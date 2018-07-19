Tips and tricks all travelers should know
Tips on avoiding tips: 1. Take out instead of eating out. If you order takeout, no tip is expected because no table service is provided. 2. Visit a business with a no-tipping policy. But beware: Instead, some "no tipping" restaurants add a mandatory "service charge" of 18% to 20%. 3. Avoid the outstretched hands. (You can.) You can stay in vacation rentals, rent a car or use mass transit, buy your food in a grocery store and take the self-guided tour and avoid having to leave a tip.
How to avoid missing amenities in your vacation rental: 1. Carry a vacation rental emergency kit. If you're staying at a rental, be prepared. Consider an emergency kit with towels, toilet paper, soap and detergent. 2. Consider renting through a service. Companies such as Vacasa, Wyndham Vacation Rentals and TurnKey Vacation Rentals go beyond bare-bones listings. 3. Just ask. Vacation rental owners can be very accommodating.
How to opt out of aggressive email campaigns: 1. Click the unsubscribe button. Every legitimate email campaign must have one. The sooner you click it, the louder your message to the hotel, tour operator or cruise line that these high-pressure tactics won't be tolerated. 2. Say "no" — and say why. Most travel companies will offer a "feedback" option when you opt out of an email campaign. Tell them why you're unsubscribing, especially if the annoyance affects whether you'd do business with them again. 3. Tell the feds. Complain to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if a business is emailing you without consent. Under the CAN-SPAM Act, you have the right to end the seemingly relentless emails.
How to handle a rude TSA agent: 1. Report the agent to a supervisor. Ask for a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) immediately. 2. Complain in writing. You can send an email directly to the TSA (tsa.gov/contact-center/form/complaints). 3. Contact your elected representative. You can contact your representative online at house.gov/representatives/find. Congress has tried to hold the agency accountable for its actions in the past, and its vigilance is bipartisan.
Who to call if your travel insurance claim has been denied: 1. Your state insurance commissioner. To find your insurance commissioner, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners site: naic.org/index_members.htm. Some travelers have reported that their claims were honored after copying their state insurance commissioner on their appeal. 2. The Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB investigates claims of this nature, but it has little sway over the final outcome of your appeal. 3. A consumer advocate. Even though travel insurance companies operate "by the book," they can be prodded into changing their minds by an outside party. Check out the National Association of Consumer Advocates site for a referral: consumeradvocates.org.
How to avoid an in-flight emergency: 1. Know when you shouldn't go. Generally, you should avoid flying if you're sick, recovering from a serious illness or have a condition that is easily exacerbated by the stress of flying. 2. Don't fly if you're contagious.Airlines will issue a credit and may waive the change fee if you can prove you were sick at the time you were supposed to fly. 3. Avoid flights that could divert. Some flights are likelier to experience a medical emergency than others, particularly those to destinations that tend to attract retirees or passengers in poor health. Flights to Las Vegas, Miami and Fort Lauderdale may fall into that category.
How to avoid wrinkled clothes: 1. Roll, don't fold. It doesn't just save space, it can prevent wrinkles. 2. Spray 'em out. Wrinkle-release sprays can fix travel-related wrinkles in a pinch. 3. Don't overpack — or underpack. “Wrinkling is caused when the bag is underpacked or overstuffed, so add or remove items until you have the perfect amount of items to keep the items in place while traveling," advises author Tori Toth.
How to keep your travel complaint from being ignored: 1. Cite the rules, chapter and verse. If you have a strong case for compensation or a refund, it'll be in the contract. 2. Lawyer up — without lawyering up. Without threatening to go to court, let the company know that it may be violating the law (if, indeed, it is). 3. Appeal to a company's customer service culture. Travel companies frequently promote warranties, customer promises or mission statements that claim to put you first. A quick reference to these documents can be enough to persuade an airline, car rental company, hotel or cruise line to do the right thing.
What standard travel insurance doesn't cover: 1. Pre-existing medical conditions. Though some policies offer a waiver for medical conditions, you have to make sure you meet all of its conditions. 2. Changing your mind. Don't want to take the vacation? Most insurance won't cover you, but you can always go for a more expensive "cancel for any reason" policy, which would. 3. Psychological or nervous disorders. If you can't board a flight because you're afraid of flying, you generally can't file a successful claim. 4. Partying too hard. If you had a little too much to drink the night before your return flight and missed it, don't bother filing a claim.
How to avoid visa problems: 1. Mind your expiration dates. Both visas and passports have an expiration date. Be aware of them, and make sure you don't overstay. 2. Take the right photo. Countries are specific about their requirements (no sunglasses, no hats, specific formatting). 3. Remember, a visa isn't a guarantee of admission.
How to find the best agent: 1. Ask a friend. A personal recommendation remains the best way to find a competent travel professional. 2. Use an agent finder. The American Society of Travel Agents publishes a directory of its agents at Travelsense.org. Also, check a consortium such as Virtuoso or Travel Leaders. 3. Look for the title. The Certified Travel Associate (CTA) and Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) designations issued by The Travel Institute are signs that your agent has taken the time to study up on the industry.
