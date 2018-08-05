Six Los Cabos resorts for couples Los Cabos can be considered “Mexico-Lite.” Over the decades, this destination at the tip of the Baja Peninsula has transformed from a sleepy fishing village into a powerhouse tourism destination. 01 / 30 Los Cabos can be considered “Mexico-Lite.” Over the decades, this destination at the tip of the Baja Peninsula has transformed from a sleepy fishing village into a powerhouse tourism destination. 01 / 30

Los Cabos can be considered “Mexico-Lite.” Over the decades, this destination at the tip of the Baja Peninsula has transformed from a sleepy fishing village into a powerhouse tourism area. Developing the way it has, Los Cabos has plenty of touchstones that will make U.S. travelers feel at home. It can be divided into two main areas separated by a 20-mile oceanfront tourism corridor. Cabo San Lucas is the glitzier of the two, with famous nightlife and great shopping, while San Jose del Cabo is more sedate, with an authentic small-town Mexico vibe.

For many years, Los Cabos — isolated on a peninsula — was insulated from the crime that marred other destinations within Mexico. Unfortunately, cartel violence is on the rise in this region and travelers should do careful research as they make plans.

Wherever you book, always ask about special packages for honeymooners. Here are six standout stays in the region.

The Resort at Pedregal

One of the delights of Los Cabos is its dramatic mix of stark desert scenery, rocky cliffs and spectacular Pacific Ocean views. The Resort at Pedregal makes full use of the setting from the get-go as guests arrive via a private tunnel cut through a mountain. The 118-room Spanish Colonial-style resort provides a high-end exclusive experience, exemplified by the cliff-top El Farallon restaurant with an ocean-to-table menu. The restaurant's Champagne Terrace offers Champagne tastings, accompanied by cheeses and artisanal salts. Romance-minded couples will want to consider booking a One Bedroom Ocean View Suite, which comes with a master bedroom, two balconies, a terrace and a private infinity pool. The resort’s spa offers the Damiana & Honeymoon 90-minute massage utilizing a damiana leaf scrub and damiana oil massage (damiana is a traditional Mexican herb celebrated for its known aphrodisiac qualities). Honeymooners who stay three nights receive daily breakfast, airport transfers and 20% off excursions, with daily rates from $595 May-June and $450 July-September.

The Cape, a Thompson Hotel

Thompson hotels are known for a hip and edgy style, and The Cape, a Thompson Hotel delivers. The hotel has two infinity pools, a spa, a rooftop lounge and two restaurants. Potential guests should try to score one of the guestrooms with hanging daybeds on the terrace (not all rooms have this). A plus is the hotel’s vantage point on Monuments Beach, with views of Cabo’s signature landmark, El Arco, a natural stone arch rising out of the ocean. The Cape, a Thompson Hotel is a sexy choice for well-heeled Millennials. Room rates at the 161-room property start at around $800 per night in the current high season and can expect to dip a bit in Cabo’s summer season.

One&Only Palmilla

Honeymooner’s looking for extra-attentive service should consider One&Only Palmilla. The oceanfront resort's 160 rooms and villas have both butlers and personal concierges. While Los Cabos has spectacular sea views, many of its beaches are unswimmable due to treacherous currents and riptides. Not so at One&Only Palmilla, which has its own swimmable beach. The resort predates Los Cabos’ tourism rise, built in 1956 as a much smaller property that regularly attracted celebrities like John Wayne, who was an avid sports fisherman. Amenities and features include a spa, two pools and a steakhouse from world-famous chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Starting rate for a standard oceanfront room at One&Only Palmilla is $765. Travelers with bank should consider one of the resort’s oceanfront casita suites which come with individual infinity pools.

Five romantic resorts on Mexico's Caribbean coast

Esperanza, an Auberge Resort

Esperanza, an Auberge Resort is an elegant choice for honeymooners with deep pockets and a desire to zero in on each other. This consistent award winner has a gourmet restaurant featuring sea-to-table cuisine, a spa, infinity pool and awesome cliffside sea views. A minor setback is an unswimmable beach, although that’s par for the course in Los Cabos. Couples should consider reserving one of the ocean view garden casitas, which provide spectacular views combined with privacy. Advertised rates on the Internet hover around $715 per night.

Casa Bella Hotel

While Los Cabos can be a pricey honeymoon destination, there are options for travelers on a budget. The charming 14-room Casa Bella Hotel is a good choice for honeymooners who want to be out and about in Cabo San Lucas, since it’s convenient to nightlife and shopping. The hotel has a pretty flower-filled courtyard and a small spa. A stay at Casa Bella is almost like dropping into a friend’s home — if they live in a Mexican hacienda. The beginning daily rate at Casa Bella is an affordable $160, including continental breakfast.

Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf & Spa Resort

One way to control the cost of a Los Cabos honeymoon is to opt for a stay at an all-inclusive resort with meals and most activities included in the rate. Honeymooners choosing this plan won’t have to go down market since Secrets Puerto Los Cabos Golf & Spa Resort combines all-inclusive budgeting with upscale service and amenities. All suites come with whirlpool tubs, while upgraded suites have additional features, such as ocean views and easy access to the resort’s two pools. One thing to consider is the resort is not directly on the beach, it’s a short walk away. Five restaurants offer plenty of variety during a stay, with the additional option of 24-hour room service. Rates vary depending on the time of year and start at $374 per person, per night, based on double occupancy.

Mazatlán: Mexico's budget-friendly resort destination

