ACLU and Trump administration back in court over family reunification

The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are due back in court Friday for the fifth time in two weeks as a federal judge holds tightly to a July 26 deadline for all children separated under the administration's “zero tolerance” policy to be reunified with their families. The judge set an earlier deadline of July 10 for dozens of children under 5. Federal officials said Thursday that 364 children have now been reunited with their parents. A majority of the nearly 2,600 immigrant children — who were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border with their parents for trying to illegally enter the country — remain apart from their parents in facilities around the country. 

Half-century after first steps on moon, lunar travel to see revival

Forty-nine years ago today, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon. But the day is commemorated for more than just its monumental mark on history, but the precedent for future space travel that it set. The CEO of Cape Canaveral-based Moon Express is confident that within a decade or so that Americans will be returning to the lunar surface. Under direction from the Trump administration, NASA will partner with companies like Moon Express to fly small, robotic landers to the moon beginning as early as next year.

'Mamma Mia!; returns to the big screen with ABBA-tastic soundtrack

Couldn't get enough of the 2008 dreadfully corny "Mamma Mia!" featuring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan? Well, here we go again — seriously. "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," is set for nationwide theater release Friday (★★½ out of four; rated PG-13) and opens just five years after the last movie left off. It also interweaves a parallel timeline set in 1979 featuring a young Donna, her female crew, and the three men who may have fathered her daughter, Sophie. With the original "Mamma Mia!" jam-packed with ABBA's greatest hits, there will be some overlap in the soundtrack. Viewers, however, can still expect some classic tracks including "I kissed the teacher" and "Waterloo." 

Mega Millions rises to $422 million jackpot, drawing Friday night

The Mega Millions jackpot will push past $400 million on Friday, making it the sixth-highest lottery in the game's history. Offering $422 million, with a cash buyout of $254 million, no one matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday. It wasn't a night of total loss, however, as three tickets matched five white balls — a $1 million win. The tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma. Hoping to buy a winning ticket? You might be in luck as there was a total of 1,248,999 winning tickets at all prize levels in the July 17 drawing, according to Mega Millions. The next drawing will be held at Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Will Tiger Woods make a run Friday at The Open Championship?

The 147th Open Championship, also known as the British Open, is underway, and after the opening round on Thursday, it's completely up for grabs. American Kevin Kisner took advantage of great conditions and jumped to an early lead, shooting a 5-under 66 before the winds picked up in the afternoon, leaving players like Tiger Woods to struggle around even par. Most of the big names are still in contention, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka. The action tees off again Friday morning with live coverage at 1:30 a.m. ET on Golf Channel.

British Open week at Carnoustie, one of golf's toughest courses
01 / 24
Henrik Stenson of Sweden (L) looks into the Barry Burn from a bridge before the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 18.
02 / 24
Rickie Fowler walks from the ninth tee during a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links on July 18.
03 / 24
Rory McIlroy and caddie Harry Diamond walk across the Barry Burn on the 17th hole during a practice round at The 147th Open golf Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland on July 18.
04 / 24
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, left, and Shane Lowry of Ireland look at a phone during a practice round ahead of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, on July 18.
05 / 24
Kodai Ichihara of Japan hits a tee shot during a practice round July 18.
06 / 24
Jason Day poses for a photo with a fan during a practice round.
07 / 24
Jordan Spieth plays from the 6th tee during a practice round.
08 / 24
Marshals hold up signs to quiet the crowd as Tiger Woods plays a shot from the fifth tee during a practice round prior to the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 16.
09 / 24
A young fan and her dad watch a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links.
10 / 24
Police patrol the course on bicycles during practice at The 147th Open golf Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland on July 18.
11 / 24
Rory McIlroy on the 13th green during a practice round before the British Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links on July 16.
12 / 24
During a practice round, Tiger Woods jokes around with Justin Thomas on the 12th green during a practice round for The Open Championship at Carnoustie on July 16.
13 / 24
Ernie Els hits a practice shot on the 5th hole during a practice round before the British Open on July 16.
14 / 24
During a practice round, Tiger Woods plays from a greenside bunker at the 8th before the British Open at Carnoustie on July 16.
15 / 24
Dustin Johnson, left and Brooks Koepka share a joke while putting on the 16th green during a practice round for the 147th Open golf Championship at Carnoustie golf club on July 16.
16 / 24
With little rain the last two months, Carnoustie is dry and brown. Jordan Spieth chips to the 15th green during a practice round July 16.
17 / 24
Jovan Rebula hits a practice shot on the 5th hole during a practice round before the British Open on July 16.
18 / 24
Tiger Woods on the 4th tee during the first practice session at The 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland on July 15.
19 / 24
During a practice round, Charl Schwartzel hits out of a bunker at Carnoustie July 16.
20 / 24
England's Paul Casey signs an autograph for a fan during a practice session at the British Open on July 16.
21 / 24
Tiger Woods (left) with Justin Thomas and his caddie Jimmy Johnson on the 12th green during a practice round for The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links on July 16.
22 / 24
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays out of a bunker on a practice round during previews ahead of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 16.
23 / 24
A flag covered with autographs during a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links.
24 / 24
A view of the flag on the 5th hole during a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Carnoustie Golf Links.

Contributing: The Associated Press

