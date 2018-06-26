Migrants released from federal custody exit a bus after leaving a federal detention center in McAllen, Texas, on June 22, 2018.
Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

House GOP expected to bring immigration bill to a vote

House Republicans expect to hold a vote Wednesday on an immigration bill that they say will keep migrant families from being separated as they cross the U.S.-Mexico border. GOP leaders gave few details of the latest version of their bill, which is an attempt to find compromise between immigration hardliners and moderates in their party, but House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said the bill would fund Trump's border wall, provide "real border security" and strengthen immigration enforcement inside the U.S. Democrats have been united against the legislation, and House Speaker Paul Ryan could not say for sure if he has the votes among his GOP colleagues to pass the bill. If the latest bill fails, the House is expected to take up a narrow bill that would deal only with the immediate crisis of keeping migrant families together.

Separating families, immigration policy draws protests
Protestors clash with law enforcement outside the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. Monday, June 18, 2018 after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke at the National Sheriffs' Association opening session. Protestors were against the detainment and separation of immigrant children from the parents on the U.S. Border.
Luciana Villavicencio, 4, holds up a photo of her family on a cellphone during a press conference on June 18, 2018 regarding her father, Pablo Villavicencio. Ecuadorean Pablo Villavicencio was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after delivering a pizza to Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn, and was detained despite being in the process of adjusting his immigration status. His wife and two daughters are U.S. citizens.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
Yu Mei Chen, wife of detained Chinese national Xiu Qing You, cries during a protest in support of her husband on June 18, 2018 in New York City. You, a Queens father who has been in the U.S. for nearly 20 years, was detained by ICE agents when he went for his green card interview last month and is now being threatened with deportation back to China.
A two-year-old Honduran asylum seeker cries as her mother is searched and detained near the U.S.-Mexico border on June 12, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. The asylum seekers had rafted across the Rio Grande from Mexico and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents before being sent to a processing center for possible separation.
Central American asylum seekers wait as U.S. Border Patrol agents take them into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on Fathers Day outside McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center calling for the end of family separation on June 17, 2018.
A woman carries a baby as immigrants are dropped off at a bus station shortly after being released from detention through "catch and release" immigration policy on June 17, 2018 in McAllen, Texas. "Catch and release" is a protocol under which people detained by U.S. authorities as unlawful immigrants can be released while they wait for a hearing.
U.S. Border Patrol agents take a group of Central American asylum seekers into custody on June 12, 2018 near McAllen, Texas. The immigrant families were then sent to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center for possible separation. U.S. border authorities are executing the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy towards undocumented immigrants.
A woman struck by a truck as immigration protestors blocked the street is checked out by New Orleans EMS outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where Attorney General Jeff Sessions was addressing the National Sheriffs' Association on June 18, 2018.
Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland gives a statement about family separation after visiting the McAllen Border Patrol Processing Center in McAllen, Texas on June 17, 2018.
People gather for a vigil lead by the Families Belong Together campaign on June 17, 2018 outside U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station, calling for the end of family separation.
Border Patrol chief for the Rio Grande Valley, Manuel Padilla Jr., speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Border Patrol McAllen Station regarding the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on June 17, 2018.
A protestor dressed as Lady Liberty carries a doll, depicting a baby of color, as demonstrators march at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles. Demonstrators marched through the city and culminated the march at a detention center where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees are held.
A protestor holds a sign at the Families Belong Together March against the separation of children of immigrants from their families on June 14, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Prime perks: Members to reap 10 percent discount at Whole Foods

Coming to a Whole Foods near you: Discounts, if you’re an Amazon Prime member that is. Amazon will begin offering a discount on select sale and food items at Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods 365 stores on Wednesday. The members-only discount was previously available in 11 states, but Wednesday marks the first day the offer will be available everywhere. To receive the discount, customers must be an Amazon Prime member — $119 per year — and download the Whole Foods Market app.

