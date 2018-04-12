The country will observe a National Day of Mourning on Wednesday, honoring the 41st president George H.W. Bush. He died at age 94 Friday night.

Days of mourning usually recognize former commanders-in-chief and involve memorial and remembrance events.

How it can affect you

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver regular mail. All post office locations will be closed, too. Limited package delivery will continue to avoid setbacks during the busy holiday season, however.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed.

. All federal offices will be closed. Federal employees will be excused from work, expect for reasons of national security or essential public businesses.

Some banks and courts will be closed. Federal Reserve Bank payment systems will work as normal. Closures will vary by area.

The Supreme Court is postponing arguments for a day.

The House has cancelled all votes for the week.

The Senate has postponed votes to after the Wednesday funeral.

