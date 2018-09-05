Ford F-150's full-size pickup truck rivals
It’s America’s best-selling vehicle, but its loyal fans could be facing more limited supplies at showrooms.
Production of the hugely popular Ford F-series pickup truck may slow down after a fire last week at one of the company's parts suppliers.
A shortage of those parts has already forced one of the pickup’s two plants to shut down, and Ford is debating whether to suspend production at the second factory.
Analysts and the company say inventories of the popular F-150 pickup are fine for now, but the situation is volatile.
“We have strong inventories of America’s best-selling F-Series pickup," Ford said in a statement.
Ford said "customers won’t have any trouble finding the F-Series" right now, since the company has 84 days of supply.
Though it's unlikely the F-150 pickup truck will be hard to get for an extended period of time, any hiccup in production is tantamount to a profit-sapping setback.
Although pickup truck buyers are famously loyal to their favored brands, a shortage could spawn some to seek alternatives.
In the auto industry's intense pickup truck wars, competition is fierce.
Here were the best-selling full-size pickup trucks in 2017, according to Autodata:
- Ford F-series: 896,764.
- Chevrolet Silverado: 585,864
- Ram: 500,723
- GMC Sierra: 217,943
- Toyota Tundra: 116,285
- Nissan Titan: 52,924
More Money: Ford F-150 production shutting due to supplier plant fire
More Money: Ford, Chevy and Ram unveil new pickups: Why America loves them
More Money: New Ram pickup sheds weights, tows more and saves fuel
More Money: Chevy Silverado will come 8 ways for every pickup buyer
More Money: GMC Sierra pickup truck redesigned with tricked-out tailgate, carbon fiber box
And here were the best-selling mid-size pickups:
- Toyota Tacoma: 198,125
- Chevrolet Colorado: 112,996
- Nissan Frontier: 74,360
- Honda Ridgeline: 34,749
- GMC Canyon: 32,106
Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.