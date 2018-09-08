A 16-year-old girl was injured Tuesday after a friend pushed her from the ledge of a Washington state bridge into a river 60 feet below.

Jordan Holgerson suffered five broken ribs and numerous other injuries in the incident, which was captured on video.

That video shows Holgerson standing in swimwear on the edge of a bridge near Moulton Falls, located northeast of Vancouver, Washington.

A small group of people are around her, and a voice is counting down "3, 2 ..."

"Ready?" another voice asks after a pause.

When Holgerson hesitates, a person quickly comes up behind her and pushes her over the ledge.

Holgerson can be seen flailing in the air as she falls.

Local TV station KOIN reports that Holgerson had considered jumping from the bridge, as many thrill-seekers do despite warning signs.

But the video shows Holgerson changing her mind, family members told the station. Before she could come off the ledge, she was pushed, they said.

“In midair I think I might’ve blacked out,” Holgerson told KGW-TV. “I was awake and aware when I hit the water.”

The station reports that Holgerson was saved when someone swam out into the river to rescue her.

Local law enforcement is investigating the incident.

Holgerson told KGW that the friend involved in the incident has apologized. But Holgerson and her family don't believe an apology is sufficient for the injuries she suffered.

“I could’ve died,” she said. She told the station she would be choosing her friends more carefully.

A version of the video has been removed from YouTube for violating the site's policy against "harassment and bullying." The video has been published by multiple news outlets, including in a tweet by KOIN News.