How to avoid a car rental surprise: 1. Read the fine print. Many surprises aren't surprises at all — they're just "gotchas" concealed in the fine print. Look for the "terms and conditions" in small type. Don't ignore them. 2. Ask before you rent. Does your car insurance cover the vehicle? How about your credit card? The only way to know for certain is to ask. If you assume, you may be stuck with an unnecessary bill. 3. Resolve in real time. Don't wait until you get home to fix a bad surprise. Most problems can be resolved at the counter.
How to spot a fake review: 1. Check the reviewer's record. Fake reviews are often posted by accounts with little or no additional review history. 2. Show and tell. Talk is cheap, but photos of a resort or restaurant are harder to fake. You might think twice before trusting a detailed review without photos. 3. Look for extremes. If you see a one-star or a five-star rating or a lot of superlatives in the description, chances are you're looking at a fake.
How to say no to a tip request: 1. Be polite and firm, but don't over explain. The best way to turn down a gratuity request is with a polite but firm "no." Skip the explanation or apology. 2. Avoid a confrontation. Restaurants and other establishments generally push you to offer a tip privately by discreetly slipping a few bills into your check holder. Saying "no" is easy — just leave the tip field on your credit card slip blank or decline to leave extra cash. 3. Use the system to your advantage. For example, can the employee see the tip amount you're authorizing on Square? Not always. If you don't believe you should be tipping, just click the "no tip" field and sign the screen.
How to avoid a traffic ticket overseas: 1. Stay out of downtown areas. Restricted zones are largely confined to heavily congested city centers. Park outside of town, like the locals. 2. Do the math. Pay particular attention to the difference between kilometers and miles, and slow down unless you want a speeding ticket! 3. Read the signs. A few key phrases might be helpful. Look for red circles with the words "Zona Traffico Limitato" in them when you're in Italy. In Germany, it's called an "Umweltzone." In Britain, the signs read, "Congestion Charging" and "Central Zone."
How to avoid unfair fees: 1. Single supplement: Some cruise lines offer single cabins. And some tour operators charge modest single supplements. If you're thinking of traveling alone, ask before you make your reservation. 2. Non-refundable tickets: Southwest Airlines has some of the most passenger-friendly fares and fees, when it comes to changes. 3. Fuel surcharges: Fortunately, these fees must be included in the price of your ticket. But if you see an airline with high fuel surcharges in time of lower oil prices, you may want to seek one that doesn't. 4. Resort fees: Don't stay at a hotel with resort fees. It's the only way to send a message that you don't tolerate these misrepresentations.
How to prevent your identity from being stolen: 1. Don't play fast and loose with your ID. Your passport and ID are some of the most important — if not the most important — travel documents. Don't leave them in your hotel room (if you do, store it in the safe). And when you carry them on your person, keep them close to you, preferably in a money belt or travel wallet. 2. Keep 'em separated. Don't store critical documents, such as a driver's license and a passport, in the same place. You may need one in order to replace the other. 3. Upload copies of critical documents online. You can take pictures of key documents and store them in a secure location online, in case you lose everything. A copy of a document by itself will not allow you to travel, but it can make the process to replace a passport a whole lot easier.
How to fit more in your suitcase: 1. Cube it. Luggage cubes allow you to compress lots of clothes into a compact space, which can easily be packed into a smaller bag. 2. Vacuum pack it. You'd be surprised how much air is between the clothes in your carry-on. A vacuum packing technology can create even more space, although your clothes may be a little wrinkly. 3. Roll it. Instead of folding your clothes and pushing them into the bag, fold and then roll. Even without a cube or vacuum pack, you'll fit more in your luggage.
How to avoid a flight from hell: 1. Avoid connecting and late flights. Generally, the more connections you make, and the later in the day your flight leaves, the greater the chances something will go wrong. 2. Know your rights. By far the best resource for airline consumer rights, at least when it comes to federal regulations, is the Department of Transportation's Fly Rights brochure, which is available online. Also, check your airline's contract of carriage, the legal agreement between you and the airline. 3. Be grateful. Take a deep breath and appreciate the big picture. If your flight lands safely, that's the most important thing.
How to avoid a dirty hotel: 1. Set high standards. Stay at a hotel with top-notch reviews or customer service scores. 2. Check in and check out. If a hotel doesn't meet your standards, don't let an employee talk you into staying, even if you've prepaid for your stay. Leave and ask for a refund. If you don't get it, dispute the charges on your credit card. 3. Report the hotel. Hotels must comply with state and local lodging regulations. If you check into a property that's unlivable, your next call needs to be to the health department to report the condition of the hotel. For added measure, consider leaving a review online to warn others about the hotel.
How to avoid a vacation rental surprise: 1. Rent with names you trust. Airbnb, VRBO and FlipKey have legitimate rentals and higher standards. 2. Assume nothing. Every vacation rental comes with linens, right? Wrong. 3. Never wire money. Wiring money can lead to the most unpleasant surprise of all: a rental that doesn't even exist.
How to spot hidden fees: 1. Don't get cute. If you're booking online, avoid pop-up blockers, unconventional browsers or anything that might interfere with the normal display process. Why? Clever operatives can hide their disclosures in places that can't be seen if you're browsing in an unconventional way. 2. Use a big screen. Making reservations on a tiny phone screen is just asking for trouble. Instead, find a computer, laptop or tablet with ample real estate. Can't read the fine print? Zoom in! 3. Review the grand total. Almost always, you'll find every required extra, including taxes and fees, as part of the "final" charge.
