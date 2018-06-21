Grace Lopez of McAllen, Texas, holds signs opposing the separation of migrant children and their parents during a rally June 20, 2018, at the federal courthouse in McAllen.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

Hundreds of protesters chanting "I believe we will win" gathered at LaGuardia Airport in New York overnight awaiting flights believed to be carrying immigrant children separated from their families at the Mexican border.

The rally was one of several held across the nation protesting President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, hours after Trump signed an executive order aimed at halting the separation of children from their families.

"Thank you to all New Yorkers who showed up to share love and commitment to fight for immigrants," said Cristina Jimenez, co-founder of the youth immigrant network United We Dream that helped organize the protest.

Activists took to social media Wednesday to rally support for the protest after learning that children were being flown from the border to New York for placement in area youth programs. The demonstration began Wednesday, with some resolute protesters waiting into Thursday hoping to catch a glimpse of the kids.

"I saw four little children being walked by a transport guardian into a van, who had their belongings in a plastic bag, who looked petrified," Stosh Cotler, CEO of Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, told CNN. "This is the moment when everyone in this country has to recognize what is happening right now to immigrant families, children, parents."

More: House Republicans scramble for bill on immigration

More: Trump reversal followed pressure from Melania, Ivanka, GOP lawmakers

More: Young immigrants detained in Virginia center allege abuse

Protesters sang We Shall Overcome and waved signs saying "We love you" and "We are with you."

"Crowds are gathering at LaGuardia airport tonight with a message: Children should never have been separated from their parents in the first place," the ACLU said in a Facebook post. "We must be as loud as possible: This cruelty will not stand."

Earlier Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the federal government would not reveal how many children had been sent to the area but added he learned 239 children were at one program alone.

“How is it possible that none of us knew that there were 239 kids right here in our own city?” he asked. “How is the federal government holding back that information from the people of this city and holding back the help these kids could need?”

House could vote on immigration bills today

The most promising proposal faces steep odds, however. It would allow an estimated 1.8 million "Dreamers" to apply for “nonimmigrant status” if they meet certain conditions. Those that get the status would, after six years, qualify to apply for a green card and join the path to eventual citizenship. To assuage immigration hardliners, the measure would end a diversity lottery program and limit family-based immigration. The visas from those programs would be used for the "Dreamers" and then dry up.

Trump walks back policy under pressure

Trump signed the executive order after days of protests from across the political spectrum, including Republican lawmakers who expressed concerns about their re-election prospects, according to current and former administration officials. Pressure also came from within his own family. Ivanka Trump had been working with top GOP lawmakers — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine — to find a way out, said a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive discussions within the first family.

Children claim abuse in Virginia center

Immigrant children as young as 14 housed at a juvenile detention center in Virginia say they were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. The abuse claims against the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center near Staunton, Virginia, are detailed in federal court filings that include a half-dozen sworn statements from Latino teens jailed there for months or years. Multiple detainees say the guards stripped them of their clothes and strapped them to chairs with bags placed over their heads.

Small Texas town a focus of struggle

The Texas border town of McAllen is home to the U.S. Border Patrol’s McAllen Station, the busiest point of entry for apprehending and detaining immigrants suspected of entering the country illegally, and protests have erupted around the area. “It’s about time the whole country wakes up and says ‘This is wrong,’” said Sister Norma Pimentel, who runs a respite center for migrants in this border town of about 130,000 people. “This is their suffering. But I’ve been seeing this suffering for four years, or more.”

What is the 'zero tolerance' policy?

In April, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a “zero tolerance" policy requiring arrest of all immigrants who attempted to enter the country along the Mexican border without going through legal border crossings. Before that, adults who crossed the border illegally by themselves often faced arrest, but anyone who brought a child with them would not be prosecuted. Sessions said the practice of bringing children became a form of "immunity" he wanted to end. "We cannot and will not encourage people to bring children by giving them blanket immunity from our laws," he said.

Contributing: Trevor Hughes, Eliza Collins, David Jackson and Deidre Shesgreen

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com