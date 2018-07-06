Tips and tricks all travelers should know
Tips on avoiding tips: 1. Take out instead of eating out. If you order takeout, no tip is expected because no table service is provided. 2. Visit a business with a no-tipping policy. But beware: Instead, some "no tipping" restaurants add a mandatory "service charge" of 18% to 20%. 3. Avoid the outstretched hands. (You can.) You can stay in vacation rentals, rent a car or use mass transit, buy your food in a grocery store and take the self-guided tour and avoid having to leave a tip.
How to avoid missing amenities in your vacation rental: 1. Carry a vacation rental emergency kit. If you're staying at a rental, be prepared. Consider an emergency kit with towels, toilet paper, soap and detergent. 2. Consider renting through a service. Companies such as Vacasa, Wyndham Vacation Rentals and TurnKey Vacation Rentals go beyond bare-bones listings. 3. Just ask. Vacation rental owners can be very accommodating.
How to opt out of aggressive email campaigns: 1. Click the unsubscribe button. Every legitimate email campaign must have one. The sooner you click it, the louder your message to the hotel, tour operator or cruise line that these high-pressure tactics won't be tolerated. 2. Say "no" — and say why. Most travel companies will offer a "feedback" option when you opt out of an email campaign. Tell them why you're unsubscribing, especially if the annoyance affects whether you'd do business with them again. 3. Tell the feds. Complain to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) if a business is emailing you without consent. Under the CAN-SPAM Act, you have the right to end the seemingly relentless emails.
How to handle a rude TSA agent: 1. Report the agent to a supervisor. Ask for a Supervisory Transportation Security Officer (STSO) immediately. 2. Complain in writing. You can send an email directly to the TSA (tsa.gov/contact-center/form/complaints). 3. Contact your elected representative. You can contact your representative online at house.gov/representatives/find. Congress has tried to hold the agency accountable for its actions in the past, and its vigilance is bipartisan.
Who to call if your travel insurance claim has been denied: 1. Your state insurance commissioner. To find your insurance commissioner, visit the National Association of Insurance Commissioners site: naic.org/index_members.htm. Some travelers have reported that their claims were honored after copying their state insurance commissioner on their appeal. 2. The Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB investigates claims of this nature, but it has little sway over the final outcome of your appeal. 3. A consumer advocate. Even though travel insurance companies operate "by the book," they can be prodded into changing their minds by an outside party. Check out the National Association of Consumer Advocates site for a referral: consumeradvocates.org.
How to avoid an in-flight emergency: 1. Know when you shouldn't go. Generally, you should avoid flying if you're sick, recovering from a serious illness or have a condition that is easily exacerbated by the stress of flying. 2. Don't fly if you're contagious.Airlines will issue a credit and may waive the change fee if you can prove you were sick at the time you were supposed to fly. 3. Avoid flights that could divert. Some flights are likelier to experience a medical emergency than others, particularly those to destinations that tend to attract retirees or passengers in poor health. Flights to Las Vegas, Miami and Fort Lauderdale may fall into that category.
How to avoid wrinkled clothes: 1. Roll, don't fold. It doesn't just save space, it can prevent wrinkles. 2. Spray 'em out. Wrinkle-release sprays can fix travel-related wrinkles in a pinch. 3. Don't overpack — or underpack. “Wrinkling is caused when the bag is underpacked or overstuffed, so add or remove items until you have the perfect amount of items to keep the items in place while traveling," advises author Tori Toth.
How to keep your travel complaint from being ignored: 1. Cite the rules, chapter and verse. If you have a strong case for compensation or a refund, it'll be in the contract. 2. Lawyer up — without lawyering up. Without threatening to go to court, let the company know that it may be violating the law (if, indeed, it is). 3. Appeal to a company's customer service culture. Travel companies frequently promote warranties, customer promises or mission statements that claim to put you first. A quick reference to these documents can be enough to persuade an airline, car rental company, hotel or cruise line to do the right thing.
What standard travel insurance doesn't cover: 1. Pre-existing medical conditions. Though some policies offer a waiver for medical conditions, you have to make sure you meet all of its conditions. 2. Changing your mind. Don't want to take the vacation? Most insurance won't cover you, but you can always go for a more expensive "cancel for any reason" policy, which would. 3. Psychological or nervous disorders. If you can't board a flight because you're afraid of flying, you generally can't file a successful claim. 4. Partying too hard. If you had a little too much to drink the night before your return flight and missed it, don't bother filing a claim.
How to avoid visa problems: 1. Mind your expiration dates. Both visas and passports have an expiration date. Be aware of them, and make sure you don't overstay. 2. Take the right photo. Countries are specific about their requirements (no sunglasses, no hats, specific formatting). 3. Remember, a visa isn't a guarantee of admission.
How to find the best agent: 1. Ask a friend. A personal recommendation remains the best way to find a competent travel professional. 2. Use an agent finder. The American Society of Travel Agents publishes a directory of its agents at Travelsense.org. Also, check a consortium such as Virtuoso or Travel Leaders. 3. Look for the title. The Certified Travel Associate (CTA) and Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) designations issued by The Travel Institute are signs that your agent has taken the time to study up on the industry.
