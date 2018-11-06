The Hamburger: An appreciation
01 / 23
In this March 1, 2017, photo, chef Miguel Navarro inspects a Le Bleu hamburger, made with caramelized onions and blue cheese on top of portobello mushroom and lettuce, at the Atlas Meat-Free Delicatessen in Miami. When Ryan Bauhaus first started experimenting with faux meats, he fixated on recreating that subtle blood taste, settling on a tomato paste blend to mimic the acidic, iron flavor. The fatty part of meat was also not to be forgotten. Bauhaus boiled down mushrooms until he got the desired gelatinous, rubbery fat found on the back of a roast.
02 / 23
A file photo taken on March 18, 2015 shows a burger at the "Big Fernand" restaurant in Paris.
03 / 23
Grilled hamburgers at the Kingsford Charcoal Tailgate Party at the Georgia Dome on Aug. 31, 2013 in Atlanta, Ga.
04 / 23
Abraham "Mr. CIAA" Mitchell poses for a photo right before he surprises fans at McDonald's Super Saturday during the 2017 CIAA Tournament at Spectrum Center on Feb. 25, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C. Popular for wearing custom suits to support HBCUs participating in the college basketball tournament each year, Mr. CIAA sports a one-of-a-kind ensemble to celebrate the new line of Mac sandwiches released nationwide last month.
05 / 23
April Hess prepares a hamburger at Elevation Burger in Potomac, Md. on 23, 2010.
06 / 23
2003 photo of the Kobe Beef Burger made at the restaurant The Old Homestead Steakhouse.
07 / 23
Smoke wafts up as hamburgers are prepared on a grill outside the White House in Washington on July 3, 2014, ahead of July 4th White House festivities.
08 / 23
President Barack Obama orders lunch at a Five Guys restaurant before ordering lunch May 29, 2009 in Washington, DC.
09 / 23
A grasshopper burger topped with dried grasshoppers and mealworms is seen June 4, 2014 during a global Pestaurant event sponsored by Ehrlich Pest Control, held at the Occidental Restaurant in Washington, DC. For one day only, pop-up Pestaurants will appear in cities across the Globe to offer sweet and savory edible insects, grasshopper burgers and much more. Ehrlich Pest Control will be donating $5 USD to DC Central Kitchen for every person who eats something at the event.
10 / 23
A cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on Jan. 28, 2015 in Chicago, Ill. The burger chain, with currently has 63 locations, is expected to go public this week with an IPO priced between $17 to $19 a share. The company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SHAK.
11 / 23
A hamburger sits on a prep counter at Bolt Burgers in Washington, DC on Feb. 25, 2014.
12 / 23
Burger King Halloween Whoppers are seen on October 5, 2015, in Centreville, Via. The burger, inspired by the Black Burger in Japan, is made with A-1 Steak sauce and food coloring, with a pitched-black bun covered with Sesame seeds.
13 / 23
A Miss World veggie burger pictured on Oct. 30, 2015, at a fashionable hamburger restaurant in Lima, Peru. The Miss World is a quinoa-based croquette combined with lentils, beets, lima beans and yogurt dip, decorated with lettuce, tomato and mango chutney, served with fried chips of a local variety of potatoes. Vegetarian options are finding their way into the culinary revolution of Peru, with hopes to take the big leap into the world's, after the World Health Organization linked the consumption of processed meats with cancer.
14 / 23
A labrador dog carries his toy hamburger during the dogs' bathing day in the public swimming pool in Korb near Stuttgart, Germany, on Sept. 24, 2016.
15 / 23
A Five Guys cheeseburger is assembled at the Chantilly, Virginia restaurant on June 25, 2007. Five Guys restaurant sells about 1500-to-2000 of the all fresh, completely handmade burgers made anyway your want each day. America's hundred-billion-dollar fast-food market is already crowded and battling to retain health-conscious customers, but one company has people lining up to feast on its hamburgers and fries.
16 / 23
Molly Schuyler, right, who is #1 ranked competitive eater in the world, eats a hamburger's during Z Burger's eighth annual Independence Burger Eating Championship, on July 3, 2017 in Washington, DC. Molly beat her competition by eating 21 hamburgers.
17 / 23
Double Double without toppings, containing two patties and two cheese slices at In-N-Out Burger.
18 / 23
A pack of pre-cock insect burgers based on protein-rich mealworm are seen at a supermarket on Aug. 21, 2017 in Geneva. Switzerland's first insect-based food aimed at humans goes on sale this week following a revision of the country's food safety laws. Switzerland's second-largest supermarket chain, Coop starting selling insect burger, and insect balls, based on protein-rich mealworm. Swiss food safety laws were changed last May to allow for the sale of food items containing three types of insects: crickets, grasshoppers and mealworms, which are the larval form of the mealworm beetle.
19 / 23
A McDonald's Big Mac and double hamburger are seen on a tray on April 30, 2018 in Miami, Fl. The fast-food restaurant reported today that earnings and sales beat expectations.
20 / 23
Professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. eats a hamburger court-side during the second quarter in game two of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena on Jun 7, 2015.
21 / 23
A McDonalds' Big Mac hamburger.
22 / 23
This is a Wendy's single hamburger with cheese combo meal at a Wendy's restaurant in Pittsburgh on March 17, 2014.
23 / 23
Ottawa Senators goalie Andrew Hammond picks up a hamburger that was thrown on the ice at the end of game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Mar 15, 2015.
thumbnail
.