Whole Foods Market: from organic grocer to Amazon storefront
The Whole Foods Market in Midtown New York is seen on June 16, 2017. Amazon shook up the retail sector with the announcement on June 16, 2017, it would acquire upscale U.S. grocer Whole Foods Market, known for its pricey organic options, in a deal that underscores the online giant's growing influence in the economy.
Butchers formed the Amazon logo out of ground beef, which got a new, lower price, at the Whole Foods Market in the Playa Vista section of Los Angeles on Sept. 25, 2017.
In this Nov. 18, 2009, photo, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey juggles apples as as he's photographed in one of his stores on New York's Upper West Side. Mackey was one of the founders of the grocery chain that started in Austin in 1980.
People walk out of Whole Foods Market in the Brooklyn borough May 7, 2014 in New York. Whole Foods Market reported disappointing sales and profit outlooks.
John Pittenger tosses pizza dough at the Whole Foods Market in Woodmere Village, Ohio, on March 27, 2014.
Produce rests on a Whole Foods paper bag in Andover, Mass. on July 29, 2013.
Pam King and her son Rhys, 2, from Pasadena, Calif., shop for organic groceries at the newly opened Whole Foods Market Arroyo Parkway store in Pasadena, Calif., on Nov. 7, 2007.
Ming Yee stocks shelves in the organic produce section at the Whole Foods Market in Willowbrook, Ill., on Jan. 5, 2006. Whole Foods Market along with other organic food distributors are trying to bring down the cost of organic foods to attract the family on a budget.
Todd Thon, an employee in the meat section of the new Whole Foods market, displays a standing rib roast on April 1, 2005, in Austin. Since CEO John Mackey founded the chain in 1980 to 2005, Whole Foods grew to 169 stores with dozens more in development. In 2005, the chain made "Fortune" magazine's ranking of the 500 largest publicly traded U.S. companies for the first time, coming in at No. 479.

Thousands of Marriott employees to picket hotel company across country

Thousands of Marriott International Hotel employees plan to protest in front of several hotels in eight cities Wednesday to ask for higher wages, more sexual harassment protections and increased job security amid contract negotiations with the hotel giant. At least 5,000 employees are expected to picket in front of the largest hotel company in the world, but no work stoppage is expected, with only workers who are scheduled to be off-duty on Wednesday participating. UNITE HERE, the labor union that organized the protest, said that of the 20,000 employees it represents, 12,000 have contracts that have already or will expire this year. 

The brands and hotel rooms of Marriott International, by the numbers
Aloft Hotels is one of Marriott International's lifestyle brands. This is the Aloft Philadelphia Downtown.
AC Hotel by Marriott Irvine is located in California.
AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown is in Wisconsin.
Autograph Collection is Marriott's collection of independent hotels. This is the Roomers Hotel Munich, Autograph Collection.
Autograph Collection is Marriott's collection of independent hotels. This is the Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection, in Utah.
Courtyard by Marriott Queretaro is about 140 miles away from Mexico City.
Courtyard by Marriott Stafford Quantico is near the FBI Academy.
Marriott International acquired the Canadian based Delta Hotels and Resorts. This is the Delta Toronto.
Legendary hotelier Ian Schrager designed the EDITION hotel brand for Marriott. This is The Miami Beach EDITION.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Akron Fairlawn is located in Ohio.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Fort Smith is located in Arkansas.
Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan Midtown West is one of several Marriott properties in New York City.
Four Points by Sheraton Kolasin, Montenegro is in one of Europe's most up-and-coming destinations.
Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center is in a Maryland suburb outside of Washington, D.C.
Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel & Convention Center is in Grapevine, Tex.
JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa is a popular Italian resort.
Le Méridien Seoul is one of Marriott's luxury properties.
Moxy is one of Marriott International's newest brands. This is the MOXY NYC Times Square.
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel De La Paix, Geneva is one of Marriott International's upscale properties.
Residence Inn London Bridge is one of Marriott's latest properties.
Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a luxury hotel located in the hills of Ubud along the Ayung River in Bali.
Marriott inherited the Sheraton brand from Starwood. Sheraton Grand Los Angeles is one of its flagship hotels.
Springhill Suites by Marriott Jackson Hole in Wyoming has full kitchens.
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Springdale Zion National Park is located in Utah.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is one of Starwood's luxury brands. Marriott now owns the brand.
The Luxury Collection is a collection of five-star hotels. The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice is one of them.
The Tribute Portfolio was a Starwood collection of four-star hotels. Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is in Florida.
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Austin North/Tech Ridge has a full breakfast and free Wi-Fi.
W Hotels is Starwood's luxury boutique hotel brand. It is now owned by Marriott International. W Shanghai – The Bund is one of its most popular properties.
Westin is another Starwood brand that Marriott inherited. The Westin Denver International Airport is one of its properties.
Westin is another Starwood brand that Marriott inherited. The Westin Fort Lauderdale is one of its properties.
Renaissance Hotels is one of Marriott's longtime lifestyle hotels. This is the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai.
A double treat in the sky: See the 'Strawberry' full moon and Saturn