How to avoid a car rental surprise: 1. Read the fine print. Many surprises aren't surprises at all — they're just "gotchas" concealed in the fine print. Look for the "terms and conditions" in small type. Don't ignore them. 2. Ask before you rent. Does your car insurance cover the vehicle? How about your credit card? The only way to know for certain is to ask. If you assume, you may be stuck with an unnecessary bill. 3. Resolve in real time. Don't wait until you get home to fix a bad surprise. Most problems can be resolved at the counter.
How to spot a fake review: 1. Check the reviewer's record. Fake reviews are often posted by accounts with little or no additional review history. 2. Show and tell. Talk is cheap, but photos of a resort or restaurant are harder to fake. You might think twice before trusting a detailed review without photos. 3. Look for extremes. If you see a one-star or a five-star rating or a lot of superlatives in the description, chances are you're looking at a fake.
How to say no to a tip request: 1. Be polite and firm, but don't over explain. The best way to turn down a gratuity request is with a polite but firm "no." Skip the explanation or apology. 2. Avoid a confrontation. Restaurants and other establishments generally push you to offer a tip privately by discreetly slipping a few bills into your check holder. Saying "no" is easy — just leave the tip field on your credit card slip blank or decline to leave extra cash. 3. Use the system to your advantage. For example, can the employee see the tip amount you're authorizing on Square? Not always. If you don't believe you should be tipping, just click the "no tip" field and sign the screen.
How to avoid a traffic ticket overseas: 1. Stay out of downtown areas. Restricted zones are largely confined to heavily congested city centers. Park outside of town, like the locals. 2. Do the math. Pay particular attention to the difference between kilometers and miles, and slow down unless you want a speeding ticket! 3. Read the signs. A few key phrases might be helpful. Look for red circles with the words "Zona Traffico Limitato" in them when you're in Italy. In Germany, it's called an "Umweltzone." In Britain, the signs read, "Congestion Charging" and "Central Zone."
How to avoid unfair fees: 1. Single supplement: Some cruise lines offer single cabins. And some tour operators charge modest single supplements. If you're thinking of traveling alone, ask before you make your reservation. 2. Non-refundable tickets: Southwest Airlines has some of the most passenger-friendly fares and fees, when it comes to changes. 3. Fuel surcharges: Fortunately, these fees must be included in the price of your ticket. But if you see an airline with high fuel surcharges in time of lower oil prices, you may want to seek one that doesn't. 4. Resort fees: Don't stay at a hotel with resort fees. It's the only way to send a message that you don't tolerate these misrepresentations.
How to prevent your identity from being stolen: 1. Don't play fast and loose with your ID. Your passport and ID are some of the most important — if not the most important — travel documents. Don't leave them in your hotel room (if you do, store it in the safe). And when you carry them on your person, keep them close to you, preferably in a money belt or travel wallet. 2. Keep 'em separated. Don't store critical documents, such as a driver's license and a passport, in the same place. You may need one in order to replace the other. 3. Upload copies of critical documents online. You can take pictures of key documents and store them in a secure location online, in case you lose everything. A copy of a document by itself will not allow you to travel, but it can make the process to replace a passport a whole lot easier.
How to fit more in your suitcase: 1. Cube it. Luggage cubes allow you to compress lots of clothes into a compact space, which can easily be packed into a smaller bag. 2. Vacuum pack it. You'd be surprised how much air is between the clothes in your carry-on. A vacuum packing technology can create even more space, although your clothes may be a little wrinkly. 3. Roll it. Instead of folding your clothes and pushing them into the bag, fold and then roll. Even without a cube or vacuum pack, you'll fit more in your luggage.
How to avoid a flight from hell: 1. Avoid connecting and late flights. Generally, the more connections you make, and the later in the day your flight leaves, the greater the chances something will go wrong. 2. Know your rights. By far the best resource for airline consumer rights, at least when it comes to federal regulations, is the Department of Transportation's Fly Rights brochure, which is available online. Also, check your airline's contract of carriage, the legal agreement between you and the airline. 3. Be grateful. Take a deep breath and appreciate the big picture. If your flight lands safely, that's the most important thing.
How to avoid a dirty hotel: 1. Set high standards. Stay at a hotel with top-notch reviews or customer service scores. 2. Check in and check out. If a hotel doesn't meet your standards, don't let an employee talk you into staying, even if you've prepaid for your stay. Leave and ask for a refund. If you don't get it, dispute the charges on your credit card. 3. Report the hotel. Hotels must comply with state and local lodging regulations. If you check into a property that's unlivable, your next call needs to be to the health department to report the condition of the hotel. For added measure, consider leaving a review online to warn others about the hotel.
How to avoid a vacation rental surprise: 1. Rent with names you trust. Airbnb, VRBO and FlipKey have legitimate rentals and higher standards. 2. Assume nothing. Every vacation rental comes with linens, right? Wrong. 3. Never wire money. Wiring money can lead to the most unpleasant surprise of all: a rental that doesn't even exist.
How to spot hidden fees: 1. Don't get cute. If you're booking online, avoid pop-up blockers, unconventional browsers or anything that might interfere with the normal display process. Why? Clever operatives can hide their disclosures in places that can't be seen if you're browsing in an unconventional way. 2. Use a big screen. Making reservations on a tiny phone screen is just asking for trouble. Instead, find a computer, laptop or tablet with ample real estate. Can't read the fine print? Zoom in! 3. Review the grand total. Almost always, you'll find every required extra, including taxes and fees, as part of the "final" charge.