How to avoid fees on your rental car: 1. How to avoid tolls: Car rental companies add extra fees for using their transponders, sometimes charging by the day (whether you use a toll road or not). Either bring your own toll transponder or avoid tolls with a reliable mapping app. 2. How to avoid high insurance rates: Car rental insurance can be found in unexpected places, including your own credit card, travel insurance policy or as a standalone product from your online travel agency. (Some are limited, so be sure to read the restrictions.) If you are starting to plan for your trip or find yourself at the counter without a collision-damage waiver policy, don't worry; you can still buy it from a site like Insuremyrentalcar.com for rates that start at about $5 a day. 3. How to avoid tickets: Download an app like Speed Cameras & Traffic by Sygic, which lets you see the speed limit for the road you are traveling on, or CamSam Plus, which alerts you to speed cameras. Many GPS navigation systems also come equipped with traffic enforcement warnings. Better yet, obey posted laws and speed limits.
How to avoid smells at hotels: 1. Go hypoallergenic. Stay with a hotel that offers hypoallergenic rooms, which are not scented. Most of the major chains now offer no-smell quarters. 2. If you smell something, say something. Some hotels pump smells into every part of the property. If you're sensitive to scents, don't wait until you're halfway through your visit to complain. 3. Fumigate your own room. If all else fails, open a window, or find the source of the smell and stop it.
What to do at the airport for free while you wait: 1. See the art. Phoenix Sky Harbor, for example, has an impressive collection of art. 2. Watch the planes. One of the best places to plane-spot is Honolulu International Airport. Terminals there are connected by long, open-air walkways, where you can see the aircraft up close, smell the aircraft fuel and hear the deafening roar of aircraft engines revving up. 3. Take a hike. Stretch your legs before you take off by walking through the airport terminal. The longest walkable concourse? That would be Denver International Airport's Concourse B, which is 3,300 feet long. But you can always hop on the people mover to the next terminal and keep walking.
How to get an aisle seat: 1. Ask for it. Airlines will assign a desirable aisle seat to passengers who need the extra room or access to the lavatory. If you have a disability or a special need, consult with the carrier's special services desk. You can also ask a fellow passenger to switch with you after boarding. 2. Pull the card. If you have a loyalty card, you may be entitled to a better seat, even if you're sitting in economy class. Your card may work on another airline if it has a codeshare agreement with your favorite carrier. 3. Pay for one. Airlines will love this suggestion because they'll make more money from you. But if avoiding a window or aisle is important, you may want to spend a few extra dollars.
How to keep your personal information private while traveling: 1. Use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN creates a secure encrypted tunnel between your device and a server somewhere on the Internet. That makes it nearly impossible for someone on the same network to eavesdrop on your network traffic. Also, it can mask your physical location. 2. Tell your phone to say "no." Disable location services, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when possible. Also, think about the permissions associated with third-party apps, which may have access to your microphone, camera and contacts. 3. Use caution in cars. When renting a car, either manually enter the address into the car’s navigation system or use your own device, but don't connect to the infotainment system.
How to find quiet when you travel: 1. Book where there's less noise. The front of the aircraft is less noisy and tends to have a quieter kind of passenger (read: business travelers). Families with crying children tend to be found near the back of the plane. On a train, look for the quiet cars. 2. Block it. The latest noise canceling headsets can filter out unwanted noise. But if you're serious about avoiding noise pollution, always travel with a pair of earplugs. 3. Timing is everything. Don't expect to get much quiet if you're in New Orleans around Mardi Gras or in one of the popular spring break destinations in March.
How to fight questionable car rental tactics: 1. Sign up for a car rental company's frequent-renter program, like Hertz #1 Club Gold, which allows you to state your rental preferences before you arrive. That could make you less vulnerable to upgrade, downgrade and option games. 2. Automated check-in kiosks limit the amount of interaction with a salesperson. But pay close attention to what you're agreeing to on the screen and never, ever hurry through the options, even if you're in a hurry. One wrong click and you could be paying a lot more for your wheels. 3. With all the insurance games that are being played these days, you need to carry a copy of your car insurance or evidence of insurance through your travel insurance policy or credit card. If you don't, a representative could pressure you — or even deny you the keys to a car.
How to avoid air rage: 1. Fly early. Experts say alcohol and drugs are a major factor of in-flight incidents. So book an early morning flight to avoid heavily intoxicated passengers. 2. Avoid tight quarters. Use a site such as Routehappy that finds flights based on amenities and comfort. Hipmunk rates its flights based on "agony" — a score determined based on price, number of stops and duration. 2. And choose the right seat. A bulkhead row, exit row or seat near the galley might be less likely to be the scene of a midair disturbance. Either these seats tend to get more attention from the flight crew, or regulations restrict the types of passengers who can sit there (specifically, the exit seats).

