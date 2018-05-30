Take a look at these hot hotel renovations

The hotel industry keeps evolving with a healthy clip of new hotel renovations. Here are a few notable ones

Hutton Hotel in Nashville

Locates steps away from Music Row in Nashville, Hutton Hotel has recently undergone a multimillion-phase renovation which includes the creation of two Writers’ Studios.

The Writers’ Studios were designed by musicians Dierks Bentley and Ryan Tedder.

The hotel has 250 guestrooms, including 52 suites and three penthouse suites. The building is a landmark built in 1970. The hotel opened in 2008. The recent renovation added a 5,000 square-foot cocktail bar, entertainment venue and writer's creative spaces for musician guests.

The property also has WestEnd Kitchen and Bar offering traditional Southern cuisine.

Grand Summit Hotel in Park City, Utah

This hotel located at the base of the Canyons Village steps away from the slopes of Park City Mountain has undergone a $15 removation.

The ski-in/ski-out resort overhauled all 212 suites, the lobby, conference and meeting spaces, café and spa.

The hotel is now part of Vail Resorts’ RockResorts portfolio — a collection of hig-end properties, spas and dining options in iconic mountain locations. It has rebranded as Grand Summit Hotel, A RockResort.

The Broadmoor

The historic Broadmoor resort in Colorado Springs is celebrating its centennial with a refresh of its public areas and rooms.

The resort is the longest consecutive winner of the Forbes Five-Star and AAA Five-Diamond awards.

The main lobby has been expanded to provide a grand entry experience with more seating. The many retail shops that took up space there are gone. Additional artwork from the resort owner’s collection has been added to the lobby.

The main rooms and suites have been refreshed with new colors, furniture, and carpeting. Rooms now have USB ports and convenient outlets.

The Golf Club now has an experiential lobby area that celebrates the history of golf at the resort with memorabilia.

The resort also has a new restaurant, The Grille, located in the Golf Club with a classic bar and views of the mountains. Café Julie’s serving Parisian treats is now open in the main building.

Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort and Spa

This luxury Caribbean resort has completed a $50 million renovation.

The refresh includes a more inviting lobby with panoramic views of the ocean. The pool and swim-up bar have been expanded. All 343 guestrooms and suites have been redesigned with a fresh color palette.

“The new design of our lobby and public spaces embrace our spectacular beachfront, evoking the sights, tastes, smells, sounds, peace and serenity of the resort’s location,” says Morty Valldejuli, vice president managing director. “From the moment our guests arrive at the resort, they will feel refreshed, relaxed and exhilarated with sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea.”