How to avoid fees on your rental car: 1. How to avoid tolls: Car rental companies add extra fees for using their transponders, sometimes charging by the day (whether you use a toll road or not). Either bring your own toll transponder or avoid tolls with a reliable mapping app. 2. How to avoid high insurance rates: Car rental insurance can be found in unexpected places, including your own credit card, travel insurance policy or as a standalone product from your online travel agency. (Some are limited, so be sure to read the restrictions.) If you are starting to plan for your trip or find yourself at the counter without a collision-damage waiver policy, don't worry; you can still buy it from a site like Insuremyrentalcar.com for rates that start at about $5 a day. 3. How to avoid tickets: Download an app like Speed Cameras & Traffic by Sygic, which lets you see the speed limit for the road you are traveling on, or CamSam Plus, which alerts you to speed cameras. Many GPS navigation systems also come equipped with traffic enforcement warnings. Better yet, obey posted laws and speed limits.
How to avoid smells at hotels: 1. Go hypoallergenic. Stay with a hotel that offers hypoallergenic rooms, which are not scented. Most of the major chains now offer no-smell quarters. 2. If you smell something, say something. Some hotels pump smells into every part of the property. If you're sensitive to scents, don't wait until you're halfway through your visit to complain. 3. Fumigate your own room. If all else fails, open a window, or find the source of the smell and stop it.
What to do at the airport for free while you wait: 1. See the art. Phoenix Sky Harbor, for example, has an impressive collection of art. 2. Watch the planes. One of the best places to plane-spot is Honolulu International Airport. Terminals there are connected by long, open-air walkways, where you can see the aircraft up close, smell the aircraft fuel and hear the deafening roar of aircraft engines revving up. 3. Take a hike. Stretch your legs before you take off by walking through the airport terminal. The longest walkable concourse? That would be Denver International Airport's Concourse B, which is 3,300 feet long. But you can always hop on the people mover to the next terminal and keep walking.
How to get an aisle seat: 1. Ask for it. Airlines will assign a desirable aisle seat to passengers who need the extra room or access to the lavatory. If you have a disability or a special need, consult with the carrier's special services desk. You can also ask a fellow passenger to switch with you after boarding. 2. Pull the card. If you have a loyalty card, you may be entitled to a better seat, even if you're sitting in economy class. Your card may work on another airline if it has a codeshare agreement with your favorite carrier. 3. Pay for one. Airlines will love this suggestion because they'll make more money from you. But if avoiding a window or aisle is important, you may want to spend a few extra dollars.
How to keep your personal information private while traveling: 1. Use a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN creates a secure encrypted tunnel between your device and a server somewhere on the Internet. That makes it nearly impossible for someone on the same network to eavesdrop on your network traffic. Also, it can mask your physical location. 2. Tell your phone to say "no." Disable location services, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when possible. Also, think about the permissions associated with third-party apps, which may have access to your microphone, camera and contacts. 3. Use caution in cars. When renting a car, either manually enter the address into the car’s navigation system or use your own device, but don't connect to the infotainment system.
How to find quiet when you travel: 1. Book where there's less noise. The front of the aircraft is less noisy and tends to have a quieter kind of passenger (read: business travelers). Families with crying children tend to be found near the back of the plane. On a train, look for the quiet cars. 2. Block it. The latest noise canceling headsets can filter out unwanted noise. But if you're serious about avoiding noise pollution, always travel with a pair of earplugs. 3. Timing is everything. Don't expect to get much quiet if you're in New Orleans around Mardi Gras or in one of the popular spring break destinations in March.
How to fight questionable car rental tactics: 1. Sign up for a car rental company's frequent-renter program, like Hertz #1 Club Gold, which allows you to state your rental preferences before you arrive. That could make you less vulnerable to upgrade, downgrade and option games. 2. Automated check-in kiosks limit the amount of interaction with a salesperson. But pay close attention to what you're agreeing to on the screen and never, ever hurry through the options, even if you're in a hurry. One wrong click and you could be paying a lot more for your wheels. 3. With all the insurance games that are being played these days, you need to carry a copy of your car insurance or evidence of insurance through your travel insurance policy or credit card. If you don't, a representative could pressure you — or even deny you the keys to a car.
How to avoid air rage: 1. Fly early. Experts say alcohol and drugs are a major factor of in-flight incidents. So book an early morning flight to avoid heavily intoxicated passengers. 2. Avoid tight quarters. Use a site such as Routehappy that finds flights based on amenities and comfort. Hipmunk rates its flights based on "agony" — a score determined based on price, number of stops and duration. 2. And choose the right seat. A bulkhead row, exit row or seat near the galley might be less likely to be the scene of a midair disturbance. Either these seats tend to get more attention from the flight crew, or regulations restrict the types of passengers who can sit there (specifically, the exit seats).

