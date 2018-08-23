Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

Jasper Colt/USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – Congressional Democrats and gun control groups were in a furor Thursday over reports that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was considering allowing schools to use federal funds to buy guns for teachers.

But the U.S. Department of Education indicated that there was no substance to the reports, which were apparently sparked by a question from the Texas Education Agency about whether its schools were allowed to use federal grants for firearms.

Asked to respond to a story in the New York Times that the Department of Education was considering arming teachers, press secretary Liz Hill issued a two-sentence statement saying that "the department is constantly considering and evaluating policy issues, particularly related to school safety."

"The Secretary nor the Department issues opinions on hypothetical scenarios," she said.

For its part, the Texas Education Agency said it never made any formal request to the federal department on the issue. Instead, a spokeswoman for the Texas agency said state officials were just passing on questions from some of their school districts about whether they could use federal school safety grants to buy firearms.

"TEA simply sought clarification on allowable uses of Title IV funding for school safety purposes," said Ronnie Burchett, a spokeswoman for the agency. "These were questions being presented to us by some of our school systems. To date, USDE has not provided us with a final answer on this specific issue."

CNN, quoting an anonymous source, reported that DeVos believes it's up to Congress to clarify what schools can and can't do with the federal grants.

Despite any apparent new policy from the Department of Education, members of Congress condemned the department Thursday.

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., said she plans to introduce a bill to stop DeVos from allowing federal funds to be used to arm teachers.

"I am very disturbed by reports that Education Secretary DeVos is considering using federal funds to purchase guns for teachers," the congresswoman said in a press release. "Congress intended this funding for mental health treatment, anti-bullying programming, drug prevention, and improving academic achievement."

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., said she would do "everything in my power" to block the policy if the administration moves forward with it.

"The goal of this policy is to pad the pockets of gun manufacturers and the gun lobby, not protect our children," Feinstein said. "It should be cast aside. If it’s not, we’ll fight it."

Gun safety groups also reacted with alarm.

"Arming teachers is not a solution," said former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who was badly injured in a mass shooting in Tucson in 2011 and now leads Giffords PAC to help lawmakers who support gun safety measures. "It recklessly puts American children in even more danger."

President Donald Trump has raised the possibility of arming teachers in the past.

After the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. in February, Trump proposed the idea of arming teachers and other school staff.

"If you had a teacher who was adept with the firearm, they could end the attack very quickly," Trump said at a public event about a week after the shooting.

The idea was widely condemned by teachers' groups and has not gained any real traction in Congress.