Hotels claim their beds are amazing. Not all of their guests agree.

At least that's what two recent surveys and some of this column's readers say. Hotel beds are average at best, and plenty of guests complain about bad sleep when they're on the road. The fix: You have to be really picky about where you stay if sleep is a priority.

A new hotel guest survey by Mattressadvisor.com (mattressadvisor.com/sleep-and-hotels) found that nearly 81 percent of travelers say a comfortable bed is the "single-most important" feature in a hotel room. Yet of the top-ranked hotels for mattresses, none was a member of a major hotel chain. The highest-rated property in the mattress category is the Holiday Inn Resort Panama City Beach, which has a terrific beach but is hardly a five-star hotel.

Another study by Mattress.com concluded that most chain hotel mattresses were "unremarkable." For example, the famed Marriott Bed is manufactured by the same people who supply mattresses to Motel 6. All major U.S. hotel chains source their mattresses from four companies. Of those, Serta, Simmons and Sealy scored just a 74 out of 100 on Consumer Reports, and the fourth, Jamison/Solstice, is unrated.

Don't believe the surveys? Then just talk to your fellow hotel guests.

Jay Marose, a writer and publicist, recently checked into a Los Angeles chain hotel. 

"The feather bed was so worn, it was like sleeping on a bed of nails," he complains. "There was no duvet cover. There were four flat sheets in a bedding origami that had nothing to do with comfort, just picture taking. I left early."