Sean Cummings helped put New Orleans back on the map after Hurricane Katrina. As one of the thousands of small business owners in the city, he faced a difficult choice in the storm's wake: rebuild his hotel, the iconic International House in the financial district, at a price that exceeded its value or leave.

He didn't hesitate. Abandoning New Orleans would be "unimaginable," he says.

There's no place on Earth like it.

"People come to New Orleans for the authenticity," he explained as he sipped iced tea at the Loa bar in the International House lobby. "They come for the rituals."

New Orleans, of course, has its own rituals — Carnival, All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, and St. John’s Eve, to name a few. But Cummings, who is one of the best-traveled hoteliers in the world, says the appreciation of rituals can help you have a more meaningful, if not a better trip. 

At International House, Cummings practices what he preaches. For Carnival, costumed servers offer tea-infused cocktails inspired by a 19th-century watercolor series depicting early Mardi Gras costumes. On All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, yellow chrysanthemums and red coxcombs line the lobby and halls, like the tombs of graveyards across the city.  And for St. John’s Eve, the highest holy day of the Vodou religion, Cummings enlists a local Vodou priestess to perform a ceremonial head-washing ritual in the lobby. 

"It gives guests a sense of place that allows them to experience the real New Orleans,” he says.

So how do you explore travel's rituals — and make your next trip more authentic?

Start with the food. Cummings says no one knows a city like its servers, bartenders or chefs.

