get you out close to nature."

This is the 11th year of the list. The judging started in January and the final decision was made in April, said Romans. Parents magazine will publish a story on the results in its July issue, he said.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com