I feel his pain. I'm on the road 365 days a year, so I sleep – or perhaps it would be more accurate to say, I don't sleep – on a lot of beds. I've stayed at two of the top-rated sleep hotels, the West Baden Springs Hotel in West Baden, Indiana (No. 2), and the Hotel Emma in San Antonio (No. 8), and I slept well in both of them. 

But I've also stayed in some really nice places – you know, the kind that charge a mandatory $30-a-night "resort fee" on top of their exorbitant room rate – and felt as if I was sleeping on a stone slab. 

Oddly enough, my favorite sleep experience happened in a run-down Airbnb in Salt Lake City. The place was falling apart, but the bed ... ah, the bed! The owner had one of those memory foam mattresses, which offered the perfect amount of support. The covers were barely sufficient to keep me warm at night. The pillows looked like they'd been bought in the 1980s. But I'll never forget the bed.

So let's dispense with these three hotel sleep myths:

• Because hotel beds are super-premium products, you'll always sleep better in them.
They are not all super-premium, and people do not necessarily sleep better in them.

• Hotel mattresses are so amazing, guests should buy them for their own bedrooms.
Not really. It would be more accurate to say they are so amazingly marketed that people buy them. 

• Hotel mattresses are proprietary and specially made for the hotel, which is why they're so good. Not always. Many are fairly generic and average.

But why do the myths endure? Experts say it's because there's more to a good night's rest than a mattress. Sheets, blankets and pillows also are important. And having a quiet and uncluttered room counts for something as well. You're unlikely to have the same thing at home, which can be noisier and less tranquil (at least if you live at my place).

"It's the entire package," says Chris Brantner, a certified sleep science coach at SleepZoo.com, a site that offers mattress buying help. "Are hotel mattresses considerably better than what we can get at home? Not likely. The devil is in the details."

How to sleep better in a hotel

• Do your homework: Look for a true custom sleep experience. The San Francisco Proper Hotel, for example, sourced its mattresses from Aireloom, a company that makes the mattresses by hand. Its beds are dressed with Bellino Fine Linens from Italy, down comforters, Kelly Wearstler cotton blanket, and hypo-allergenic pillows. You're unlikely to find that setup in any store.

• Learn how to spot a bad mattress: “Hotel guests can spot a few telltale signs of a low-quality mattress pretty easily," says Harrison Doan, director of analytics at Saatva, a mattress company. Check the stitching to see if it's clean and consistent. Take a look at the padding on top of the mattress as well. Is it thick enough to make a difference or just a thin layer thrown on to look nice? Can you sit comfortably on the edge of the bed, or does it feel like you’re about to fall off? Checking these things can give you an idea of the mattress quality as well as the quality of sleep you can expect from it.

• Make a few room adjustments: That's the advice of Paul Bromen, who publishes the mattress review site Uponamattress.com. His tips include turning down the air conditioner a few degrees and bringing your own pillow and packing tape. Why tape? "Use it to cover up those annoyingly bright LEDs littered throughout your hotel room," he advises.