Budget-friendly flavors of New Orleans
On a prime piece of real estate at the corner of St. Charles Ave. and Napoleon Street, Superior Seafood is the ideal place to hop off the streetcar line for an oyster happy hour.
A dozen Gulf oysters will set you back just $6; they’re 50-cents apiece everyday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The bivalves at Superior are locally sourced and delivered daily from nearby St. Bernard Parish, La.
Not only can you get a fine sandwich at Napoleon House, but this almost two-century-old building serves as a history lesson to accompany your lunch.
Piled high with cured meats and cheeses, then slathered with an olive spread and heated, the half-muffuletta will set you back $9.90 and can serve two people. Enjoy it in the breezy courtyard with an icy cold Pimm’s Cup.
District: Donuts. Sliders. Brew is an uptown sweet shop that sells more than just doughnuts.
The Blue Ribbon Chicken and Ham Biscuit comes with fried chicken breast, Nueske's Smoked Ham, melted Havarti cheese, honey spicy mustard and Szechuan pickles — all served on a homemade buttermilk biscuit for $6.
It may not be the reason you come to New Orleans, but locals love the hot dogs at Dat Dog. With a quirky variety of sausages (some made from alligator or crawfish) and more than 30 toppings, the wieners are not only unique -- they're tasty. The vegan dogs are awesome, too.
The Blue Dat Burger dog is a rolled beef patty (proteins in “tubular” form) topped with with blue cheese, grilled onions, bacon and barbecue sauce for $7.95.
It may be in a strip mall, but MoPho is magic. Chef Michael Gulotta, winner of Food & Wine’s Best New Chef in 2016, takes Vietnamese fare and gives it a Creole twist.
The non-traditional, but equally delicious veggie pho is made with roasted tofu, mushrooms, grilled greens and roasted eggplant for $9.
Open 24 hours in City Park, Morning Call Coffee Stand has been serving café au lait and beignets to the city of New Orleans since 1870.
The rich chicory coffee pairs perfectly with the fried donuts, generously dusted with powdered sugar. A beignet and small café au lait cost $2.20, or you can get three beignets for the same price.
Salon Restaurant by Sucre, the brainchild of chef Tariq Hanna of Sucre sweets fame, is situated in a stunning French Quarter building, where you’ll want to snag a balcony seat for prime people watching.
The happy hour $6 Gorgonzola Oyster Dip is swirled with artichoke hearts, fresh oysters and gorgonzola cheese, served with a crusty baguette.
This Irish Channel dive bar isn’t much to look at, but the back of the building is home to a small restaurant, where you can find some of the best po' boys in New Orleans.
Parasols is known for the fall-apart roast beef po' boy, a debris-filled sandwich soaked with gravy and served on toasted bread. Order it dressed to sound like a local, for $8.
Arguably the best burger in New Orleans, The Company Burger now has two locations (downtown and Freret St.) serving high-quality burgers, shakes, and of course, cocktails.
The Company Burger is the restaurant’s signature item, made with two thin Creekstone Farms beef patties that are ground and cut in house. Topped with melted cheese, the burgers are stacked with red onion and house-made pickles. And the mayo bar is just a bonus for the $8.75 price tag.
In the Bywater neighborhood, two New Yorkers started Pizza Delicious to bring good pizza to New Orleans. And they succeeded.
A slice of cheese pizza runs $2.25, and you can get two and a PBR for just $7.

"Take your travel guide's suggestion on your first night and then ask your server for recommendations for the rest of the trip," he says. Eating like a local means you're experiencing a place like a local.

Follow the artists, too. Before you leave, research the most prominent figures —  celebrities, writers, artists, musicians — who once roamed the streets of your destination. "Read up on those most influential characters," he says. "Figure out where they hung out and what they did. If you find out your favorite writer once frequented that city, follow those footsteps."

Cummings found Cornell Winery, a favorite hangout in Malibu, Calif., after researching the haunts of local celebrities. Turns out Bob Dylan, Marlon Brando and Steve McQueen were regulars.

To find a new city’s own rituals, like the ones to which Cummings pays tribute in his hotel, research the history of the city before you go. What were the customs and traditions that were celebrated years ago? 

New Orleans, for instance, has the Historic New Orleans Collection in the French Quarter, a great place to embed yourself in local lore. Folk art museums are another great place to look — you can find rituals anywhere that archives traditions and customs that contribute to the historical fabric of that city.

He also recommends downsizing.

"There’s no better way to experience a culture than residing like a local while you’re there," Cummings says. He prefers home rentals or small hotels while he's traveling. "My own personal favorite vacation was a trip to Ireland with my extended family. We rented a large estate on a picturesque sheep farm. The sheep farmer became our tour guide, the cook our close friend."

HomeAway's most popular vacation rental destination in each state
Perhaps the best path to authenticity is the language. Cummings says you don't have to master it before you touch down. 

"Just learn the key words," he says. "Nothing gains the respect of locals quite like a genuine effort to converse in their native language." 

So this summer, why not try a little authenticity? A few foreign words, a research trip to the library, or a food tour can turn an ordinary vacation into something special. Take it from someone who knows authentic.

How to avoid a fake vacation

The flip side of authentic is the prepackaged tourist vacations that are utterly forgettable. Here are Sean Cummings' tips for avoiding them:

• Avoid planning a trip around paid advertisements for hotels, resorts or experiences, even those found in the most reputable news outlets. "If an organization is big enough to pay for advertising space of that scale, they’re probably not going to provide you with an authentic experience," Cummings says.

• Find a way to engage in service on your trip. Whether it’s working on a coffee farm or volunteering in a school, look for ways to connect with locals. "It doesn’t have to be the focal point of your trip, but through this service you’ll meet incredible people who will surely provide you with a purely local experience in return," he says.

• Steer clear of organized group tours or activities. "Always try to make a connection with a local who can give you that more natural experience," Cummings says. "Whether you reach out to a friend, or a friend of a friend, or you find a connection at a local bar, finding someone to give you that private tour or private activity will feel less like an arranged vacation and more like a natural experience."

Christopher Elliott is a consumer advocate. Contact him at chris@elliott.org or visit elliott.org.

