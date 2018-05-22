WASHINGTON — The House overwhelmingly passed on Tuesday a criminal justice reform bill backed by President Trump that would support programs to reduce recidivism, but critics say it won’t address the controversial issue of mandatory minimum sentencing.

“We’re taking a first step toward a solution, a first step toward hope, a first step toward making a difference," Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., said before the afternoon vote. "The bill is real and meaningful reform."

The “First Step Act” sponsored by Collins and Rep. Hakeem Jefferies, D-N.Y., would place federal prisoners closer to home, allow more home confinement for lower-level offenders, and expand prison employment programs.

The House approved the bipartisan measure 360-59.

The bill, however, faces a major hurdle in the Senate where some Republican and Democratic senators say it’s not comprehensive enough. They support a bipartisan measure proposed by Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that aims to address what they call unfair mandatory minimum sentencing.

“With the president’s encouragement, I believe we can reach a deal on criminal justice reform,” Grassley told a faith-based group early Tuesday. “For that deal to pass the Senate, it must include sentencing reform. This is necessary for practical as well as political reasons. First of all, it’s the right thing to do.”

Civil rights groups and some religious leaders also oppose the House bill, saying it doesn't do enough to reduce high incarceration rates.

Inimai Chettiar, director of the Justice Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, called it a “piecemeal improvement masquerading as real reform.”

“It does nothing to reduce mandatory minimums that unnecessarily incarcerate thousands," Chettiar said in a statement. “This isn’t a first step. If it passes, it will be half-hearted and perhaps the only step.”

Other groups, including unions representing prison workers, also complain it doesn't do enough to reform sentencing or provide enough funding.

"This bill essentially creates an unfunded mandate that will drain already scarce resources away from where they are needed most right now — increasing staffing levels at our federal prisons," Eric Young, president of the American Federation of Government Employees and its Council of Prison Locals, said in a statement.

Lawmakers have been working on versions of criminal justice bills for years.

Trump, who has pushed for action on the bill, hosted a summit at the White House last Friday to urge Congress to support it.

“America is a Nation that believes in the power of redemption. America is a Nation that believes in second chances — and America is a Nation that believes that the best is always yet to come," Trump tweeted Friday.

Earlier this year, Trump held a meeting at the White House with governors, faith leaders and conservative activists to discuss criminal justice reform issues. The push comes from an initiative led by his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner .

Rep. Robert Goodlatte, R-Va., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, called the Collins' bill a “practical intelligent approach to rehabilitation."

Goodlatte said he also supports sentencing reform. “However, we should not let this opportunity pass by," he said.

New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said despite it's good intentions, he thinks the measure could do more harm.

"It is clear that prison reform alone will not ameliorate the crisis of mass incarceration unless we address the principal cause of the problem — unjust sentencing laws,'' he said.

But Jeffries, also a member of the Judiciary Committee and a leader on the issue, urged his colleagues to “support this effort to transform lives."

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond, chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, said the measure doesn’t go as far as he likes, “but it’s a substantial step in the right direction."

Jessica Jackson Sloan, who heads #cut50, a group pushing for a reduction in the prison population, called the House vote a show of bipartisanship and a good first step.

"Our criminal justice system is failing our nation and destroying too many families and individuals,'' she said. "The provisions in this bill will strengthen familial bonds and support and encourage individuals as they seek to rebuild their lives."

Before the House even voted on the bill Tuesday, House and Senate Democrats, including Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California, blasted the Collins' bill.

“Make no mistake: the FIRST STEP Act is not meaningful criminal justice reform, and would be a step backward from our shared goal of ending America’s mass incarceration crisis,'' the senators said in a joint statement with Reps. John Lewis of Georgia and Sheila Jackson-Lee of Texas.