Views of the world's most luxurious hotels
Between verdant trees within a Qing Dynasty courtyard and near the oft-photographed Daci Temple, The Temple House is one of Swire Hotels most celebrated properties boasting only studios and multi-bedroom suites. Visitors to Chengdu, known for its spicy Szechuan cuisine, atmospheric tea houses and being the home base of panda bears, are flocking to this fashion-forward abode with studio rates starting at $300 per night.
Swanky, 117-room The Upper House in Hong Kong (also all studios and suites) surprises guests with spacious Upper Suites featuring multi-sided, sweeping views of the city’s skyline. Guests lounge on day beds by the window with beer and snacks from the free minibar, but the smartest of them all sip “champers” while in the deep soaking tub set by walls of windows. Rates at The Upper House start at $662.
Perched atop one of Bangkok’s tallest buildings, Lebua at State Tower, is a virtual mecca of high-end dining: the only two-Michelin star French restaurant in the world helmed by a Japanese chef; a trio of bars that serve Perrier-Jouët Champagne created especially for this hotel; and a Chivas whiskey bar serving its own bespoke blend thanks to a unique partnership with Pernod Ricard. Dress the part to make it past the roped-off lines that form before sunset. Did we mention this is where "The Hangover Part 2" was filmed?
Reservations for the three-bedroom Tower Club Hangover Suite often have a waiting list because this is where the cast stayed while filming "The Hangover Part 2." Its four balconies provide sweeping views of the city from the 56th floor. Expect meals cooked ensuite by private chefs and VIP bar access on the top floors, including Alfresco 64-A Chivas Bar, among the many perks for $1,157 per night.
The Panoramic Suite at The Cape, a Thompson Hotel, in Cabo is the ultimate in Pacific coastline views (that’s the famous El Arco in the distance). This prized suite has 180-degrees of floor-to-ceiling windows starting at $849 per night and is one of the most popular beds in the region.
Designed and previously owned by one of the original ABBA band members, Kilindi Zanzibar by Elewana Collection is as magical and contagious as the band’s music. The private, open-air pavilions offer outdoor rain showers, plunge pools, and three “domes” of space (one for living, sleeping, and bathroom quarters). Rates start at $650.
A 16th century castle in County Clare, Ireland, awaits guests looking for the royal treatment. Once a family palace, Dromoland Castle is now a historic national landmark where visitors can ride horses, hit the links, or even learn the latest falconry techniques. Standard room rates start at $311.
Each room or suite of Dromoland Castle is unique in shape and layout, but favorites include this Brian Boru Suite with living area and four-poster bed or the dreamy accommodations in one of the castle’s majestic turrets. The suite has starting rates of $1,543 per night.
If your hotel doesn’t have a two-story Rolls-Royce showroom in the lobby and direct helipad access on the roof, is it really considered luxury? The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, where rates start at $400, is the epitome of opulence for well-heeled travelers.
Known the world over as a glitzy symbol of Dubai, Jumeirah’s Burj Al Arab is the poster child of ultra-luxurious accommodations. All are bi-level suites ($1,222 per night in low season) with perks like personal laptops, a private beach, chauffeured Rolls Royce rides, and personal attendants on each floor. Fly in by helicopter for afternoon tea for the most grandiose arrival of all.
The all-beachfront villas at the new Hotel Manapany in St. Barth are hardly overstated. With crystal-clear water views like these of Anse des Cayes Bay, who needs that? Book one of these modern and chic, celebrity-mecca villas starting at $2,400 per night.
Among the most exclusive of Parisian hotels, the Four Seasons George V is known for welcoming celebrities aplenty, especially in the Penthouse Suite with amazing views from perhaps the best hotel terrace in town. For the privilege, expect to fork over at least $25,000 per night.
The new Bai Bac Bay Villa, created by world-renowned hotel designer Bill Bensley, wows guests with its three separate bedrooms, three separate swimming pools, services from a chef, chauffeur and butler, and the ultimate in privacy overlooking the bay at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Vietnam. Rates start at $5,000 per night.
Expect a drizzle of rose petals over your head as you enter this stunning palace surrounded by a lake. Built in 1746 as the residence of Maharana Jagat Singh II, the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur, India offers magical dining experiences and regal accommodations that start at $392. You may recognize some of them from Hollywood movies including "Octopussy."
Beit Musandam is the private reserve resort at Six Senses Zighy Bay with its own beach and 60-foot infinity swimming pool. As the largest private villa in the Middle East (32,292 square feet), it is a popular retreat for families looking to escape it all. One night will set you back $13,300.
A custom-made gold leaf and ostrich leather sofa (a similar version was made for Michael Jackson’s California mansion) and a bespoke, 10 foot-tall, 24-karat gold and green crystal Baldi Monumental clock with Russian mosaic design (that weighs more than 2,000 pounds) are two of the conversation pieces in the glitzy Reverie Saigon hotel where its, two-level Reverie Suite starts at $15,000 per night.
