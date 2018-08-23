Liz Worthey, a genetics researcher in Huntsville, Alabama, said she has always been able to give herself goose bumps. She considers it her "superpower – not a great one, but one nonetheless."

She didn’t realize until she was in college that other people didn't have that same power.

Now researchers at Northeastern University in Boston have found that goose bumps – an automatic reaction to being cold, horrified or scared – can be induced by some people like Worthey at will.

It shouldn’t be biologically possible to intentionally create goose bumps. Technically termed piloerection, goose bumps are turned on by the autonomic nervous system, which also controls other automatic actions such as breathing, heart rate and digestion.

But James Heathers, a postdoctoral student at Northeastern, said he stumbled across a study about self-triggered goose bumps from 1938, and it piqued his curiosity. Heathers and his colleagues soon launched a research project of their own, interviewing 32 people who all said they were able to give themselves goose bumps.

They found that participants reported having goose bumps most while doing activities that often generate involuntary goose bumps, such as listening to music, said Kirill Fayn, a co-author of the study, published July 30 in the journal PeerJ — the Journal of Life and Environmental Sciences.

About a third said they trigger goose bumps to help themselves focus and concentrate, such as when taking a test.

And there was one overarching theme: Most liked the feeling and said they used it to amplify experiences.

Animals often undergo piloerection in the cold but also use it as a social signal, Heathers said. “We don't know why that happens in people,” he said. “The best guess is that intense emotion has some archaic connection – some link between our modern 'safe' intense experiences to previously less safe ones, like threat or shock.”

Since the study, Heathers has spoken with 200 more people who all say they can trigger their own goose bumps. Many of those described generating the feeling from the back of their neck.

“When I flex it, it sends a shock wave, like a pulse through my entire body,” said Andrian Garcia, 22 a college student in Plainfield, Illinois. “If I do it enough, goose bumps start.”

It’s not that surprising that a few people can control what is otherwise a purely reflexive behavior, said Richard Schwartzstein, a pulmonologist and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, who taught a physiology course at the school for two decades.

Biofeedback and yoga give some people control over their heart rate, Schwartzstein said. And although no one can intentionally move their esophagus, swallowing can trigger activity there, he said.

Schwartzstein said he hopes research into goose bumps might offer insights into controlling other autonomic activities, such as blood pressure. “If it turns out we can in fact control aspects of our autonomic nervous system better, then I think it would be interesting and possibly fruitful for other medical issues,” he said.

For people such as Lucas Eagleton, the experience is spiritual, even metaphysical.

He loves to turn on his goose bumps to feel experiences more intensely – from listening to music to watching a movie to having sex. “It feels absolutely amazing,” said Eagleton, 30, a tattoo artist in Tacoma, Washington.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com