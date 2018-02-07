Yoselin Yamileth Velasquez Alemengor, 12, cries as she reunites with her mother, Perla Karlili Alemengor Miranda De Velasquez, at the Los Angeles International Airport on July 1, 2018. They were separated at the border in San Luis, Arizona a month ago.
LOS ANGELES – She rests her head against the wall, needing something to lean on at the crowded Los Angeles airport so she can block everything out, wait for the security doors to open and watch her little girl walk through.

She closes her eyes. Maybe she's praying, as she says she has every day since a Border Patrol officer took her 12-year-old daughter, Yoselin.

Maybe she's just tired. At barely 5 feet tall, the 30-year-old mother is easy to miss in a busy airport where everyone seems to be on their way to somewhere more important.

Perla Karlili Alemengor Miranda De Velasquez only wants to be here.

She pulls back her ponytail and fusses with the hem of her pink T-shirt. She doesn’t sleep well anymore, she says. She doesn’t like to eat, because she doesn’t know if her daughter is eating well.

Any minute now, Miranda De Velasquez hopes to see for herself whether Yoselin is safe, if she’s been OK in the month or so they've spent apart after being forcibly separated under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy.

Hundreds of mothers like Miranda De Velasquez want to hold their children again – some in detention making desperate calls to hear their son's or daughter’s voice, some freed on bond but not knowing where to start, and others deported to their home country thousands of miles away without their kids.

Many say they came with an inkling of hope of leaving violence behind. But weeks after crossing the U.S. border and having their children taken away, only a handful have found someone willing to help. Despite the hundreds of thousands protesting under the banner of bringing migrant families back together, there have been few public moments where a mother like Miranda De Velasquez has gotten so close to holding her baby again.

At the airport in a city she doesn't know, Miranda De Velasquez waits, keeping away from the mass of TV cameras and reporters waiting to capture the moment when the latest of the more than 2,000 children separated from their families is reunited with her migrant parent.

Passengers and airport workers wonder what the hullabaloo is about.

Some speculate whether it's LeBron James.

Dozens more start forming a crowd around the security doors, video cameras pointed and waiting. Perla presses even harder against the wall, as if to disappear.

Then, Miranda De Velasquez makes her way through the crowd, edging closer toward the security doors. She stands on her tiptoes.

Word starts to spread through the buzzing crowd about the mother from Guatemala.

People start to whisper: It’s one of those moms. She’s waiting for her daughter. They took her, but she’s getting her back.

It’s not LeBron, but no one leaves. They keep their video cameras pointed, first at the mom and then at the doors that are slowly opening.

Miranda De Velasquez moves just outside the doors, her head tilted to peek through.

The doors open wider.

Is it Yoselin?

'I'm going to see you, mija'

There was a moment when the 12-year-old pleaded with her mother to ask the U.S. government to deport them both — whatever it took so they could be back together.

“I told her, ‘It’s going to be OK, mija. We’re going to be together again,’ ” Miranda De Velasquez said in Spanish, breaking into tears over the phone.

Miranda De Velasquez said she would never forget that June phone call with her daughter. She could hear in Yoselin’s voice that she had given up.

But miracles have happened since that conversation, Miranda De Velasquez told The Arizona Republic.

On Tuesday, lawyers from Nexus Derechos Humanos Attorneys filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Miranda De Velasquez's behalf. Libre by Nexus, the immigration-bond services business that posted her bail, is funding the case.

Finally, Miranda De Velasquez got to talk to her daughter again. Her attorneys were so sure they were close to putting Yoselin back in her mother’s arms that they flew Miranda De Velasquez to Corpus Christi, Texas, the federally funded facility where Yoselin had been sent after an officer separated the mother and daughter.

A series of paperwork demands delayed that reunion, Miranda De Velasquez's attorneys said. But on Sunday, they planned for Miranda De Velasquez to get off a plane in Los Angeles about the same time her daughter exited another plane at LAX. 

