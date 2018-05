CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News) -- A Florida mother says she felt sick, sad and angry beyond belief when she saw her own son on home security footage breaking into a Clearwater home.

Sandra Green says if she knew it was no case of mistaken identity. It was her 18-year-old son, Kevin King, and she knew what she had to do.

She called the police.

"Very difficult, heartbreaking, he's my only son, my baby," Green said.

