AA and NA meetings will be held throughout the region on Thanksgiving Day.

For those in substance abuse recovery, the holiday season can be an especially difficult time.

Experts in the field remind those in recovery they are not alone.

Jeremiah Gardner, director of communications and public affairs at the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, said there's no one right answer when it comes to family events and Thanksgiving.

"For some," Gardner said in an interview, "Thanksgiving can pose recovery challenges. For others, avoiding loved ones can pose recovery challenges."

According to the New York State Office on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, about 10 percent of Americans 18 years and older claim to be in recovery from an alcohol or drug abuse issue.

"What’s important is that people in recovery be honest with themselves about what situations may pose the greatest risks, talk with supportive others ahead of time, and ultimately do one’s best to avoid or minimize the identified risks," Gardner said.

The foundation, which has headquarters in Minnesota and is the nation's largest nonprofit addiction treatment provider.

Gardner suggested that those in recovery have a plan for how they're going to spend the day.

This could mean going to a Twelve Step meeting before or after a family function, attending the festivities with a sponsor or a sober friend, or ensuring the ability to leave the gathering at any time, not dependent on someone else for transportation.

The plan to stay sober also could include "bookending" the event with before-and-after telephone calls to someone in recovery, Gardner said.

"Always have an escape plan," he said. "Feel empowered to limit time in stressful situations or around difficult people."

Alexis Pleus, founder of Southern Tier organization Truth Pharm, said it's important for family and friends to realize that recovery doesn't mean the same thing to everyone.

"Alcohol may not be a trigger for a person recovering from heroin," Pleus said in an interview, adding that each person should explore their own triggers.

"The reality is, just being around family may be a trigger for many, even without any substances around," Pleus said.

Pleus suggested that a conversation take place with the host family once triggers are identified, to see if they can be avoided. One tip would be to ask the family if they could quietly serve beverages, or let attendees seek them out on their own, rather than announcing the availability to each family member.

Like Gardner, Pleus also recommended a plan to leave. "They can also prepare a plan of what they'll do if a trigger presents, perhaps taking a walk or excusing themselves from the gathering," she said.

Pleus said she is aware of people in recovery who opt not to attend family gatherings for Thanksgiving, but it's not necessarily because alcohol or substances may be present.

"It is more often about the judgment, shame and questions that family members ask or the way they act towards a person in recovery that prevents them from attending," Pleus said.

Traci Buckley, 38, of Binghamton, said recovery can be difficult around Thanksgiving.

Buckley, who has been in recovery seven and a half months, said, "Recovery can definitely be a little bit tricky throughout the holidays, but I find that as long as I utilize my resources like meetings, and keeping open communication with my sponsor and/or sober support, it helps immensely."

"It's important to remember that you're not alone," Buckley said. "There are thousands of us out there, in recovery, going through similar experiences. Just remember to reach out and use the resources available to us."

Tips for family and friends

"Friends and family members can help support recovery during the holiday months by prioritizing self-care and managing their own stress," Gardner said.

Gardner explained that people have control only over themselves, but modeling healthy behaviors often has a positive impact.

For family and friends with loved ones in recovery, Gardner suggested:

Ask your loved ones what they need to feel supported, and allow them to make their own choices around participation in holiday activities without imposing guilt or expectations.

Consider making holiday gatherings substance-free to create a safe environment and support a loved one in early recovery.

If you do decide to make it a sober holiday for everyone, be sure to communicate this in advance.

"The holidays often come with a lot of expectations and can be stressful for everyone, regardless of whether substance use issues are present," Gardner said. "The holidays can magnify substance use issues due to all of the related social activities, extended time spent with family, and the celebratory nature of the season."

Gardner said that while it may be difficult, it is important for family and friends to respect the decision of a person in recovery if they opt not to attend a gathering.

Pleus encouraged those who may be around those in recovery to perhaps attend a Naloxone training, so that they're able to administer the drug in the event of an overdose.