It may have been designed by illusionist David Copperfield, but this luxury private island escape is no mirage. Available for exclusive rental for two dozen guests of your choosing ($39,000 per 12 people nightly), Musha Cay has 40 secluded sugar sand beaches across 700 lush acres and 11 islands.
Five-bedroom Sheldon Chalet in Alaska’s Denali National Park is only accessible by helicopter where guests fly in to go heli-skiing, heli-hiking, glacier trekking, and catch the Aurora Borealis from 6,000 feet above the wilderness. It clocks in at $2,300 per person nightly.
Feel your most fashionable at The Sanctuary, Donna Karan’s Villa at COMO Parrot Cay, made up of a main house with three bedrooms, plus two four-bedroom guest villas which can be rented individually or together. Plan on starting rates of $12,500 per night for one guest villa with pavilion.
The Brando in French Polynesia is a private island resort about 30 miles north of Tahiti. Sporting Marlon Brando’s original vision for the property, the 35 villas (one-bedroom villas start at $3,200 per night) are spread across nearly a dozen islets. Guests nosh on dishes prepared by Guy Martin, Chef Propriétaire of the Michelin two-star rated Le Grand Véfour Restaurant in Paris.
The Savoy in London has been home to everyone from royalty to celebrities. If only the walls could talk in the $19,600 per night Royal Suite.
Located over two extinct volcanic craters, the luxurious and sustainable 14-room Pikaia Lodge in the Galapagos Islands is surrounded by a wild giant tortoise reserve and private beaches. It also provides access to a luxury yacht with several bedrooms and a whirlpool. Four-night packages at the lodge start at $6,000.
The Royal Estate at St. Regis Bora Bora in French Polynesia wows its mostly celebrity and corporate bigwig guests with three bedrooms, its own pool and beach, personal chef and butler, and total privacy (thanks to coral walls on all sides) starting at $17,000 per night.
Live like Versace did in his former mansion starting at $1,199 per night. The Versace Suite is a favorite at Villa Casa Casuarina especially now that American Crime Story on FX has aired a show on the property, now a high-end boutique hotel.
The W Maldives is one of the brand’s most popular properties with overwater bungalows complete with private pools and patio ladders that lead guests from balcony to crystalline blue sea in seconds. Rates start at $690 per night.
Abadia Retuerta Le Domaine outside of Valladolid, Spain is a restored monastery and working vineyard with a Michelin-star dining room in the former monks’ dining room, oenotherapy spa, and spectacularly stylish interiors worthy of a design magazine. Rates at this foodie and wine sanctuary start at $583 including breakfast plus a bottle of the estate’s own wine and offer unbeatable relaxation and top-notch luxury two hours northwest of Madrid.
Create your own Evita moment from the mansion building of Four Seasons Buenos Aires. This luxury addition, with rates starting at $785 per night, offers oversized suites with the added privacy of a separate entrance and magnificently high ceilings and city-view balconies.
The two-story, six-bedroom Mulia Mansion with 24-hour security gate and guard in Bali boasts its own movie theater, game room, and butler staff. Rates start at $19,800 per night at this indoor-outdoor property designed by a traditional Balinese house layout.
The Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa in the Champagne region of France is the region’s first-ever wellness destination spa measuring over 16,000 square feet. If that’s not enough, at the helm in the kitchen is a two Michelin-starred chef. Nights start at $610 per night when it opens this summer.
Ellerman House in Cape Town comes with impressive views from its perch on the slopes of Lion’s Head. Open only to guests, the hotel boasts one of the most important South African private art collections, a wine gallery, and rare vintage Dom Perignon champagne cellar. Rates start at $750.
Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris, part of the prestigious Dorchester Collection, is said to have inspired Christian Dior and scads of other fans of luxury. It is home to three Michelin star signature restaurant, Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée; nightly rates start at $985.
The Dorchester in London is located in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood on Park Lane. Yet another Alain Ducasse dining outlet is located here, one of a handful in the country to hold three Michelin stars. Only A-listers would know to book the most prestigious suites, The Audley, Terrace and Harlequin Penthouse, collectively known as the “roof suites.” Starting rates here are $572 per night.
And if you’ve been to each of these hotels, why not try the world’s first-ever luxury space hotel, Aurora Station, set to open in 2022. Six guests (including two crew) can stay for the 12-day journey, which retails at $9.5 million per person. Wireless Internet access will allow guests to live stream with loved ones at home while enjoying zero gravity and mesmerizing views from 200 miles above Earth as it orbits the planet every 90 minutes.

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or visit elliott.org.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com