IHOP's wants a bigger bite of the burger business. Well, good luck.

it took a dramatic marketing Monday turn in temporary changing its name to IHOb -- the "b" is for burgers -- but having caught everyone's attention, it runs smack into an onslaght of competition.

More: IHOP becomes IHOb, with 'b' for burgers

There's not a comfort-food chain around that doesn't offer a burger -- not to mention fast-food outfits. The field is so crowded and it is so difficult to stand out that Chipotle pulled the plug on its test of a burger venture, Tasty Made, in Ohio, earlier this year.

Restaurant chains are going to lengths to promote burgers in a free-for-all just in time for grilling season.

IHOP will enter with a varied selection of burgers, from the classic starting at $6.99 to Mega Monster double-decker at $11.99. It has two patties, American and white cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and sauce. For a limited time, those who order one get a free soft drink.

For those who want something a little different, IHOP also has specialty burgers like one based around jalapeno peppers or a mushroom and swiss version.

But the chain, in making a decision to spend precious ad dollars on an item as ubiquitous as a burger instead of polishing the image around the part of the day it already owns, the morning breakfast trade, only adds one more name to a crowded field.

When comes to upscale burgers, here's what the others are doing:

McDonald's

The first name in hambrugers. Its upscale Signature Crafted line includes choices like a sriracha burger with prices of $4.99 and up.

Burger King

So a Double Whopper doesn't cut the mustard for you? Burger King is famous for shaking things up. For burgers, it has the Bacon Swiss Sourdough King: two patties , three strips of bacon, swiss cheese, tomatoes and a creamy sauce on a toasted sourdough bun.

Wendy's

The chain based in Dublin, Ohio, sticks to the basics -- but insists on doing them well. In the case of the more deluxe burgers, it adds patties and cheese. There's the Dave's Double and Dave's Triple.

Smashburger

Not to be outdone, the Smashburger chain has named its top burger the Triple Double -- three slices of cheese and two patties. It tries to stand out by offering a choice of four patties: beef, chicken, turkey or black bean.

Chili's

The chain caused a stir with a daring burger stacked a half a foot high. It includes bacon, sausage, pulled rib meat, brisket, half-pound beef patty, cheddar cheese, sauce, lettuce and tomato. That is an impressive, if not scary, 1,650 calories for a price that varies from $14.49 to $14.99, depending on the location. 

Jack in the Box

 The regional chain created a premium Ribeye Burger late last year based around ribeye steak with a red-wine glaze. The All American Ribeye sports red onion, provolone cheese, lettuce tomato and also comes with mayonnaise. Both are served on a potato roll bun. It also sells for at least $5.50.
 

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com