Tonight might be a good time to look up at the sky. A combination of the full Strawberry Moon and Saturn’s proximity to Earth should make for some prime stargazing Wednesday night. June's full moon, called the Strawberry Moon by the Algonquin tribes because it signaled the time to start gathering strawberries, is considered the most colorful of the year. It will also be the best chance to see Saturn, since it will be as close to Earth as it gets each year.

What to watch Wednesday at the World Cup

Four spots in the Round of 16 are on the line in what promises to be a wild Wednesday at the World Cup. While the knockout round clinching scenarios for Group E are relatively clear with Brazil (vs. Serbia) and Switzerland (vs. Costa Rica) simply needing a win or tie (both games at 2 p.m. ET), Group F could experience mayhem (both games at 10 a.m. ET). Mexico, Germany, Sweden and even South Korea are all mathematically alive to move on. Mexico needs only a tie to advance, but it is playing Sweden, which needs a win. Defending World Cup champion Germany needs a convincing win over South Korea, which is a long shot to advance

Despair at the 2018 World Cup
Poland's Robert Lewandowski reacts during a 3-0 loss to Colombia.
Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson after the loss against Germany>
South Korea's Lee Jae-sung reacts at the end of the loss against Mexico.
South Korea players console each others after the loss against Mexico.
Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri during the loss against Belgium.
Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reacts after losing 2-1 to Switzerland.
Iceland's Bjorn Sigurdarson reacts after a 2-0 loss to Nigeria at the Volgograd Arena.
Brazil forward Neymar reacts after a missed goal against Costa Rica.
Argentinian forward Messi reacts after Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic scored during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D soccer match between Argentina and Croatia. Mandatory Credit:
Morocco coach Herve Renard consoles Faycal Fajr of Morocco after the loss against Portugal, eliminating the team from possibly advancing.
Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais looks dejected following his side's defeat against Uruguay.
Colombia's Johan Mojica after the loss against Japan.
Ferjani Sassi (left) and Dylan Bronn of Tunisia reacts after a 2-1 loss to England in Volgograd, Russia.
South Korea players react to their defeat against Sweden.
Jerome Boateng during Germany's opening loss to Mexico.
Toni Kroos of Germany during the loss against Mexico.
Peru's Renato Tapia during the loss against Denmark.
Peru forward Paolo Guerrero after the loss against Denmark.
Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina's draw with Iceland.
Australia players after losing to France.
Morocco's forward Aziz Bouhaddouz reacts after he headed in an own-goal in the final minutes against Iran.
Younes Belhanda of Morocco looks dejected after the late loss against Iran.
Hatan Bahbir of Saudi Arabia during the loss against Russia.
