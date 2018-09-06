WASHINGTON — President Trump told global leaders gathered at the Group of Seven summit in Quebec that they must reduce trade barriers and floated the idea of lowering tariffs completely if other countries agreed to a more pure form of open trade.

Trump threatened to stop trading with other nations if they decline to lower barriers he has repeatedly described as unfair, and he warned allies against taking retaliatory measures against steep metal tariffs that he imposed last month.

“We’re like the piggy bank that everybody’s robbing,” Trump said. “And that ends.”

Ending trade with other nations under the current system, Trump said, would be “a very profitable answer if I have to do it.”

The remarks, following a two-day meeting in Canada with the world’s largest industrialized economies, were among the most strident Trump has used to describe what he sees as an out-of-whack global trade system that he says harms U.S. industries.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for his meeting in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump tried to downplay any notion that the meeting in Canada was contentious.

He repeatedly described his relationship with the other leaders at the summit as “a 10” and said he did not blame the other countries for their positions on trade.

Trump drew international criticism last month for leveling a 25% tariff on steel and a 10% duty on aluminum, measures the president says are necessary for national security. The president has also said he is considering a tariff on imported cars.

The president said the ideal situation would be a completely free trade system with the other G-7 nations — Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. Under such an arrangement, he said, the U.S. would agree to remove all tariffs and barriers if the other countries did as well.

Trump did not indicate that he had received any concessions in his negotiations on trade at the summit. Several other leaders have threatened retaliatory tariffs. 

“If they retaliate,” Trump said, “they’re making a mistake.”

